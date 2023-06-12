The NBA's Golden State Warriors have decided to favor championship experience and equity over developing their young players, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

Despite Jordan Poole signing a 4-year, $128 million extension back in October in 2022, he is one of a handful of players on the roster who Medina believes is not entirely immune from being traded away by the team.

NBA news – Golden State Warriors

Widely considered as one of the NBA’s greatest ever dynasties, the Warriors have largely relied on their stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for success.

It would appear that the 5x franchise NBA champions are keen to keep those three together heading in to the 2023-24 season, with reports suggesting that there is mutual interest from both parties over a contract extension for Green.

Rumors have been swirling over the futures of Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga in particular, after both experienced difficult seasons with the San Francisco-based team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic believes that Poole would benefit from a change of scenery after a string of abysmal postseason performances this season that led to the Warriors exiting the NBA playoffs in the second round at the hands of the L.A. Lakers.

What did Mark Medina say about the Warriors’ approach to this offseason?

With the Warriors looking to maximise the championship window of their 'big three', Medina believes that the team will listen to offers for some of their younger players, but will not actively seek a trade themselves.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “When it comes to their young players, I don't think that the Warriors are proactively going to try to trade Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga just for the sake of it.”

“They understand that young players are going to experience highs and lows through their first few seasons. I think they're also going to be open to see what opportunities are out there.”

“Clearly, they've decided to lean in toward their championship experience and equity than favour the ‘let's continue to develop the young players’ [approach]. A lot of balls will have to be juggled in the air, but in simplistic terms, it's safe to say Draymond Green is going to remain a Golden State Warrior after this free agency period.”

Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga Disappointing Seasons

Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga were poised to be key contributors in a talented Warriors’ roster.

Unfortunately, in a season where they only won 11 road games, this was not the case and was further evidenced by a disappointing playoff run for both players.

As per StatMuse Poole went from averaging 20.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG and 4.5 APG during the regular season to 10.3 PPG, 2.2 RPG and 3.5 APG in 13 playoff games.

Similarly, Kuminga’s output took a significant dip where he went from averaging 9.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 1.9 APG in 67 regular season games, to only 3.4 PPG, 0.9 RPG and 0.5 APG in the playoffs. His minutes were also significantly reduced from 20.8 MPG during the regular season to 6.1 MPG in the playoffs.

With the ‘Big 3’ all being in their mid-30’s, Anthony Slater via The Athletic argues that the Warriors have an urgent need to bring in the right players who are able to help maximize their fading championship window. It may well be that Poole and Kuminga are the players sacrificed in order to do so.

Nevertheless, it is likely that any roster moves will have to be completed sooner rather than later so that time doesn’t run out prematurely on one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has ever seen.