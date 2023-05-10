Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickleson and Tiger Woods are among the biggest names in golf, but none of them make the top five when it comes to earnings from one of the biggest competitions on the sport's calendar.

A recent study from Buzz Casino has taken a look at which players at the PGA Championship have earned the most money per shot over the last five years, and it's perhaps little surprise to see who has come out on top.

We're firmly in Major season now in 2023 with the Masters flashing by in April for another year, as Jon Rahm took the green jacket with a fine performance over the four days.

He'll be looking for more major glory later on this month, then, as the PGA Championship provides the second opportunity for the players to win one of the game's biggest prizes over May 18-21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Last year, the 2022 PGA Championship ended in dramatic style, as Justin Thomas saw off Will Zalatoris in a playoff at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to secure his second win of the competition.

He ranks in 5th in terms of the players to have earned the most per shot from the championship over the last five years, but it is another two-time winner of the PGA Championship that comes out on top: Brooks Koepka.

Winning in 2018 and 2019, Koepka was at his dominant best to win back to back PGAs, and has recently signalled that he is approaching his peak once more after injury, with a strong showing at Augusta in the Masters last month.

He'll be aiming to make it a hat-trick of PGA Championship wins this year, though the likes of Zalatoris will be aiming to go one better and Thomas will be looking to defend his crown.

Mito Pereira and Cam Young also make the top five, meanwhile, having gone strongly in 2022 and not played in the competition before that year.

Here's the table in full:

Rank Name Total Earnings ($) Total Shots Earnings per shot ($) 1 Brooks Koepka $5,113,425.00 1385 $3,692.00 2 Will Zalatoris $1,883,000.00 562 $3,350.53 3 Mito Pereira $870,000.00 276 $3,152.17 4 Cameron Young $870,000.00 276 $3,152.17 5 Justin Thomas $3,082,913.00 985 $3,129.86 6 Collin Morikawa $2,270,925.00 842 $2,697.06 7 Phil Mickelson $2,201,800.00 1002 $2,197.41 8 Dustin Johnson $2,238,400.00 1113 $2,011.14 9 Paul Casey $1,495,250.00 988 $1,513.41 10 Tiger Woods $1,239,400.00 912 $1,358.99 11 Louis Oosthuizen $1,160,925.00 1141 $1,017.46 12 Scottie Scheffler $670,550.00 703 $953.84 13 Jon Rahm $979,803.83 1260 $777.62 14 Shane Lowry $1,064,146.86 1404 $757.94 15 Justin Rose $1,027,975.00 1396 $736.37 16 Abraham Ancer $795,506.50 1129 $704.61 17 Jordan Spieth $903,954.14 1408 $642.01 18 Patrick Cantlay $787,108.00 1272 $618.80 19 Matthew Fitzpatrick $673,666.67 1139 $591.45 20 Rory McIlroy $808,198.00 1408 $574.00

Some typically big names in the list, including the trio that have recently exchanged world number one status - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

Rahm was the only man to have covered himself in any glory of the three last month at the Masters, of course, and both Scheffler and McIlroy will be looking to respond and challenge.

The PGA Championship always has a superb field, with the best players in the world taking part, though, and so the likes of Jordan Spieth, Xander Shauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Cantlay will be among those to fancy their chances.