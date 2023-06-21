The Golden State Warriors have decided that they want to fully commit to the trio that won them four NBA championships in a decade whilst their championship window is still open, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – Golden State Warriors

NBA reporter Mark Medina recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Warriors to re-sign Draymond Green to an extension amid reports that he could opt-out of his $27.6 million player option.

The 33-year-old, who has been instrumental in the Warriors winning four NBA titles since 2015, can enter free-agency if he declines his player-option, although he is reported to want to stay a “Warrior for life.”

In order to give Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the aforementioned Green the best chance of winning another NBA championship together, other pieces of the roster would need to be moved around.

According to Marc J. Spears, via NBA Today, there are reports that the Warriors are now taking calls over the availability of both Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, as the team have seemingly chosen to rebuild around their title-winning trio.

What has Mark Medina said about the Golden State Warriors’ plan?

Despite having a number of younger players signed to contract extensions, Medina believes that the Warriors will use them as trade assets to bring in more experienced players around Curry, Thompson and Green.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “With what Steve Kerr said and the organization said after the season ended, they're leaning more toward on ‘let's continue to just go all in with this trio’, because even though they're all older and they're having some injury concerns, they're still playing at a relatively high level.”

“There's optimism that Klay will continue to get better next season, where with Jordan Poole, he was just very up and down. But he's not like Jonathan Kuminga, because he did show during the championship run last year that he could help them win games in the playoffs.”

“When they signed him to an extension at the time, no doubt it was a message that they want to invest in him, and they have optimism with his growth. But they also felt like signing him to an extension would give them flexibility as far as having assets in the future as it would be much easier to flip him in the deal if things didn't work out.”

Championship-Winning Formula – Curry, Thompson and Green

Playing together since 2012, the formidable trio have cemented themselves as one of the greatest cores in NBA history, being widely considered as part of one of basketball's greatest ever dynasties.

As per ESPN, during the 2023 playoffs, they became the third-most winning post-season trio behind only the San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli, and the L.A. Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper. They have won 98 playoff games together in total.

With head coach Steve Kerr saying via NBC Sports Bay Arena that he believes the trio have “got lots to give for years to come,” there is no time to waste in providing them with a supporting cast that is capable of helping them win their 5th NBA title before their championship-window closes forever.