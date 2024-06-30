This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Golden State Warriors have waived Chris Paul, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The decision comes after weeks of trade rumors involving the veteran guard

Multiple teams are expected to pursue Paul's services in free agency.

After weeks of trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors have officially made a decision on Chris Paul's fate with the team. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Golden State has waived the veteran point guard, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Warriors had up until June 30th to decide whether to guarantee Paul's $30 million contract for the 2024-25 NBA season. The deadline was initially slated for June 28th, but Golden State extended it as it attempted to find a trade involving the 12-time All-Star's deal ahead of free agency.

With Paul now hitting the open market, several teams should come in line to avail of the veteran's services.