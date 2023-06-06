The Golden State Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr, is looking to keep his group of players together, but whether that is a priority for the organisation remains to be seen, says NBA Writer Mark Medina.

Steve Kerr wants to keep the players around his core group that includes the greatest shooter of all time in Stephen Curry, alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, together in order to be able to compete for what would be their 5th NBA title.

Golden State Warriors – Dynasty

Since 2015, the Warriors have made six trips to the NBA finals, winning four championships in the process. Their latest came in the 2022 season, where they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games, cementing themselves as one of the NBA’s greatest ever dynasties.

Stars have come and gone in that time, the most notable being Kevin Durant who stunned the NBA when he chose to join the Warriors in 2016. He won back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 before taking his talent to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

With two season-ending injuries to sharp-shooter Klay Thompson, the Warriors missed the playoffs entirely in 2020 and 2021 after five consecutive trips to the finals. However in 2022, with a fully healthy Steph and Klay, also known as the Splash Brothers due to their three-point shooting abilities, along with the emergence of Andrew Wiggins, they found themselves back in the NBA finals once again.

What did Mark Medina say about the Golden State Warriors?

Medina believes that it is ultimately down to the Warriors' organisation figuring out what their priorities are going forward financially that will impact whether Kerr’s wishes are upheld.

The NBA writer recently told GIVEMESPORT, “Steve Kerr had said at the end of the year that the hope is to keep everyone together with Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green]."

“We'll see how the rest of the organization feels about those priorities and knowing what it means for managing the salary.”

Financial Implications and Future Uncertainty

The main reason that the Warriors may struggle to keep everyone together is due to how much it will cost the team if Draymond Green opts into his $27.6 million player option. If Green does opt-in, then NBA insider Bobby Marks estimates that the Warriors’ payroll and tax penalty for 2023-24 will exceed $500 million.

This comes after both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins both signed lucrative contracts, with Poole signing a 4-year, $123 million contract, and Wiggins agreeing to a 4-year, $109 million dollar extensions respectively.

Another factor affecting the future of the Warriors is in the front office, with Bob Myers having stepped down as the Warriors’ president of basketball operations and general manager after 12 seasons, and no replacement yet confirmed.

An unidentified source told NBC Sports that the Warriors’ CEO, Joe Lacob “has some big decisions to make. If he makes the right decision, it’ll work out. They’ll be good for another few years. If not, the whole thing could collapse.”

Although the future looks to be uncertain for the Warriors, what is clear is that in order to stop their championship window from closing completely after Myers’ departure, and their aging stars, they need to address the concerns surrounding their roster depth.

In order to achieve this, it may ultimately mean breaking up the supporting cast that Steve Kerr so desperately wants to keep together to give his ‘Big 3’ the best chance of going on a deep playoff run and pursuing another NBA championship to further cement the Golden State Warriors as one of sport’s greatest-ever dynasties.