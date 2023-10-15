Highlights Curry's team-friendly contract paved the way for the Warriors to sign Kevin Durant, contributing to their dominant run as an NBA dynasty.

Despite concerns about his injury history, Curry's contract extension turned out to be a bargain for the Warriors, allowing them salary cap flexibility.

Durant's performance with the Warriors included back-to-back NBA championships and Finals MVP awards, but since leaving the team, he has yet to make another Finals appearance.

Little did the Golden State Warriors know that when they signed Stephen Curry to his first extension deal, that they would be able to get so much more out of it than just his long-term commitment to the team. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, looking back at Curry’s first contract extension, it was so team-friendly that in-turn, it opened up the door for the team to be able to sign Kevin Durant back in 2016, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry risk

The Warriors have dominated the NBA for almost a decade, being a regular feature in the NBA Finals as the Western Conference representative, largely thanks to their core group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

However, what’s largely forgotten is that in each of their first three title-runs between 2015 and 2018 the Finals MVP award was not won by any of their long-standing trio. Instead, that honor belongs to Andre Iguodala (2015) and Kevin Durant (2017, 2018), both of whom were able to be brought on-board by the Warriors due to a team-friendly contract extension signed by Curry years before, back in 2012.

When the Warriors signed Curry to his first contract extension, a four-year, $44 million deal, it was widely believed that he was overpaid considering his injury history, and as a result this move was deemed to be ‘risky’ by the team, per Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes. However, nobody could predict just how good the deep marksman would be, and in hindsight, this contract in particular could be viewed as the deal that paved the way for the decade of domination that made the Warriors organization the dynasty we have come to know today.

Furthermore, Sportskeeda’s Asmir Pekmic, reported that back in 2016, the NBA salary cap spiked from $70 million to $94.1 million, which allowed for teams across the league to have more financial flexibility in free-agency. Due to the now 35-year-old still being under his team-friendly contract at the time, the Warriors had the funds to pursue yet another superstar, and were able to land 2014 MVP award winner, Kevin Durant, in the midst of his prime.

Mark Medina – The Dubs were able to benefit from generational talent’s discounted contract extension

With no hesitation, Medina claimed that the best value-for-money player on the Warriors roster is Stephen Curry, noting that his first extension with the team, although seen as a risk at the time, in hindsight was a bargain deal which allowed for so much salary cap flexibility, that the Warriors were able to sign Andre Iguodala, and later, Kevin Durant.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Well, it's been Steph Curry. His first extension was a discount deal, but ironically, it was considered a risk because early in his career, he had so many concerns about his durability in his ankles, and how it would hold up. So with that, the Warriors were able to benefit that they didn't have to give him such a high number, but it was at the time, a steep investment and a message of support to Steph Curry that they believe in you. That created a huge domino effect, because that gave them enough cap space to get Andre Iguodala, that opened cap space to get Kevin Durant which coincided with the NBA salary cap spike in 2016. So I think that is very fitting because the Warriors’ fortunes has always started with Steph Curry because of his generational talent, he is the best shooter of all time, a really great leader. But the other thing that really helped them create this dynasty is the fact that they are able to get him on such a relative discount, which made it easier for them to formulate the rest of their roster.”

Kevin Durant's Warriors statistics

Durant faced much criticism from those around the league when it was announced that he had chosen to sign with the Dubs in the 2016 off-season, after having lost 3-1 in the Western Conference finals just months prior to them while as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nevertheless, KD left his All-Star teammate Russell Westbrook, and joined the Warriors who added yet another bona fide superstar to a team that had won a championship two seasons prior, but had suffered the embarrassing defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite holding a 3-1 lead.

Kevin Durant - NBA Career Statistics (2008-Present) Minutes Played 37.8 Points 27.3 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 7.1 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

During his three seasons with the Warriors, the former MVP averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 52 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from deep range, per Basketball Reference. Although his points' production at the Warriors marked the lowest number across any of the four teams in the NBA in which he has played for, he also had to contend with sharing the touches with the shooting prowess of both Curry and Klay Thompson.

From a team standpoint, though, in his albeit short tenure with the team, he won back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, winning Finals MVP on both occasions. Since his departure from the team in 2019 free-agency, though, he has since failed to even make another Finals appearance.

Now a member of a Phoenix Suns squad that boasts a plethora of All-Star talent in the new-look starting line-up with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the 35-year-old is hoping that he can prove that he can win another ring elsewhere as the main leader of the team, and prove his critics wrong once and for all.