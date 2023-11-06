Highlights The Golden State Warriors have started the season strong and currently sit at 5-2, thanks to dominant performances from Stephen Curry.

Head coach Steve Kerr has decided against taking a sabbatical and wants to maximize the championship potential of their core players.

Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have seen more playing time than expected, with Jackson-Davis impressing Kerr with his skills and smart play. He could become a valuable contributor to the team.

The Golden State Warriors have got off to an explosive start this season, reminding those around the NBA that they are still four-time champions and should be in the conversation for title contention. With two rookies on their roster, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that Trayce Jackson-Davis in particular gives head coach Steve Kerr an additional option in the front-court, and due to his unique skill-set and performances so far, he has left the Warriors organization ‘intrigued’ about his potential.

Start to the season

Normal service has resumed. The Warriors have got off to a rampant start to the 2023-24 season where they currently sit at 5-2, and third overall in the Western Conference, largely as a result of Stephen Curry putting on dominant displays night after night. But it was head coach Steve Kerr who made the headlines after admitting to the media last week that he had considered taking a sabbatical from the league. However, he ultimately ended up deciding against it as to continue on with his championship-winning trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who the nine-time NBA champion (five as a player, four as a coach) believes still have a ‘window’ of opportunity to win another title together.

In order to keep his core healthy, particularly when approaching the post-season, though, roster rotation is going to play a significant role, and as such this may create more opportunities for players lower down in the rotation to see time on an NBA court, something with which already appears to be starting to take effect. While not expected to see much time in the rotation, Warriors’ rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have seen more minutes early on in the season than they perhaps may have expected, with Kerr candidly going on to state that his approach to this year was to prioritize the “long-term health of the team”.

Golden State Warriors - Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Klay Thompson Draymond Green Kevon Looney Chris Paul Moses Moody Andrew Wiggins Dario Saric Cory Joseph Brandon Podziemski Jonathan Kuminga Lester Quinones (two way) Trayce Jackson-Davis Jerome Robinson (two-way) All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Medina – Steve Kerr not going to give ‘big leash’ to young players

Medina highlights the depth that the Warriors possess at the front-court positions, noting that the opportunities for the rookies in this group are somewhat limited due to Steve Kerr’s reliance on their ‘established players’ in order to try and ‘squeeze’ a few more championship runs out of their veterans before their windows slam shut.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think with the Warriors, what they're really intrigued about with Jackson-Davis, is that even though they have a lot of frontcourt minutes ahead of him, with Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric, Steve Kerr really likes that Jackson-Davis is good lob threat provides a lot of verticality, defensively, with some good rim protection. Even for a young guy, Kerr thinks that he's a smart player who doesn't make a lot of mistakes. And so in that point, I think that that's a big currency for playing time, because Steve Kerr is not going to give a pretty big leash to young players because they're further leaning into their established players because they want to squeeze one or maybe two or more championship runs out of this core group, right. And so he has to make the best of it. It's early, but so far, so good.”

Warriors’ rookies

A promising prospect out of Indiana, Jackson-Davis has seen sporadic usage as a rotation piece on the Warriors’ bench since his arrival into the league. Despite being signed to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, last Friday, the team announced that they had recalled the 57th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft only one day after.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of this was that the 23-year-old and his rookie teammate, Brandin Podziemski were both re-assigned from Santa Cruz back into the team after comments made by Draymond Green after their narrow 141-139 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their in-season tournament match-up, who emphasized the importance of having the rookies' energy, particularly on road trips. He would state how their presence around the veterans on the team “bring a lot of juice” and “lift our energy level”.

The six-foot-nine forward/center spent four years at his hometown university, and in his senior year, he averaged 20.9 points, 20.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks per game, shooting 58.1 percent from the field across his 32 games for the Hoosiers. Since his arrival into the league, though, he has yet to establish himself as a mainstay in the roster with a plethora of options ahead of him in the rotation with the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, and Dario Saric ahead of him. However, when he has been given that rate opportunity by Steve Kerr, he has shown he can be impactful. Playing in just three regular season games so far, he has averaged 6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks on 58.3 percent shooting from the field in 12 minutes of action. However, in only his second appearance for the Dubs, he played 20 minutes in which he posted 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and was a plus-11.

Although Trayce Jackson-Davis’ opportunities in the NBA have so far been limited, he has certainly made an impression on his teammates when he has featured, and should he continue to demonstrate such energy, along with his skill set, during team practices then there is no reason why he can’t rack up some more minutes on the court and become a solid contributor to this team. As such, the Golden State Warriors’ roster may run very deep indeed, boding well for a potential championship charge.