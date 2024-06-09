Highlights Liverpool could be targeting Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio for a potential summer transfer, scouted for years by the Reds.

Inacio, a young but experienced defender, has impressed at Sporting and is poised to become a top center-back in Europe.

Liverpool also eyes a new midfielder following Thiago's exit, possibly targeting Atalanta's Ederson, though no deal is confirmed yet.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio in this summer’s impending transfer window and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that the Reds have been scouting the Portuguese for years.

On the back of Joel Matip’s departure at the end of his Anfield contract, Arne Slot and Richard Hughes - who will be working in tandem this summer - are eyeing a new centre-back over the coming months, according to The Athletic, after failing to add to that area in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool Transfer Latest: Goncalo Inacio

Slot has a plethora of options at centre-back

In the centre-back department, Liverpool do boast a plethora of talent, including Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah. The future of the former, who is also the club’s skipper, is also hanging in the balance with just one year left on his contract.

Hence their concrete interest in Inacio. The youngster - still just 22 years of age - has become a mainstay in the heart of the Sporting back line since becoming a first team player. Also linked with Manchester United, the Merseysiders will have to fend off serious competition to snare their top choice.

Inacio, Van Dijk and Konate - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Inacio Van Dijk Konate Minutes 2,486 3,178 1,571 Pass success rate (%) 89.3 91.5 88 Tackles per game 1.5 1.1 1.6 Interceptions per game 0.8 1.1 0.9 Clearances per game 1.9 3.9 2.3 Overall rating 6.87 7.15 6.84

Capped seven times by Portugal, the 2001-born ace has racked up just shy of 200 appearances for his current employers at such a tender age and is poised to become one of Europe’s leading centre-halves in years to come.

The season just gone alone, Inacio featured in 49 outings in all competitions - 32 in the league - and became one of Ruben Amorim’s most dependable figures in the heart of the veteran’s back line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: From Sporting’s roster, only two players - Viktor Gyokeres and Pote - totted up more league minutes than Goncalo Inacio (2,486) in 2023/24.

Romano: Inacio has Been Scouted for Years

Other names on the list too

On Liverpool’s interest in Inacio, Romano, who previously described the centre-back as 'amazing', suggested that they have been scouting the 22-year-old for years and is a well-known prospect among Anfield circles. Insisting their suitors are well-informed on the Portuguese, he also revealed there are other names on their list, too. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“We mentioned Goncalo Inacio, who is a player the scouting department of Liverpool already knows very well because he's been scouted for years I would say. So for sure, they are well informed. And then there is also some other names, for sure.”

Liverpool Dealt Blow in Ederson Pursuit

Thiago’s exit leaves them one man short

Alongside a new centre-back, the fact that Liverpool are on body lighter in the engine room on the back of Thiago Alcantara’s summer exit, they’ll need to reinforce that area of the pitch this summer with a new signing.

The club are, of course, hopeful that Stefan Bajcetic can shoulder some of the burden, though Liverpool are still looking to sign midfielder Ederson, with reports suggesting that Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign the Brazilian after a Europa League-winning campaign with Atalanta.

That said, The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that, to his knowledge, no deal between Atalanta and Liverpool has been made, suggesting the recent reports are ‘not the case’.