Highlights Goodell defends Sunday Ticket as a "premium product" in an antitrust lawsuit.

Fans want team-specific packages, not all games, affecting the NFL's case.

The outcome of a lawsuit determining if antitrust exemptions apply to paid services like Sunday Ticket is uncertain.

Roger Goodell appeared in federal court on Monday to defend Sunday Ticket against a massive antitrust lawsuit.

The NFL commissioner's testimony reportedly lasted nearly four hours as he backed the league’s exclusive out-of-market game package, calling it a "Premium Product." This lawsuit could not only change the way we consume football, but a loss for the NFL could potentially cost the league $21 billion in damages.

Called in as a witness by the NFL, Goodell said in his testimony (via AP News):

We have been clear throughout that it is a premium product. Not just on pricing but quality... Fans make that choice whether they wanted it or not. I’m sure there were fans who said it was too costly.

This is where the NFL and it's fans, more specifically the plaintiffs of this class-action lawsuit, seem to be slightly misaligned.

While he has a point about the overall price, fans don't want to pay for access to all 32 teams' games when they only follow one team. Even if the price per game remains the same, the crux of the argument is less about cost and more about selection. The suit even specifically mentions a few of the other major leagues that offer team-specific packages for games, like the MLB and NBA.

Antitrust Battle: Does the NFL's Exemption Hold Up?

NFL is arguing that their broadcasting practices fall under an antitrust exemption

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It seems pretty clear that this case is going to come down to the court's interpretation of the NFL's antitrust exemption, provided by the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.

This exemption allowed the league to negotiate their broadcasting deals collectively and was intended to ensure the local broadcasts were accessible to local fans.

Instead, the NFL has used that to its advantage throughout Sunday Ticket's existence by only allowing one option for all the games while also increasing the price. The plaintiffs are arguing that the exemption shouldn't cover paid services like Sunday Ticket, which restrict consumer choice and inflate prices.

If the court were to rule that the exemption doesn't extend to paid services, it could be an uphill battle for the NFL to come out on top. In court on Monday, Roger Goodell said:

We sing it from the mountaintops, We want to reach the broadest possible audience on free television.

This sounds great in theory, but when one looks at a 2020 term sheet from Fox Sports that "demanded" the NFL set the Sunday Ticket price above a specific number, the commissioner's comment regarding any antitrust violations becomes a lot more interesting.

Another piece of evidence provided in the case was an email stating that ESPN wanted to take over Sunday Ticket when it was up for bid in 2022. They wanted to offer it at a much lower price ($70) as well as offer team-specific packages; the proposal was eventually rejected by the NFL.

An Uncertain Outcome: Interpreting the Exemption

The courts will decide if the antitrust exemption extends to paid services like Sunday Ticket

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's extremely difficult to lean one way or the other when it comes to the outcome of this lawsuit.

On the one hand, Sunday Ticket is a way to broadcast the NFL's games, so you can see how it would fall under the umbrella of the exemption. Even though each team is an individual entity, they were given the right to negotiate broadcast deals as a collective to ensure that all teams can get fair coverage.

But if the league is going to deliberately and knowingly use the exemption to limit competition and drive up the prices, completely violating antitrust laws, it could drastically affect how the exemption is viewed in the eyes of the court.

If this case breaks in favor of the fans, it will be a monumental day for football fans. The way games are consumed will be changed forever, and the NFL will have an incredibly large check to sign.

If not, there should still be hope among fans that it could bring change. Regardless of the outcome, the debate over antitrust exemptions in sports broadcasting will likely continue for some time.