The latest edition of The Masters is almost upon us with the tournament set to kick off on Thursday at the iconic Augusta National.

It's the greatest spectacle in golf and one that every player wants to win, with the best in the world set to tackle the course over the coming four days.

Among them, once more, will be Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters

Still arguably golf's biggest name, Woods has won the green jacket five times in his career so far, with his most famous victory surely coming in 2019 after one of his incredible returns to the sport.

Whether the American will be in contention this weekend remains to be seen, of course, with him playing very little competitive golf of late but, even so, there will be huge attention, as ever, on him as he winds his way around 18 of the best holes in the sport.

The question has to be, though, who will succeed Woods as golf's biggest superstar? He obviously isn't at his incredible peak and cannot go on forever, and golf needs other big names to help bring in interest.

Tiger Woods' successor as golf's biggest superstar

Fortunately, the sport has a number of brilliant players all battling for supremacy and, among them, is Rory McIlroy who has been at the top of the game for over a decade now.

GIVEMESPORT recently spoke exclusively, in association with OLBG, with Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and he believes that Rory is the one to take the Tiger role as the sport's biggest name - though, perhaps unsurprisingly, he does not expect anyone to ever match Woods' level of dominance in his pomp:

"Yeah, I think [Rory is the one to succeed Tiger.]

"It's going to be slightly different because I don't think he will be as dominant as Tiger Woods.

"I don't think anyone for that matter will be as dominant as Tiger Woods was going through some of his piques.

"No one is going to win six, seven or eight tournaments in a row again, it's just not going to happen.

"When you look back on Tiger's career and some of the records he holds, it's absolutely insane how good he was at that time.

"I think you'll get a lot of guys like Rory McIlroy, John Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas who will carry that mantle.

"There are loads of them out there, Max Homa at the minute is playing some great golf.

"They'll all be moving around the rankings; the world number one will constantly change with these guys moving up and down.

"It's going to be tight and compact between these players which will make for good viewing and great tournaments."