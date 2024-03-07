Highlights Warriors progressing towards old form with 11-3 record in February, with Steve Kerr being named one of the NBA's coaches of the month.

Adjustments in roles and lineup changes are leading the Warriors to success down the final stretch of the season.

Despite early struggles, the Warriors are finding a winning formula with Klay Thompson coming off the bench and the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga.

The Golden State Warriors appear to be rounding into form as the season comes to a close.

After posting an impressive 11-3 record for the month of February, head coach Steve Kerr was named the NBA's coach of the month. Players are getting healthier, wins are stacking up and players are accepting roles that they normally would not have as long as it helps the team.

After tinkering and making multiple adjustments, it looks as if Kerr and the Warriors have found the winning formula to embark on their postseason journey.

Warriors' Early Season Struggles

Early concerns and questions loomed around the Warriors

Things seemed bleak for the Warriors to start the season. Posting a record of 7-9 and losing 8 of 10 at another point, it looked as if the dominant run for Stephen Curry and company was over. Between the months of November and January, the Warriors failed to post a record better than .500.

Warriors Early-Season Stats Month Win % PPG November .400 114.8 December .462 119.5 January .417 123.3

The trade for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul seemed promising until a fractured left hand required surgery on Jan. 5. Paul returned Feb. 27 against the Washington Wizards. Add in the suspension of Draymond Green for his altercation with Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns, and you have the perfect storm for a team to under perform.

The Warriors also struggled in their transition offense to start the season. Once dominant in transition, the Warriors ranked in the top six in the league every year between 2016-2019.

They were fast, efficient and explosive. But the trend of fast play has slowed considerably over the years, with none being more obvious than this season, as the Warriors rank 29th out of 30 teams in transition points per game.

But the lack of an elite transition offense does not mean a lack of playoff success. Just ask the 2021-22 iteration of the Warriors, who won the title while ranked 18th in the league in transition offense. This year's Warriors were never going to reach the heights the teams from 2016 to 2019 reached, but they could reach the level of that 2022 group.

And perhaps this was the problem.

A lack of identity may have contributed to the slow start that plagued the Warriors, or so coach Kerr said after a March 1 win over the Toronto Raptors.

"We were leaning on what we were two years ago when we won the championship early in the season and that wasn't working, and I gave that a good long look," - Steve Kerr.

And take a look, he did.

The Warriors' Missing Piece

Lineup changes spur improvement for struggling Warriors

Questions surrounding trading key pieces like Klay Thompson surfaced due to early-season struggles. So Kerr approached Thompson with the prospect of coming off the bench for the first time since his rookie season.The initial response? Not good , as ESPN highlighted.Kerr explained that Thompson initially yelled at the coaches but has since settled into his new role.

"It was not an easy conversation. This is maybe the hardest part about getting further away from our prime. It's just, after 12 years, it wasn't easy. And still moving forward, it's not going to be easy. But I told him, 'If you really embrace it, you can help your team win.'" - Steve Kerr

Key Role Player Stats Player PPG RPG FG% Jonathan Kuminga 15.6 4.8 52.9 Kevon Looney 4.6 6.0 59.1 Moses Moody 8.2 3.0 46.8 Andrew Wiggins 12.7 4.3 45.5

Since moving to the bench, Thompson's numbers have improved. He averaged 17 points per game and shot 36.8 percent from three-point range during the first 49 games of the season.

Since then, the Warriors are 5-2 while Thompson averages 17.2 points and shoots 40.4 percent from the floor. He is more efficient and, with the return of Paul, the second unit of the Warriors presents experience and playmaking that most teams in the league can't compete with.

Add rebounding guru Kevon Looney and the second unit should enter postseason play as a well-rounded option.

Players such as Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga's development will also pay dividends as the season progresses. What appeared to be an unfortunate situation in Green's early-season suspension proved to be a blessing in disguise as Jonathan Kuminga took the necessary leap.

On the season, Kuminga averages 15.6 points per game after averaging 9.6 the two seasons prior. With Andrew Wiggins returning after missing time for personal reasons, the Warriors are approaching full health.

The road may not have been as smooth as they would have liked leading to this point, but the Warriors are rounding into form as the most important time of year approaches. But that's what teams with championship pedigree often do; they adapt and, often times, overcome struggles.

And while this year's team may not reach the heights of previous iterations, they have given other Western Conference teams enough reason to be concerned come playoff time.