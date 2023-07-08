Golden State Warriors will look to bolster their roster as they prepare to become NBA championship contenders yet again.

However, the 5x NBA champions appear to lack size in their front-court and according to NBA writer Mark Medina, they would like to acquire a big man who possesses shooting abilities in order to strengthen that area of need.

NBA free agency news – Golden State Warriors

The Warriors' search for a big man continues, but the free-agent market is shrinking as their targets keep being taken off the board.

According to Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto, the Warriors were reportedly interested in bringing Mason Plumlee to the Bay Area before he returned to the L.A. Clippers on a one-year, $5 million dollar deal.

The Warriors have also been linked to veteran Kevin Love by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, but he chose to re-sign with the Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat.

Now their attention turns to Dario Saric, who possesses all the abilities that head coach, Steve Kerr, looks for in a big man, with the ability to stretch the floor, shoot from beyond the arc and measuring in at 6’10” in stature.

Although an agreement in principle was thought to be agreed with the Warriors, Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer believes that Saric may now be looking to snub the Warriors and join the Miami Heat, should they be successful in acquiring Damian Lillard.

Where does Mark Medina think the Golden State Warriors will look to strengthen?

After Warriors target Malik Beasley chose to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, Medina believes that the Warriors will be turning their attention toward looking to bring in a big man instead.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Warriors aren’t necessarily looking for an alternative [to Malik Beasley]. They would first like to acquire a big man that can shoot and stretch the floor.”

“They will most likely address the other vacancies from within with more playing time for Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors’ No. 19 pick, Brandin Podziemski, might also receive spot minutes, too.”

“The Warriors will keep their final roster spot open both to trim their finances and maintain roster flexibility.”

Who are the options for the Golden State Warriors?

The Warriors will still hope that they can sign Dario Saric due to what he can offer the team in terms of his high basketball IQ, versatility and size.

According to ESPN, in his first six seasons in the league, the 29-year-old has averaged 11.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 1.9 APG, shooting a healthy 39.1% from behind the three-point line.

Furthermore, as they are undersized with 6’6” Draymond Green and 6’9” Kevon Looney currently occupying most of the minutes in the center position, they need someone bigger to help out on both sides of the floor.

Aside from Saric, though, little other options remain.

With options running slim, the Warriors may find that they have no choice other than to turn to the younger players on their roster to step up and play increased roles on the team next season, such as 6’7” forward Jonathan Kuminga.

With the addition of veteran point-guard Chris Paul, Draymond Green believes the play of Kuminga will be “unlocked” by CP3 as his role with the team looks set to increase.

As per StatMuse, the 20-year-old averaged 9.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 1.9 APG with a 59.7 true shooting percentage but struggled for minutes, particularly in the postseason, where his usage on the floor went from 20.8 minutes per game to only 6.1 minutes.

Whether the Warriors can fill out their roster with a big man such as that of Saric or not, remains uncertain.

It may be that the Warriors may have no choice but to put their trust in the players they have drafted in recent seasons, or they risk the squad depth posing problems for Steph Curry and co. further into the season as they seek to take advantage of their closing NBA championship window.