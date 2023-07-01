Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry prefers to be "more hands off" when it comes to the team's trades, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

All around the NBA there are front-office executives who turn to their superstar players to gauge their interest on particular roster moves or acquisitions, as a method of keeping them happy.

Take LeBron James of the L.A. Lakers for example, who has widely been dubbed as ‘LeGM’ due to his orchestration in bringing players to his respective teams over his career.

Regardless of the player’s opinions, though, the final decision on any moves solely lies with the front-office.

Sean Deveney of Heavy reported that a Western Conference executive said that although four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry does like to have a voice in front-office executive decisions, he “does not get caught up in dictating moves.”

It was reported that in 2021, Curry wanted Avery Bradley as a teammate, but the organization opted not to listen to him and signed Gary Payton II instead.

Although it wasn’t the player that Curry named, he appeared not to push the issue too much, and Payton II ended up having a breakout season with the team, helping them to them win their 5th franchise NBA championship.

What has Mark Medina said about Steph Curry?

When asked if he thinks Steph Curry has some influence over the Warriors’ hierarchy, Medina believes that while he certainly has discussions with the front office, he ultimately allows them to do their job.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “What's interesting with Steph is he certainly has a lot of conversations with the front office, but he's more hands off.”

“It's more of the traditional lens of them talking to him and keeping him in the loop, and he'll give player feedback, but he stays pretty uninvolved.”

What decisions do the Warriors front-office have to make this summer?

The Warriors have made considerable changes already as they are set to enter the NBA off-season.

After Bob Myers departed the team at the end of last season, Mike Dunleavy Jr. took over as General Manager.

In an attempt to free-up cap space, his first decision in charge was opting to trade away their largest trade asset in Jordan Poole, who had recently signed a 4-year $140 million extension, in exchange for 38-year-old veteran Chris Paul who is on an expiring contract, showing their intent to trade away youth for win-now products.

The front-office’s next challenge is to convince unrestricted free-agents to re-sign with the team in order to keep the championship-winning core of Green, Curry and Klay Thompson together, with the addition of Paul.

As per Spotrac, the Warriors only have eight players contracted next season, and with a lot of trade buzz surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors front-office are set to be extremely busy as they look to bolster their roster, likely having to fill the remaining roster spots with guys on veteran minimum contracts due to their cap-space limitations.

With Draymond Green’s future in the Bay Area still uncertain, it is likely that the Warriors will keep Curry involved in their movements, seeking his thoughts where they feel necessary, but he will leave them to get on with it.

As long as he has a team that is capable of winning a championship together, Curry doesn’t appear to mind too much what decisions the front-office make, instead opting to trust that they will make the right decisions for the organization, and ultimately repaying back their trust in him over the years which has led to the formation of one of the NBA's greatest dynasties.