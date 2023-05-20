The Goodwood Festival of Speed returns for another year this summer and is a firm favourite on the motorsport calendar for all petrol heads.

In 2023, the FOS is celebrating 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, after the racing circuit was opened there back in 1948, and this year's edition also marks 30 years of the Festival of Speed itself.

It's an event that attracts the great and the good from the racing world, as well as a host of fans wanting to see the fastest drivers and cars from past and present, and is something you simply have to visit if you're into your motorsport.

Here are all the key details ahead of the 2023 meeting...

The 2023 Festival of Speed will be held from Thursday 13th July through to Sunday 16th July and fits in nicely between two F1 races.

It is always held in the summer, though this year it is a little later than its traditional June date, and quite often comes relatively close to the date of the British Grand Prix, which this year is held just the weekend before at Silverstone.

The Hungarian Grand Prix follows a week later, so it's a good slot for the FOS to cpture the imagination, and also opens the door for some F1 drivers to attend, as they regularly do.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Location

The Festival of Speed takes place on the grounds around Goodwood House in West Sussex.

Goodwood is located just outside Chichester, and is easy to get to from major cities like London, Brighton and Southampton.

There are good options to get to Goodwood via both road and train (for Chichester,) though understandably it can get busy around the roads during the festival weekend so plan to get there with plenty of time on your side.

The post code is PO18 0PX and as you get nearer the venue there are plenty of signs and helpers guiding you to the car parks.

More information on getting to Goodwood can be found here.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Tickets

Tickets for the Festival of Speed are in huge demand and many of them are sold well in advance of the event but there are still options available ahead of the July dates.

Prices can vary from £60 for an Admission Only ticket to several hundred pounds if you're looking for some fine dining and hospitality options whilst you're there.

There's also a chance to go on a helicopter ride and buy grandstand seats for the event, with the cars climbing the famous hill at the course.

Keep in mind that the prices for the weekend are usually higher, as that is when it's most popular and there is often more on show.

Full information on remaining FOS tickets can be found here.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Camping

Camping was available from £285 per pitch but is now sold out for the 2023 event. For those with a camping ticket for this year, campsites open midday on the Wednesday before the event and close at midday the following Monday.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Schedule

The full schedule is yet to be fully confirmed but we do know that this year the theme of the FOS will be “Goodwood 75” which will feature a dedicated Goodwood 75 hill climb to showcase bikes and cars from the last seven-and-a-half decades.

The four days are split into Full-Throttle Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Shootout Sunday, with the latter seeing drivers compete to set the fastest time in the hill climb to be named Champion of the Festival of Speed.

Williams, McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari have all confirmed they will be sending crew from their F1 teams to show off their cars at the event, whilst Sebastian Vettel will also be there, driving two iconic F1 cars from years gone by on synthetic fuels, displaying the potential sustainable future of motorsport.

The 2022 timetable can be found here, and gives you a rough idea of what to expect for 2023.