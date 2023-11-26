Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio as a priority in the winter transfer window.

Inacio is reportedly on United's four-man shortlist to reinforce their defence, but they may face competition from other clubs for his signature.

United may also be looking to sign an experienced striker to ease the pressure on young forward Rasmus Hojlund, with Porto's Mehdi Taremi being a potential target.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on their pursuit of a new centre-back to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag could be in the market for a new defender when the January transfer window opens. United have endured an injury crisis at the back, leaving ten Hag with just Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans as his starting pairing at times this season. With all due respect to Maguire and Evans, it certainly wouldn't have been ten Hag's plan to utilise the duo so regularly.

As a result, signing a defender could be a priority in the winter. It's been a difficult start to the campaign for the Red Devils, meaning reinforcements will be necessary. Ten Hag needs to rebuild his side after crashing out of the Carabao Cup, struggling in the Premier League, and being on the verge of elimination in the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag wants a centre-back

As per the Mirror, United have drawn up a four-man shortlist of players to strengthen their defence when the winter window opens for business on 1st January. Inacio, Edmond Tapsoba, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Antonio Silva are reportedly being monitored by the Manchester club. Reports have suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to acquire a 25% stake in the club, is planning on making Sporting CP's Inacio their first signing of the January window. The young defender has a £52.5m release clause, meaning United can prise him away from the Portuguese club if they cough up the cash.

Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature. It's understood that Inacio would be open to a Premier League move, but United might find it difficult to convince him to join the Old Trafford outfit with other clubs also keen.

Despite his age, Inacio is a regular for Sporting in defence, playing 11 times in the league this season. Signing a younger, up-and-coming talent in defence could be of interest to United after spending hefty amounts of money on ageing stars over the last few years.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Raphael Varane in January. The reporter claims that a departure in the winter is entirely possible after falling out of favour under ten Hag. The Red Devils will be forced to sign a replacement despite the French international rarely featuring at the moment.

Jacobs has suggested that Inacio, who has been described as 'complete' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is a player on United's list ahead of January, but the Manchester club are expected to face hefty competition for his signature. The journalist adds that he believes we will start to see some links with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, with the German club resigned to losing one of their key stars. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Goncalo Inacio is there as well, on the list from Sporting Lisbon. Again, there is Premier League competition for him as well from several clubs. And I think that we'll see some links between Manchester United, and who knows, maybe even Spurs again, even though they signed Mickey Van de Ven, who unfortunately is injured at the moment with Edmond Tapsoba and Leverkusen. I think that Leverkusen don't want to sell Tapsoba in January, but are resigned to losing either Tapsoba or Piero Hincapie in 2024. So I think that it's sort of a balance for United because they have to determine whether or not they're going to move aggressively in January. Due to depth and due to the fact they can't really afford to miss out on Champions League football versus finding the right name and waiting until the summer."

A striker could be another priority

A report from MailOnline has suggested that United could sign an experienced striker to work with Rasmus Hojlund and ease the burden on the young forward. The Danish attacker has struggled to find form in the Premier League and it can't be easy having to adapt to a new country with a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Porto's Mehdi Taremi is a player that the Red Devils have liked for a long time and he believes he would be a smart signing for ten Hag and his recruitment team. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford haven't produced this season, so signing a centre-forward could be another priority.