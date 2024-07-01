Highlights Gordon Hayward seeks a new team and may accept a significant salary reduction to join the Denver Nuggets.

With 2024 NBA free agency in full swing, one player who is looking for a new home is Gordon Hayward .

After a disastrous half-season tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder , league insider Mark Medina feels the Denver Nuggets would be a ‘great fit’ for the unrestricted free agent, but in order to team up with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray , the 34-year-old former All-Star would have to accept a ‘very strong discount’ and accept that his role is a complimentary one.

Where Do the Nuggets Go From Here?

Lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson, targeting Russell Westbrook

The Denver Nuggets look in slight disarray, having now gone back-to-back seasons losing core members of their 2023 NBA Championship roster in free agency, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope the latest departure from the team, joining the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $66 million deal.

But, recent reports suggest they are interested in pursuing 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook , who, despite exercising his $4 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Clippers , is expected to be traded.

According to a recent report, there appears to be mutual interest between Denver and Westbrook in a potential partnership, where he would likely assume the backup point-guard role after Reggie Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets , though a starting role is still very much up for grabs.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. Reggie Jackson vs. Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reggie Jackson Russell Westbrook MIN 31.6 22.2 22.5 PPG 10.1 10.2 11.1 RPG 2.4 1.9 5.0 APG 2.4 3.8 4.5 SPG 1.3 0.5 1.1 FG% 46.0 43.1 45.4 3P% 40.6 35.9 27.3

Another player that Denver are thought to be keen on is Gordon Hayward, with reports emerging that suggest the Nuggets front office are ‘fans’ of the 34-year-old forward.

The former NBA All-Star spent last season split between the Hornets and the Thunder after he was traded at the deadline, but it was a move which was filled with mutual regret from both parties in hindsight, with Hayward publicly expressing how frustrated he was in his role there, believing he had ‘a lot to offer’ but was not ‘given much of an opportunity’ to showcase that.

Having just completed the final year of his four-year, $120 million deal, it is very unlikely that he will attract a free-agency offer close to anywhere near that sum, and if he were to join the Nuggets, with all their financial constraints, it would likely have to be on a veteran minimum deal.

Hayward Will Have To Accept ‘Very Strong Discount’ To Join Nuggets

The reality is, Hayward is not the player he once was, and Medina argues that if he were to join the Nuggets, then he would have to be willing to take a huge discount in order to join the team due to their financial constraints.

Furthermore, the journalist states that the 34-year-old would also have to contend with the reality that his role would only be a complimentary one.

“In theory, it would be a great fit, because Gordon Hayward's a great shooter, a great floor spacer, but we saw in Oklahoma City that he did not shoot the ball willingly. He didn't adjust to a reduced role, and the other thing is that his contract situation is going to be diminished. He's used to making a handsome sum, but he would have to accept a very strong discount for that to work because the Nuggets are struggling to try to reduce payroll because of all the luxury tax concerns and the second apron penalties. But I think the other thing is he would have to be willing and able to accept the fact that his role isn't the same as it was in Utah, Boston and Charlotte. This is a complimentary role.”

Joining Nuggets Could Be a ‘Net Positive’ for All Parties

With Medina expecting Hayward’s role – should he sign with the Nuggets – to be one which is deep down the rotation, he still feels as though the forward would see minutes on the hardwood, but that he will have to overcome his struggles with the Thunder if he is to help create a ‘net positive’ for Denver, hypothetically.

“I think that he would still get minutes, but he would be the eighth, ninth, 10th person in the rotation, and with that, his playing time can fluctuate by the game. So he could be a value, but he would have to find a way to make up for the shortcomings that he had in Oklahoma City. Now he might argue, and he has argued, that he struggled because his role was inconsistent, but that's what his role is going to be moving forward. So he's going to have to be able to adjust to that, and as long as he's able to do that, it could be a net positive, because the Nuggets are trying to find ways to continue to have enough depth around Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić without digging too deep in their pockets. So, it would be a good deal, assuming that he takes a minimum contract.”

Hayward’s Forgettable Tenure With the Thunder

Started only 3 of his 26 regular season outings with Oklahoma City

In his entire 14-year NBA career - aside from the 2017-18 campaign where he suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in the first game of the season with the Boston Celtics - his short stint with the Thunder was one of the worst in terms of scoring output and overall production.

In just 26 regular season games, of which he started only three contests, he averaged 17.2 minutes - the fewest since his rookie season with the Utah Jazz - which saw him average a career-low 5.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field.

However, he did average a career-high 51.7 percent from behind the three-point line, although he did only attempt an average of 1.1 three's per outing, over half his career output (3.6).

Gordon Hayward - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Splits Category Charlotte Hornets Oklahoma City Thunder On-Court Off-Court On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 112.2 107.5 111.7 117.8 DEF RTG 120.7 120.9 113.2 108.1 NET RTG -8.5 -13.4 -1.5 9.7 REB% 49.4 47.3 50.3 49.4 AST% 62.4 59.9 58.0 61.3 EFG% 54.8 51.5 54.7 57.9

Hayward would also contribute only 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, again his fewest since his rookie campaign back in 2010-11.

This is a significant drop in production from his first 25 games of the 2023-24 campaign with the Hornets, where he averaged 14.5 points on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent from deep in 31.9 minutes of action, along with 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Unfortunately for the veteran, he would see even less time in the Thunder's playoff run to the Western Conference semi-finals, whereby he averaged only 6.6 minutes played in seven outings, going scoreless, while recording only 1.9 rebounds and not even an assist per game, averaging 0.4, really highlighting his reduced role in head coach Mark Daigneault's system.

While he isn't necessarily expected to get a starting role, or even a large bench role with his next team, Hayward surely has some optimism that he will see more time on the court, to really express himself and show the league that he still has a lot to offer despite his age and previous injury history.

But he must lower his salary expectations so that he is available to more teams, and as a result, he may just find the perfect fit.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.