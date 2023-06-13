The Golden State Warriors keeping their core group of championship-proven players and building around them is the direction in which the team are looking to take to seek further success, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

One of the aforementioned core players is Klay Thompson, one half of the duo that makes up the ‘Splash Brothers’, along with Stephen Curry. The Warriors are keen to sign him to an extension but whether that will be in this upcoming off-season or further down the line remains in question.

NBA news – Golden State Warriors

Widely considered as one of the greatest teams in NBA history, Dub Nation went to six NBA finals in eight seasons from 2015-2022, thanks largely to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With Thompson entering the final year of his 5-year, $184 million contract, the Warriors should be looking to resign the 33-year-old to give them the best chance of competing for what would be a 5th NBA championship in a decade.

Draymond Green is also a player the Warriors will be looking to keep on the roster, needing him to opt-in to his player option this summer if he is to remain on the team.

According to NBA insider, Marc Stein, the most likely scenario for the Warriors is that all three players will continue with the team ahead of the 2023-24 season, giving fans hope that together they can go on another championship run as they enter the latter years of their primes.

What did Mark Medina say about Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?

Despite the Warriors’ having a lot of younger players signed to their roster, Medina believes that the team wants to stick with a championship-winning formula that involves maintaining their key players as a priority.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Steve Kerr made it clear at the end of the season, that the Warriors' direction is about trying to maintain their championship nucleus and then be open with everything else.”

“Steph Curry is under contract, he is not going anywhere. Klay Thompson has one year on his extension. While there are questions over whether they give them an extension this offseason or wait until next summer, that remains undecided, but I don’t think there’s any scenario where they trade Klay.”

The illustrious careers of the ‘Splash Brothers’

Both Curry and Thompson have played their entire careers for the former Oakland-based franchise which now resides in San Francisco.

Curry has enjoyed 14 seasons for the Warriors, in which as per Statmuse, he's averaged 24.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 6.5 APG. He is also a 2x MVP award winner and holds the record for the most three-pointers in league history with 3390 and counting, cementing himself as arguably the ‘greatest shooter of all time’.

Similarly, across 716 career games, Thompson's averaged 19.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG and 2.3 APG with his numbers in the playoffs remaining relatively consistent. He is most notable for his 3rd quarter heroics in a regular season game against the Sacramento Kings, where he put up an NBA-record 37 points, scoring 9 3-pointers.

It remains to be seen what the Warriors will end up doing with their roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, but if they can bring in some key veteran contributors to support Curry, Thompson and Green, they could still yet further cement their legacy as being one of the greatest dynasties in all of sport.