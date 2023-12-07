Highlights Despite his struggles this season, the Golden State Warriors still want to keep Klay Thompson and will not entertain trade offers for him.

Thompson's shooting has been subpar compared to his career averages, with career-low three-point percentages and lower shooting efficiency overall.

If Thompson wants to secure a contract extension and help the Warriors get back into playoff contention, he needs to find his shooting rhythm soon.

Much must be going on in the mind of Klay Thompson, who playing under the final year of his contract, has had statistically one of the worst seasons of his NBA career, with the three-point specialist so far struggling to find his shot. While that could deter the Golden State Warriors from signing the four-time champion to a new deal, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that despite his poor shooting performances, the organization still ‘wants to keep him’ and will not ‘entertain trading him’.

Thompson unable to answer call for help

Curry: 29.2 PPG, Thompson: 15.2 PPG

The first thought that comes to mind when thinking about the Golden State Warriors is their illustrious championship history in recent years, having won four titles since 2015. In that time, the Warriors’ core of Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green has remained intact and has been one of the most devastating trios to suit up together on the hardwood. However, the team’s form as a unit so far this season has been far removed from what people have become accustomed to from head coach Steve Kerr’s side, who have failed to string together two consecutive wins since the beginning of November.

The cause of this poor run of form is obvious; the team simply cannot shoot. Aside from future Hall of Fame point guard Curry, who is averaging 29.2 points per night, nobody else on the Warriors can amass remotely close to half of that scoring output. That is, except for his Splash Brother, Thompson, who is somehow the team’s second-leading scorer despite averaging a meager 15.2 points a game. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old’s on-court production has been nothing short of subpar to start the year, especially for someone who is playing in the final year of his five-year, $190 million contract and seeking an extension.

Before the start of the season, though, a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the player and team are so far apart in their valuations in both money and length of a new contract, that ‘absolutely no progress’ has been made in negotiations. Since then, Thompson’s performances on a nightly basis have been lackluster, and a report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN alludes to the idea that his shooting struggles and lack of stability over a new contract are interlinked and have ‘weighed’ on the five-time NBA All-Star.

With wing scorer Andrew Wiggins, who hasn’t looked at all himself to start the 2023-24 campaign, also struggling with a shooting slump, along with the absence of defensive anchor, Green, for large parts of the season as a result of both injury and a four-game suspension after an altercation with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is hardly a surprise that the Warriors find themselves currently outside a Play-In tournament seed with their below .500 record. If the Warriors are to add to their win column, then they must have more contributors to their efforts on offense, with Curry needing his teammates to step up and answer the call.

Warriors will not ‘entertain trading’ Thompson

Despite his struggles offensively through the first quarter of the season, Medina cannot see any version of the future where the Warriors decide that it is time to move on from Thompson, whether that be via a trade or letting him walk in free agency next summer. However, the journalist does believe the amount presented on the Warriors’ inevitable contract offer will reflect the 33-year-old’s performances this season.

“I don't think it's ever going to get so dire that the Warriors are going to entertain trading him or even not keep him. The formula that we have to equate is just what his contract number is going to look like and part of that is going to be down to what he shows on the court. They want to keep him, but it's going to come down to what number both sides can feel comfortable with, where Klay feels somewhat respected, and the Warriors are being responsible for managing their payroll, now that he's getting older, and he hasn't been the same player as he once was.”

Shooting struggles all over the hardwood

Career-low 3P%: 34.8 %

When you have made your name in the league as a potential Hall-of-Fame-worthy three-point specialist, like Thompson has, you become under more scrutiny than others when the shots fail to fall consistently. Despite suffering from back-to-back season-ending injuries when he tore his ACL, followed by a tear in his Achilles tendon the year after, Thompson showed glimpses of still possessing his elite-level shooting ability in the Warriors' 2022 championship-winning run, and throughout the 2022-23 season.

Klay Thompson - Shooting Efficiency Field Goal % Points per game on pull-ups 3.7 42.0 Points per game on drives 1.5 38.5 Points per game catch-and-shoot 7.9 37.0

However, through this first quarter of the new campaign, the five-time All-Star's shooting has been full of career lows. Known to shoot a career average of 41.4 percent from long range and having failed to achieve such a mark only once in his 11-season career, the California native is currently converting only 34.8 percent from behind the arc. Furthermore, deemed to be one of the best catch-and-shoot scorers, Thompson is connecting on a mere 36.1 percent of his threes in catch-and-shoot situations, down from 41.4 percent the season prior. In total, Thompson seems to be connecting with the greatest efficiency on pull-up shots from range, where he is averaging 40.0 percent from three, the same percentage as last year, and 42.0 percent overall.

Klay Thompson - shooting breakdown by distance Field goal % < less than 8 feet 47.5 8-16 feet 41.2 16-24 feet 50.0 24-plus feet 34.8

Thompson is one of the rare shooters whose three-point conversion numbers don't stem too far off his overall field goal percentage output, where he is a career 45.4 percent shooter from the field. However, the guard has found the most success from mid-range, where he is converting on half of his shot attempts, 50.0 percent, which are between 16-24 feet away from the basket. That is up significantly from last season's 40.8 percent.

While Thompson is clearly struggling from behind the three-point line in particular, it should be noted that this slump has led him to take fewer shots from deep range, and significantly fewer shot attempts in general, partly disputing the narrative that he is forcing up shots and 'trying too hard' that coincides with him earning the contract extension he feels he deserves. Attempting 13.4 shots per game, the lowest since his rookie season, his three-point attempts have subsequently dipped from a career-high 10.6 attempts last season to only 7.8 so far this year, and marginally his lowest since the 2018-19 season. Perhaps this is due to a lack of confidence in shooting the ball, especially considering his form, and the Warriors' offensive form in general, but the real cause remains unknown.

Nevertheless, Thompson, like most of the Golden State Warriors roster, isn't performing at anywhere near the level that has come to be expected of him, and his backcourt partner, Curry, cannot be expected to shoulder the load of the entire organization. So, if the Warriors are to find their way back into playoff contention, and there is plenty of time to do so, Thompson is going to have to find his shooting rhythm from somewhere, or he risks not only Golden State missing out on the post-season, but himself missing out on receiving the contract extension he so desperately wants. However, that looks unlikely and big shockwaves would be sent around the league if he were to suit up anywhere else.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.