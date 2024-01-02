Highlights The 2018-19 Celtics were hindered by the presence of too many individual agendas, preventing them from reaching their full potential.

Gordon Hayward's return from injury and the addition of Kyrie Irving disrupted the roles and chemistry of young players on the team.

The Celtics have since learned from their mistakes and focused on acquiring players who fit into their team culture and prioritize collective success.

Things don't always go according to plan, which is something Gordon Hayward experienced during his three-year stint with the Boston Celtics from 2017 to 2020.

In a recent appearance on "Podcast P", the podcast hosted by Los Angeles Clippers' star Paul George, Hayward reflected on his time with the Celtics during the 2018-19 season, when they went 49-33 before crashing out of the second round in five games to the up-and-coming Milwaukee Bucks, led by then-MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"We all had too many agendas, and the agenda to win the whole thing wasn't the main one."

Coming off a remarkable run to the Eastern Conference Finals the prior season, despite not having Kyrie Irving and Hayward available due to season-ending injuries, they were returning those two while having an astounding young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Terry Rozier.

The biggest problem? There was only one basketball for many of those guys who needed the ball in their hands to be effective. The young trio of Tatum, Brown, and Rozier saw their roles from be reduced as Irving and Hayward tried to prove themselves as the main headliners on the team.

"There were too many of us in the exact same position. We all needed the ball, we all rocked with the ball...Even so, we still made it to the second round and that was with all the difficulties that we had."

When it comes to Hayward, he was trying to get back to the All-Star form he had during his final year with the Utah Jazz as he was recovering from leg surgery after sustaining a devastating leg break in his Celtics debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While he took part in 72 games upon his return, he was nowhere near that type of form, putting up 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. That output was also his lowest since his first couple of NBA seasons with the Jazz.

Gordon Hayward - NBA Statistics Comparison Utah Jazz (2010-2017) Boston Celtics (2017-2020) Points 15.7 13.9 Rebounds 4.2 5.4 Assists 3.4 3.6 Field goal % 44.4 48.4 3-point field goal % 36.8 35.7

With the aspirations of having a 60-win season and making a run to the NBA Finals, the many losses that poured on the Celtics left them frustrated. With players on that team not willing to make significant sacrifices as well, this ultimately prevented them from reaching their full potential.

Celtics have come a long way since

Tatum, Brown leading Celtics to top seed in NBA

It's clear to many people who watched that Celtics team play to see them as arguably one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history, considering the fact that they could have gotten further in the playoffs if they played together as a team and not letting selfish desires get in the way of what they were trying to accomplish.

Even though Boston are a few years removed from that unlucky season, it also helps that they seemed to have corrected those mistakes. They have made moves that not only focused on improving the quality of the team but also making sure the players they were bringing in are the right pieces to the championship puzzle.

For instance, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday are the biggest additions they have made in the last three seasons, with the trio seamlessly fitting into the system with the roles they have.

Statistics with Boston Celtics Derrick White Kristaps Porzingis Jrue Holiday Points 13.1 20.0 13.1 Rebounds 3.6 7.2 6.6 Assists 4.1 1.7 4.7 Field goal % 46.0 52.7 45.9 3-point field goal % 37.9 32.3 42.0

The Celtics are looking like true championship contenders this season, currently topping the league with a 26-6 record. They league the NBA in net rating (10.4), are second in offensive rating (120.8) and third in defensive rating (110.4).

With Tatum, Brown, and Horford being the only players left standing from the 2018-19 squad, they have established themselves as vital pieces to the organization as they help the franchise seek further greatness while ensuring the culture does not get tainted with unwanted agendas.