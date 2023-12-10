Highlights Liverpool have injury issues in defence at the moment, and Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on their chances of replacing Joel Matip.

Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio is a potential target for Liverpool, but they may face competition from Manchester United.

The summer transfer window may be more likely for Liverpool to make a move for Inacio, as he could cost a premium in the winter.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in strengthening their defence when the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The Reds have spent a significant amount of money on reinforcing their midfield and attack, especially the former during the summer transfer window, but haven't focused heavily on their defence in recent years. It could be an area they look to upgrade in the near future, especially with regular injuries occurring at the back.

Whether the Merseyside club will look to bring in a new addition in the January transfer window or wait until the summer remains to be seen, but bringing in targets in the winter is often more difficult. Clubs are reluctant to offload players in the middle of the season, and if they do, they will usually charge a premium.

Liverpool could prioritise a defender

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are one of the clubs who are showing an interest in Sporting defender Inacio, with Manchester United also keen on securing his signature. Reports in Portugal have claimed that Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Portugal's clash against Bosnia in a previous international break to keep an eye on the 22-year-old.

Liverpool's centre-back options Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Virgil van Dijk Joel Matip Joe Gomez Ibrahima Konate Starts 12 9 5 5 Minutes 1017 781 531 491 Stats according to FBref

Youngster Jarrell Quansah has also featured at times this season, and injuries have forced Jurgen Klopp to utilise different options throughout the campaign. Joel Matip recently picked up an injury and Klopp has confirmed that 'it doesn't look good', which could once again force Liverpool's hand in the January transfer window. Ibrahima Konate has also spent time on the sideline this term, and Klopp will be desperate for a consistent pairing for the remainder of the season.

However, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are not expected to rush into the market to bring in a new defender when the winter window opens for business despite the injury to Matip. The report also mentions Inacio as a potential target for the summer, while Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is also reportedly on their shortlist.

As previously mentioned, January is always a difficult window to bring in new additions for the right price, so it could make sense to wait until the summer if Klopp feels he's not in desperate need of an extra body.

Jones has suggested that signing a centre-back is a priority for Liverpool when we enter the new year, whether that be in January or the summer. The journalist adds that it's more likely that the Reds make a move in the summer due to the likely excessive fee that Sporting will be demanding for their young talent. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, centre-back is definitely an area that Liverpool are having to contemplate as we get towards the new year. Whether that will be in January, I don't know. It's probably more likely to be in the summer if they're going to go for someone like Goncalo Inacio, who is going to cost a lot of money and there's going to be a decent level of competition to sign him. Manchester United really like him but Liverpool are definitely scouting him as well. And if that's the sort of level of defender that they're looking to go for, then you're probably going to have to wait until the summer transfer window to make a move like that."

When asked whether Liverpool would go into the transfer market for a replacement for Matip, who faces a long spell on the sidelines, Klopp suggested that it's not going to be easy to find a top-level defender that a club would be willing to offload in January...

"They all cost money, it must be the right player. Can you tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top centre-back? Not [any] centre-back, a top centre-back because he has to play for Liverpool. So why should we start that process?"

The German manager goes on to suggest that he doesn't expect the Reds to sign another defender.