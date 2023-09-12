Highlights Mitch Richmond, Tim Hardaway, and Chris Mullin, collectively known as Run TMC, deserve statues for their impact and high-scoring style on the court.

Neil Johnston, an All-Star center in the '50s, deserves a statue for his achievements, including leading the league in scoring and winning a championship.

Paul Arizin, another Golden State legend, deserves a statue for his All-Star selections, scoring titles, and strong statistical performances during his career.

While the Golden State Warriors don’t boast as many legends as the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics, the franchise itself is home to several names that have left their mark on the NBA in past years. But outside of Wilt Chamberlain, there are no other players that have their own statue dedicated to them.

With that said, we take a look below at which Warriors deserve to have a statue erected to their name and image outside the Chase Center in the years to come.

5 Mitch Richmond, Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin

While each of these players would go on to have respectable careers as individual stars, no one can deny the immensity of their impact as a trio for the Warriors. Mitch Richmond, Tim Hardaway, and Chris Mullin--collectively known as Run TMC--ushered the Dubs into the '90s, thanks to their high-tempo and high-scoring style on the court.

Under the tutelage of Don Nelson, the trio of Richmond, Hardaway, and Mullin first played together in 1989 and lasted for two seasons. During their first campaign together, Run TMC led the league in scoring as all three stars consistently overwhelmed opposing teams with their fast-paced offense.

The popularity of Run TMC resulted in sold-out home games for the Dubs during their second season together. Unfortunately, the trio was broken up when Richmond was traded to the Sacramento Kings in 1991. But even if that’s the case, dedicating a trio of statues for these stars seems like the right move as their time together elevated the franchise as a whole during the early '90s.

It was also a time that Warriors fans would fondly remember, so honoring them with statues just seems fitting. In fact, the Warriors could have just one statue where the three are together. That will be the perfect tribute to them.

4 Neil Johnston

Before the Warriors found their home at the Bay, this franchise was based in Philadelphia. This was before the city adopted the Syracuse Nationals and became the Philadelphia 76ers.

During that period between 1951 and 1959, Neil Johnston played for the Warriors and rose to prominence because of his accomplishments. Among the feats under his name are winning the championship in 1956, leading the league in scoring for three seasons, being named to five All-NBA teams, selected to six All-Star games, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990.

Johnston did all these things with averages of 19.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game during his eight-year NBA career. With that kind of record, the Warriors should at least consider giving the 6-foot-8 All-Star center a statue of his own in the foreseeable future.

Warriors Career Leaders in Points Player Total Points Stephen Curry 21712 Wilt Chamberlain 17783 Rick Barry 16447 Paul Arizin 16266 Chris Mullin 16235 Klay Thompson 14156 Nate Thurmond 13191 Jeff Mullins 12547 Purvis Short 11894 Neil Johnston 10023

3 Paul Arizin

Johnston isn’t the only legend from the '50s that deserves a statue to be erected in his honor. Along with the All-Star center, Paul Arizin is another Golden State legend who has contributed a lot to the Warriors’ existence as a franchise.

Along with his body of work that contains 10 All-Star selections, four instances of being named to an All-NBA team, a Rookie of the Year award, two scoring titles, and becoming a champion in 1956, Arizin also averaged 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists during his 10-year run in the league. Perhaps Arizin’s strongest argument for having his own statue is how he had more win shares at 16 than the rest of his teammates combined (12.8) during the 1951-52 season while leading the league in minutes (44.5), points per game (25.4), and field goal percentage (44 percent).

With those numbers and accomplishments, it only makes sense for the Warriors to honor Arizin’s legacy in the best way possible. Of course, this can only come in the form of a statue dedicated to the late legend.

2 Rick Barry

There were only three instances the Warriors won a ring before their most recent dynasty, which resulted in four championships within the last decade. One of these came during the 1974-75 season under the leadership of Rick Barry.

With a resume featuring 12 All-Star selections, four All-NBA honors, a Rookie of the Year award, and a Finals MVP, Barry had it all going for him as the Warriors’ franchise player during the '70s. Also, the 6-foot-7 forward is among the few NBA players who have amassed 18,000 points, grabbed 5,000 boards, and dished 4,000 assists during their careers.

This feat puts him in the company of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Julius Erving, among others. With an impressive set of achievements under his name and a championship ring to boot, Barry is among the few legends who deserve a statue from the Warriors.

1 Stephen Curry

There’s no denying that every other name on this list deserves a statue to be erected in their honor for their time with the Warriors. But above all those who played for the franchise is Stephen Curry and his legendary career in the NBA.

Apart from winning four rings, two MVP awards, a lone Finals MVP, two scoring titles, and nine All-Star selections, Curry is also the league’s all-time leader when it comes to 3-point shots. Along with averages of 24.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, the Warriors star is considered one of the NBA’s best point guards and most talented players ever to grace a basketball court.

NBA 3-Point Leaders (All-Time) Player 3-Pointers Stephen Curry 3390 Ray Allen 2973 James Harden 2754 Reggie Miller 2560 Kyle Korver 2450

When his career is over and Curry has retired from the league, it will only be a matter of time before Golden State builds a statue to honor his body of work. Don't be surprised if it comes soon after he calls it quits, either. That's how much impact he has on the Warriors. Without him, their recent championships wouldn't have been possible.