Manchester United now consider Goncalo Ramos one of their main targets for attack, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a striker appears to be a priority for United heading into the summer transfer window.

Manchester United news - Goncalo Ramos

According to reports in Portugal, United are interested in signing Benfica striker Ramos, who has a release clause of £103m.

Wout Weghorst was signed during the January window on loan, but according to journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he's unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford beyond this season.

Bringing in a striker is likely to be a priority, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ramos looking for a big move.

With 18 goals in 29 league games for Benfica, as per FBref, Ramos may be looking to test himself in one of the best leagues in the world.

The Portuguese international has shown he can perform at the highest level, scoring three goals in four starts for his country at the World Cup earlier in the season, according to Sofascore.

At the start of the campaign, Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was asked about the future of Ramos, saying: "This is not just about money. Economic issues are very important, the money we have now is very important and gives another stability."

Now, Galetti has confirmed that Ramos is a main target for the Red Devils, but the likes of Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Harry Kane are also targets for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team.

What has Galetti said about Ramos?

Galetti has suggested that United are now pushing for Ramos, alongside their other targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yes, Manchester United are pushing for Goncalo Ramos and currently consider him one of their main targets for attack, together with Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Harry Kane."

Who would be the best option for United?

In terms of a purely football basis, Kane has to be the ideal man for the Manchester club.

The England international is, of course, one of the best strikers in world football, but he has also proved himself in the Premier League for many years now.

The likes of Osimhen, Ramos, and Vlahovic are undoubtedly exciting, younger talents, but there's no guarantee they can perform in England.

Kane is as close to guaranteed success on the pitch as you'll get, but he's also 29 years old and likely to cost an excessive amount.