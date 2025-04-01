Rory McIlroy may still be on the hunt for that elusive Masters title, but his latest achievement might help him sleep a little easier on those more troublesome nights.

The current world no.2 has become just the second golfer to reach the $100 million milestone for career earnings on the PGA Tour. This comes 13 years after Tiger Woods became the first to complete the lucrative achievement.

The Northern Irishman joined the 100 club at the Houston Open last week, sharing fifth place with Alejandro Tosti, Taylor Pendrith, and Wyndham Clark. His prize money, a respectable $338,000, was enough to get him over the $100 million mark.