The Golden State Warriors pulled off a draft day blockbuster by sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran playmaker Chris Paul. Of course there were plenty of questions why the Dubs did the trade, but one thing is clear: Poole comes out as the biggest winner in the deal.

Going from a championship team to a rebuilding squad that is unlikely to compete for a title in the next couple of years will hardly count as “winning” for some, but that is not the case for Poole.

Sure he’ll likely go through a bunch of losses with the Wizards, but that doesn’t matter now. He already got a ring with the Warriors anyway, so he doesn’t have that pressure anymore. He is also coming from a winning organization, which could very well make him a culture-setter for Washington as they try to get through the ups and downs of a full rebuild.

With that said, here are the three ways Poole actually benefits the most from the Warriors-Wizards trade for Paul.

3 Jordan Poole set for All-Star season

Poole’s former Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson put it perfectly in his reaction to the Warriors-Wizards trade: “Jordan Poole all star szn loading…”

It’s not surprising why JTA and other fans immediately thought about that following the trade. First and foremost, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are gone. The Wizards traded their top two players prior to the draft, sending Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in exchange for several picks, pick swaps and other assets that could help hasten their rebuild. With that said, Poole is expected to be the no. 1 scoring option on the team.

He might have to split the scoring duties with Kyle Kuzma if the veteran forward decides to return to Washington in free agency. However, that shouldn’t really have much of an impact in the massive increase in touches he’ll get with the Wizards.

Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 43.0 percent overall shooting and 33.6 percent 3-point shooting with the Dubs in 2022-23. He can easily increase his scoring to 25 per game or more, which should help in his All-Star bid.

2 Jordan Poole takes next step in growth

As mentioned since the Wizards are rebuilding, they will be relying on Jordan Poole most of the time to help them compete.

He’s “THE GUY” now, and he has the chance to really become the face of the franchise. That is some huge pressure on his young 24-year-old shoulders, but it’s also a big opportunity for him to grow as a leader.

Poole has finally gotten out of the shadow of Stephen Curry, and going into a situation where he can actually lead could be pivotal in his development not only as a player but also as a true franchise guy.

His experience with the Warriors will be valuable too. As mentioned earlier, he can help Washington in their attempt to establish a championship culture even in the rough days ahead. He learned from the best anyway, having seen how stars like Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as a coach like Steve Kerr go to work and manage their business every single gameday.

1 No more Draymond Green

Speaking of Green, while Poole definitely learned from him, the young star probably won’t miss him that much.

Who could forget their punching incident before the 2022-23 season started? While the team tried to shrug it off, it was clear things were never the same again.

The Warriors didn’t have the usual chemistry they had during their championship year in 2021-22, and they just looked detached from each other despite their attempts to hide it. Their road woes didn’t help for sure, but in the end, they were simply unable to get past the horror of that incident.

Now that he’s out of Golden State, Poole gets a fresh start and can simply focus on playing and improving himself instead of worrying about team dynamics and, well, making sure his face and jaw are still intact.

Going to the Wizards won’t be easy for Poole, and he’s likely going to experience plenty of frustrations that he hasn’t felt when he was with the dominant Warriors.

Fortunately for him, he’s already set to get paid $128 million over the next four years. And with Washington not competing any time soon, he can take his time developing and commit the mistakes he wasn’t allowed to in Golden State without worrying about the backlash and being blamed for the team’s defeat.