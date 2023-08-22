Highlights Steph Curry released the documentary "Underrated" on Apple TV+, showcasing his career and culminating with his first Finals MVP win.

Curry appeared on Hot Ones, enduring increasingly spicy chicken wings and promoting "Underrated" after answering intense questions.

Curry showcased his golf skills with a jaw-dropping hole-in-one and went on to win the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

Without a doubt, Steph Curry is among the chosen few to stand tall amongst the NBA’s roster of greatest players ever. While he has done a lot to change how the game is played, the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard has also proven time and time again that he plays just as hard as he works. While he is a true competitor who wants to win every year, he doesn't let that championship desire hinder him from living his best life off the court when it's the offseason.

While the 2023 offseason is a clear proof of that, Curry has been like that for the most of his career. With that said, we take a look below at how he has spent the past offseason and why he’s winning at life right now.

10 Dubs shooter released the Underrated documentary

Released on Apple TV+ last July, Curry’s Underrated documents the All-Star’s career that started during his 2008 NCAA Tournament run with Davidson College up until the Warriors’ most recent championship in 2022. The culmination of this documentary was when Curry won the Finals MVP, the very first he won during his impressive career.

Directed by Peter Nicks, Underrated was produced by A24 and premiered last January at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary would later be released on Apple TV+ several months later.

9 Stephen Curry appeared on Hot Ones

Like all the big stars before him, Curry guested on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones to talk about the aforementioned Underrated documentary and his legendary NBA career. It started out with chicken wings drenched in mild hot sauce and simple questions on how he started in the league. Past the halfway mark, however, things became more intense as the hot sauce became more scorching.

By the end of the video, Curry was close to tears as he promoted the Underrated documentary after answering all the questions Evans had for him.

8 Curry made a jaw-dropping hole-in-one at the American Century Championship

Known to many as the greatest shooter alive, it was a pleasant surprise when Curry made a hole-in-one during the 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship held in Nevada. Standing on the green, the All-Star guard made his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and sunk the ball with just one swing.

Shortly after, Curry went wild and ran through the course to celebrate. As it stands, the hole-in-one was the first on the seventh hole in the tournament’s 33-year history and the star’s second throughout his time playing golf.

7 Warriors champ conquered the American Century Celebrity Championship

After making that unreal hole-in-one, Curry went on to win the entire thing. Besting 93 competitors, including 19 active athletes and 17 Hall of Famers, the Warriors guard stood tall and became the 2023 American Century Celebrity champion. This feat makes him the second basketball player and the first African-American athlete to win the tournament.

Making this even better, his celebration after the victory was pretty noteworthy. He threw his hat up in the air and immediately ran to his wife Ayesha to commemorate the event. It would have been epic had he done the "Night Night" celly, but seeing Curry get hyped up for something other than the Larry O'Brien Trophy is pretty awesome in our books.

6 Curry shed light on the internet’s questions on Wired

Curry appeared on Wired and answered the internet’s most searched questions about him. Ranging from his achievements in the NBA to the All-Star’s personal life, the Baby-Faced Assassin put his game face on to answer every question thrown his way without any hesitation--including why his nickname was "chef" and why he was drafted so late back in 2009.

By the end of the 11-minute video, fans of the Golden State legend got to know him a little better.

5 Warriors star played with puppies on Buzzfeed

After appearing on Hot Ones and Wired, Curry’s social media tour continued with Buzzfeed. This time, though, he would be smothered by a group of adorable puppies as he answered questions about his life and NBA career.

The end result is a video that’ll not just endear fans to Curry himself, but it’ll help people know more about the four-time champion.

4 Steph attended Drake’s concert

Drake’s "It’s All A Blur" concert at the Barclays Center a few months ago was notable for having Stephen Curry in attendance, along with his wife Ayesha. Spotting him in the crowd, the rapper gave a shoutout to Stephen and Ayesha to everyone who attended the event.

Video clips of the moment went viral on social media as Stephen’s profile was shown on the big screen. But as awesome as that interaction was, it won’t compare to another concert Curry went to recently.

3 Curry attended a Paramore concert and sang Misery Business with Hayley Williams

During Drake’s concert, Curry was recognized for being part of the crowd back then. But the Warriors marksman took another route when he attended a Paramore concert.

When the rock band took to the Chase Center in San Francisco at the start of August, Curry went up the stage with Paramore to perform their first big hit, Misery Business. The All-Star sang the bridge and performed with Hayley Williams until the song ended. Even after topping the NBA, this moment right here is proof that Curry can still find new ways to surprise everyone.

2 The Splash Bros versus Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a Las Vegas golf match

Before winning the American Century Celebrity tournament, Stephen Curry and his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, went against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a golf match. Ultimately, the Warriors' Splash Bros. fell against the Kansas City Chiefs stars as the pair won 3 & 2. Even if that's the case, Curry still managed to donate $100,000 to No Kid Hungry, which proved there was no loser during that star-studded event.

1 Named the NBA’s 2022-23 Social Justice Champion

Topping Stephen Curry’s offseason tour is none other than the All-Star winning this year’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. Thanks to his work in uplifting communities, particularly as co-chair of Michelle Obama’s "When We All Vote" initiative, Curry helped in driving voter registration and turnout during the 2022 elections. His effort helped him stand tall above the finalists to earn the Social Justice Champion award.

With a new season coming, it’ll be back to business for Curry and the Warriors. Expect the All-Star to start his campaign for a fifth ring when October comes around and the new NBA campaign begins.