Highlights Trayce Jackson-Davis has been playing at a higher level than his 57th overall draft status suggests.

The struggling Warriors have relied on their bench unit, including Jackson-Davis, for offensive support.

Jackson-Davis has been consistent in his production, achieving back-to-back double-doubles and leading the Warriors in offensive rating.

Trayce Jackson-Davis fell to the Golden State Warriors with the 57th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but if his on-court production is anything to go by, he is playing at a level much higher than his draft status indicates.

As to why he slipped so far down in the draft, NBA insider Mark Medina comments that it was due to his unwillingness to sign either a non-guaranteed deal or two-way draft, but his gamble has paid off for both parties, with his name perched right alongside some of the best rookies in his draft class.

Rookies keeping Warriors afloat…barely

Warriors' starters 23rd overall in net rating, bench unit 7th overall

Over the past decade, the Warriors name has become synonymously aligned with winning NBA titles, but this season they couldn’t be further away from being a championship-caliber team if they tried.

Leaving three-point prowess Stephen Curry out of the equation, the rest of Golden State’s starting five have all failed to provide offensive support, with nobody able to offer the team 20-plus points per night.

Klay Thompson comes closest with 17.3 points per contest, but that output is a significant drop-off from the numbers that have long been associated with the 33-year-old throughout his career, particularly from behind the three-point line, where he is shooting below 40 percent from deep for only the second time in his 11-year career.

With wing scorer Andrew Wiggins suffering a similar fate, currently experiencing statistically the worst shooting slump of his career from all areas of the floor, and core member Draymond Green missing extensive time due to serving two suspensions, the Warriors have had to rely on their depth that is filled out by younger rotation pieces.

Fortunately for the Warriors, though, their two 2023 draft picks, Brandon Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have so far stepped up to the bill, taking on larger roles than initially expected off of the bench, largely under the guidance of future hall-of-fame point-guard, Chris Paul.

Golden State Warriors - Starter vs. Bench Advanced Statistics Category Starters League Rank Bench League Rank Offensive rating 73.4 24th 63.5 4th Defensive rating 75.9 12th 62.1 23rd Net rating -2.5 23rd 1.3 7th Effective field goal % 55.3 13th 53.7 17th Pace 159.01 4th 181.73 27th Player Impact Estimate 48.4 21st 50.8 11th Stats as of Jan. 24, 2024

Medina previously reported that head coach Steve Kerr was unlikely to give a ‘big leash’ to the rookies, especially Jackson-Davis, due to the sheer amount of frontcourt depth the Warriors possess and the fact they wanted to lean in on their veteran core of Curry, Thompson and Green to “squeeze one or maybe two or more championship runs” out of them.

However, with the current circumstances involving the shooting woes of the starting lineup, this has, in turn, created the opportunities for the rookies to shine, and this has paid dividends for Golden State.

Although they sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with an 18-22 record, it is their bench unit that has kept them one and a half games afloat from slotting into a Play-In tournament spot.

Jackson-Davis ‘didn’t want to sign non-guaranteed or two-way deals’

Medina argues that the key reason why the 23-year-old slipped so far down the draft order was because he effectively gambled on himself, and wasn’t prepared to go to a team who would either sign him to a two-way deal or one that was non-guaranteed.

But, through his ‘consistent’ on-court production so far this season, he has achieved a feat only the two leading rookie of the year candidates have - back-to-back double-doubles, when he faced up against the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, where he grabbed a career-high 15 boards, in mid-December last year.

“This season, it's been pretty good, because they got him late in the second round with the 57th Pick, and you wonder how was he available that late in the draft. Part of it was circumstantial, where he didn't want to sign on non-guaranteed deals or two-way contracts, and because of that, his draft stock was falling further and further. But, they really like his size and his effort, and the numbers speak for himself. He's joined Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as the only rookies with back-to-back double-doubles this season, so he's been very consistent with his production.”

Understated production

117.8 offensive rating leads the Warriors (more than 10 minutes per game)

Coming out of Indiana, Jackson-Davis was a consensus first-team All-American who was projected to be taken off the board earlier on in the second-round of the draft, around the 30th pick mark per various mock drafts.

But, on draft night, he slid further and further down the order until the Warriors jumped at the chance to grab him with the 57th overall pick.

Heading into his rookie season, as previously mentioned, it was estimated that the 6-foot-9 forward wouldn’t see too much on-court playing time, but so far he has logged 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds on a Warriors team-high 68.8 percent shooting from the field, the second-best figure from the field among rookies to participate in more than 20 games this season, behind Dereck Lively III of the Dallas Mavericks, who is shooting at 74.0 percent the field.

Leading Rookies in Net Rating (More than 25 games played) Player Team Net rating Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder 9.5 Dereck Lively III Dallas Mavericks 4.8 Cason Wallace Oklahoma City Thunder 3.9 Brandon Podziemski Golden State Warriors 3.5 Trayce Jackson-Davis Golden State Warriors 3.5 Stats as of Jan. 24, 2024

Among the Warriors roster, Jackson-Davis is tied with his fellow rookie Podziemski for the best offensive rating on the team, 117.8, among players to have averaged more than 10 minutes per contest.

Jackson-Davis’ 114.4 defensive rating is 0.1 shy of Podziemski’s 114.3 rating, but these figures are each better than all five of the Warriors’ starting lineup, and thus, his plus-3.5 net rating, again tied with his teammate, is top three among Golden State’s rotation, with Gary Payton II leading the way, plus-5.3, closely followed by Paul, plus-4.0.

When comparing his defensive impact against the other forwards in his rookie class, Jackson-Davis holds his opponents to 47.5 percent field goal shooting, down from their season average of 48.7 percent, the third-best mark of those to play more than 25 games, behind Wembanyama (43.4 percent) and Holmgren (44.8 percent).

As a result, he places fourth overall in percentage points difference with minus-1.2 percent, again behind Wembanyama (minus-6.3 percent) and Holmgren (minus-5.5 percent), as well as Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets (minus-1.5).

Overall, Jackson-Davis has been one of the few bright sparks for a struggling Warriors team at both ends of the ball, and has stepped up when his veteran leaders have been unable to.

Not bad for a 57th overall pick who slipped down the draft order when he decided to gamble on himself and his basketball ability, something the Warriors are surely glad he did.

