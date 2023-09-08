Highlights The addition of Chris Paul and departure of Jordan Poole have raised questions about how Steve Kerr will manage the Warriors' roster and return them to championship contention in the 2023-24 season.

The 2023-24 season is about to kick off, much to the excitement of NBA fans all over the world. The Golden State Warriors are hoping to return to the biggest stage of them all and lift another NBA championship.

In order to do that, however, Steve Kerr will have some decisions to make on his roster build. With the addition of Chris Paul and departure of Jordan Poole, it will be interesting to see how Kerr and his staff manage their roster in order to return to title contention.

With that said, we assess what the Dubs' roster and make our prediction on their starting five, bench unit, and crunch-time squad.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and all contract details courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

3 Warriors’ projected starting 5 for 2023-24

Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

The Warriors’ front office entered the offseason with the goal of resigning Draymond Green to keep the team’s core intact. This also meant finding a way to offload Jordan Poole’s four-year $128 million contract to make room for the All-Star forward’s extension.

Fortunately, Green inked a four-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Dubs. The shrewd move here is how the front office found a way to transform Poole’s contract into Chris Paul via a trade with the Washington Wizards.

With the Point God joining Golden State, Steve Kerr has a plethora of options to choose from when formulating the Warriors' starting five. Paul surely isn’t planning to come off the bench, putting Kerr in a bind over which players to choose. As the future Hall of Fame inductee and All-Star point guard has already indicated, he and Kerr will have to talk about his role before training camp starts.

In any case, the safe bet here is to include Paul in Golden State’s starting unit to see how he’ll work out for the Dubs. The only question here is who Kerr will take out. Curry, Green, and Thompson are deemed safe since their roles in the team are already solidified. There’s also a need for a traditional big man to start games, which makes Looney a requirement for Kerr. Not to mention that CP3 needs a guy like Looney to be effective in his pick-and-rolls.

With those guys in, the odd man out is Andrew Wiggins. Taking a look at his role, the former number one draft pick provides perimeter shooting and credible defense on the wing. Paul can come in and fulfill those roles using his crafty hands and high basketball IQ.

If that five-man unit doesn’t work out during the first few minutes of the game, Kerr still has the option to take Paul out and insert Wiggins back in. As it stands, this lineup is the one that started most of last season and is among the league’s best units.

Warriors' top assists leaders Players Total assists Stephen Curry 5740 Guy Rodgers 4855 Draymond Green 4233 Tim Hardaway 3926 Rick Barry 3247 Chris Mullin 3146 Jeff Mullins 2913 Sleepy Floyd 2518 Al Attles 2483 Nate Thurmond 2070

2 Warriors’ potential second unit

Chris Paul, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric

Although Paul is projected to start for the Warriors when the 2023-24 season begins, there’s every chance he can be taken out early in the game. If this happens, fans can expect the 12-time All-Star to lead Golden State’s reserve unit, especially when the trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green needs to rest at some point in games.

During these instances, Paul can take over and run a lineup consisting of Gary Payton II, Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dario Saric. GPII can provide credible defense on the wing, while Wiggins can do the same thing and get buckets. Paul can utilize both Kuminga and Saric’s size and speed to roll to the rim.

With enough size and speed to dominate both ends of the court, Paul will have a lot of options offensively and establish Golden State’s lead whenever the starters rest on the bench. This element of the Warriors’ game can help preserve their core unit better for the postseason while sharpening the reserves for the most crucial of moments.

If this doesn’t work out, Kerr can take out Paul and insert either Green or Curry to run the team’s offense. Since both players have proven themselves in the past, Golden State won’t have any problem with their offensive schemes with these two experienced veterans running the show.

The only real question mark here is if Paul will buy into a reserve role for the Warriors.

1 Warriors’ crunch-time 5

Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

If the Warriors establish a considerable lead over the opponents next season, fans can expect guys who don’t get much playing time to appear more, like Moses Moody and Lester Quinones. But in most cases, expect Kerr to put up a lineup of Paul, Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, and Green when the going gets tough.

Although these guys won’t be able to match up in height, their combined basketball intellect and craftiness are more than enough to deter opposing offenses. And speaking of offense, there’ll be a lot of buckets raining down from all over the floor, especially with Paul and Wiggins joining the Splash Brothers to make it rain from beyond the perimeter.

When it comes to playmaking, Curry, Paul, and Green can come together to run the offense and confuse opposing teams down the stretch. Taking all of these elements together, the Warriors’ famed Death Lineup can be infused with new life to help the team become more formidable for the new season.

The 2023-24 season is certainly brewing to be an exciting one for the Warriors, especially with the changes they made. Trading Poole for Paul is definitely a win-now move, signifying to the whole NBA that the Dubs are not focusing on the future but rather the present. They want to maximize the remaining prime years of the Curry-Thompson-Green core, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to return to the NBA Finals.

Warriors' top rebound leaders Player Total rebounds Nate Thurmond 12771 Wilt Chamberlain 10768 Larry Smith 6440 Clyde Lee 6416 Paul Arizin 6129 Neil Johnston 5856 Draymond Green 5276 Rick Barry 4655 Joe Graboski 4503 Clifford Ray 4310

Paul’s acclimation will be interesting to see, especially since he brings a massively different play style to the Warriors. Whether that ends up benefiting Golden State or not remains to be seen, though hopes are high he’ll be able to fit in nicely to Kerr’s system.

The 2023-24 season kicks off this October, so fans will know more about the Warriors’ plans and how they’ll look when training camp and preseason play begin.