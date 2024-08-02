Highlights Gordon Hayward recently announced his retirement from the NBA after a 14-year career.

Hayward evolved into a well-rounded star, achieving All-Star status in 2016-17 -

Career highlights include a memorable poster dunk on Paul George, and an epic game-winner vs. LeBron James.

After a 14-year career, Gordon Hayward announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday.

The Utah Jazz selected Hayward with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. A skinny wing out of Butler, Hayward was fresh off a loud March Madness run in which the sophomore led the Bulldogs all the way to the National Championship. He was heralded for his athleticism and two-point scoring in scouting reports, but criticized for his lack of physicality and three-point consistency.

However, he addressed these weaknesses through his steady development in the early 2010s, ultimately peaking in 2016-17 as an All-Star and one of the league's most well-rounded players. That season, his creation and three-point proficiency played a large part in Hayward's success as he led the Jazz to their best season in nearly a decade.

In the summer of 2017, Hayward took his talents to the Boston Celtics in free agency, teaming up with fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford . They were joined by a young Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the starting lineup, and Marcus Smart off the bench. The talented Celtics were viewed as a top contender in the East, and Hayward's fit as the squad's secondary creator was a big reason why.

But Hayward's Celtics career got off to a devastating start when he suffered a gruesome leg injury just five minutes into his in-game Celtics tenure. The 27-year-old's rise to stardom was cut short at that moment, and he wouldn't return to the court until the next season.

His best playing days would always remain behind him after returning from injury, but defying the odds, Hayward adjusted his game to return to star level in his Charlotte Hornets career. In 2020-21, he averaged just under 20 points per game in 44 appearances, even playing 34 minutes per contest.

While he may not have built up a Hall of Fame resume, Hayward's career will be remembered by 2010s NBA fans for his perseverance through adversity. His prime was taken from him in a catastrophic instance, and after that, the injuries never halted.

Still, he battled through this hardship to re-establish himself as reliable role player in his 30s and have the second-longest career of anybody in his draft class. With only Paul George still playing in the NBA, Hayward will go down in the top five in total seasons played, games played, points scored, and assists made among 2010 draftees.

Gordon Hayward Career Ranks Among 2010 NBA Draftees Category Stats Rank Seasons 14 #2 Games Played 835 #2 Points 12,687 #3 Rebounds 3,698 #9 Assists 2,940 #4

Further, with sleek handling skills and sharp playmaking ability at 6-foot-7, Hayward will be remembered as a part a larger revolution as wing-sized initiators have taken over the league in recent years.

He helped pave the way for top talents such as Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take over the league as big playmakers with their strong drives, overwhelming finishes, steady pace, mid-range counters, and ability to pass over the defense.

As Hayward walks into the sunset, his career will be best remembered through these five moments.

5 Hayward Dunks on Paul George

He notched the most impressive slam of his career on his fellow rookie

While not specifically known for his high-flying dunks, Hayward racked up quite the collection of poster slams throughout his career. He was an explosive athlete with impressive vertical ability, especially early in his career. This showed forth in the second career matchup Hayward had with George.

In the early second quarter of this contest, Hayward pushed the ball in transition, and rose to dunk all over the outstretched arms of George with his left hand. While these were the only two points the Jazz rookie scored all game, he made them count with the best dunk of his career.

While Hayward and George both put up modest numbers in this contest, scoring just two and four points, respectively, the ninth and 10th overall picks in the 2010 NBA Draft would go on to have the two longest-tenured careers in their draft class.

4 Hayward Nails Game-Winner Against Prime LeBron James

He introduced himself to many NBA fans with this triumph over the league's best player

At 24 years old, Hayward and his Jazz welcomed the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers early in the 2014-15 season.

With LeBron James back on the Cavs, Utah's star small forward faced a difficult matchup. However, Hayward battled with James the whole way through, matching his efficient excellence as an offensive creator.

Down the stretch, with the game in the balance, Hayward then stepped up to nail a defining shot in his star ascension.

Gordon Hayward vs. LeBron James Box Score Comparison (11/5/2014) Category Gordon Hayward LeBron James PTS 21 31 REB 4 3 AST 7 4 STL 0 3 BLK 1 0 TS% 69.6% 66.6%

As the game was tied at 100 with just over three seconds remaining, he shook free of James on an out-of-bounds play, caught the ball, and dribbled into a side-step mid-range jumper over Tristan Thompson .

The shot swished as the buzzer sounded, and Utah's crowd roared in victory.

3 Hayward Scores a Career-High 44 Points After Returning From Injury

His career-best 44-point outing was the ultimate symbol of his incredible resurgence to star-level form

Hayward's climb back to stardom was extremely difficult after suffering his leg injury, but the freedom he had as a member of the Hornets helped him in his resurgence. After signing with the team in 2020, he fully leaned into becoming a shot-maker first and foremost due to his waning athleticism, and he did so quite successfully.

This showed forth more so than ever during Hayward's career-high 44-point outburst against the Atlanta Hawks. In this contest, he nailed tough shot after tough shot and earned 12 freethrows en route to leading the Hornets to victory.

Gordon Hayward Box Score Statistics vs. Atlanta Hawks (1/6/2021) Category Stats PTS 44 REB 7 AST 2 STL 1 BLK 1 TS% 72.7%

While simply a regular season game, this performance represented Hayward's bounce back from the terrible injury he had suffered just over three years prior.

2 Hayward Becomes an NBA All-Star

The defining achievement of his NBA career, he earned the perpetual 'All-Star' title in the 2016-17 regular season

Hayward's 2016-17 campaign was truly special. At 26 years old, he had developed enough physically and as a shot-maker to become one of the league's most well-rounded offensive creators. He was a strong driver who finished efficiently at the rim, a shrewd playmaker who picked apart defenses with pacing and passing, a skilled scorer who made tough shots from all over, and a capable defender.

As a result, he put up impressive numbers and earned his only career All-Star selection as he led the Jazz to over 50 wins and the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Gordon Hayward 2016-17 NBA Regular Season Statistical Averages Category Stats PTS 21.9 REB 5.4 AST 3.5 STL 1.0 BLK 0.3 TS% 59.5%

Hayward scored just eight points in the All-Star Game, but his selection to the event alone honored the amazing season that forever earned him 'NBA All-Star' status.

1 Hayward Wills Underdog Utah to a First-Round Victory in Seven Games

He reached his highest heights as he led the Jazz to an upset first-round win in the 2016-17 postseason

After his special 2016-17 regular season, Hayward elevated his game once again to play the best basketball of his career in the postseason.

He led the underdog Jazz against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, and came out victorious as he went toe-to-toe with Chris Paul .

Along the way, Hayward played the best game of his career in game three, posting 40 points, nine rebounds, and four assists despite the loss.

Gordon Hayward 2016-17 NBA Playoffs First Round Averages Statistic Average PTS 23.7 REB 7.3 AST 2.9 STL 0.7 BLK 0.3 TS% 62.5%

However, it was his performance in Game 7 that made the most difference.

In this do-or-die matchup, Hayward led all scorers with 26 points to earn the visiting Jazz their first playoff series win in seven seasons. It was at this moment that Hayward reached the pinnacle of his memorable NBA career.