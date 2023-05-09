Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball so much that his impact is as unique as Michael Jordan, NBA Writer Mark Medina told GIVEMESPORT.

There is no doubt that Steph Curry has altered the game of basketball over the last decade, with younger players already in the league and NBA prospects coming from college hoops shooting more 3-point shots than ever.

There are kids all over the world shooting 3-point shots in their gardens or at school, shouting “Curry” as they try to emulate their favorite player.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors jerseys are repeatedly in the top 10 jersey sales every year. His impact on the game is on par with the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant as current NBA superstars who younger players look up to.

However, with Curry now almost universally viewed as perhaps the greatest shooter of a basketball ever, evidenced by his name in the record books as the NBA's leading 3-point scorer of all time, people are drawing comparisons with his legacy and Michael Jordan's.

What did Medina say about Steph Curry?

When asked about whether we'll ever see another Steph Curry in the NBA, Medina told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's almost going to be like one of those things where we always wondered who's going to be the next Michael Jordan. And we just realized, you know what, there's no next Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan is so unique.”

“While there are certainly players, like Kobe Bryant, that modeled his game after him, and you could see the influences [from Jordan] in terms of how he played, his competitive spirit and his mannerisms, each player had his own unique approach to the game.”

“I suspect, with Steph Curry, even when you account for the impact that he's had on other players, he's going to stand on his own.”

Steph Curry’s impact on the basketball court

Although it is likely that nobody will ever surpass the greatness of Michael Jordan, with the nearest challenger being LeBron James, the same can be said for the uniqueness of the impact that Curry has already imprinted on the game.

Even though he is still an active NBA player, Curry’s legacy is so unique that the 3-point shot has been revolutionized forever. If you look around the league now, up-and-coming stars across all positions of the court are looking to add the deep-range ball into their repertoire of shot-making. You even see big men such as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić knocking down the 3-ball regularly and with great efficiency. Compare that to the late 90s and early 00’s where this was unheard of.

When all is said and done, and Curry - whose current contract with Golden State Warriors is said to be worth $215m - decides to hang up his sneakers for good, people will look back on his career and truly see how much his shooting ability has impacted the NBA.

People will constantly be on the lookout for that special talent who has the potential to become the next Steph Curry. The reality is, there perhaps will never be a shooter as elite from 3-point range as him. Just as we have yet to see anyone become like Michael Jordan, we may never see another Steph Curry on the court ever again.