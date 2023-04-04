Manchester United could target Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is enjoying an impressive season for the Portuguese side.

Manchester United transfer news - Goncalo Ramos

It's understood that both Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane are on United's list for the summer transfer window as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Both players are likely to cost an excessive amount to prise them away from their respective clubs, so United may look to find a cheaper alternative.

Reports in Portugal have suggested that United are interested in signing Benfica striker Ramos, who has a release clause of £103m.

Unfortunately for United, clubs are well aware that they are in the market for a striker in the summer, so could charge a premium to allow their player to leave the club.

What has Jacobs said about Ramos?

Jacobs has suggested that United could look to target Ramos in the summer transfer window, with Roma striker Tammy Abraham and four or five other names also on their list.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If Manchester United have a lower budget and don't qualify for Champions League football, other names come into the mix, like Goncalo Ramos, who won't come cheap, but certainly won't be £100m+.

"Tammy Abraham could return to the Premier League and is loosely on United's list as well. Four or five other names are also there and being considered which tells you that United are basically just window planning.

"Until they know whether they've got Champions League football, what the exact budget is and who their new owner is going to be or whether the Glazers are staying, it's harder to move significantly further than that because there's a lot of variables in play."

How has Ramos performed this season?

Ramos has scored 17 league goals in 22 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

The Portugal international also enjoyed an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three times in two starts for his nation.

His performances in the Champions League this campaign will have undoubtedly attracted the interest of United, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.14, whilst scoring three goals throughout the competition.

The young striker is already performing at an extremely high level for his age, so there's no doubt he'd be capable of slotting straight into the United starting eleven, whilst also still yet to reach his full potential.