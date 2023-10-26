Foul-mouthed presenter and culinary wizard, Gordon Ramsay, is one of the most beloved chefs in all of TV but now, it seems Gordon actually does have the brawn to back up his tough-talking, as the 56-year-old Scot has made his in-ring debut in a professional wrestling ring.

On an episode of one of Gordon's latest TV projects, "Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip" alongside fellow chefs, Gino D'Campo and Fred Sirieix, the comedic trio of kitchen geniuses make their way to Mexico in an episode entitled 'The Three Amigos'.

During the episode, the trio engage in some in-ring training with some Lucha Libre stars, including the legendary Damian 666, who has worked with the likes of WWE legends Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho. The training eventually culminates in an actual wrestling match in front of a live audience in which Gordon takes some pretty nasty shots from the stars of Mexico which can be seen in the video below.

Video: Gordon Ramsay takes some 'brutal bumps' during his wrestling debut

In the training segments leading up to the match, Gordon, Gino and Fred take their first bumps in a wrestling ring and are visibly shocked by how much the ring actually hurts. After being helped to perform a hurricanrana, Gino decides that 'enough is enough' for him and he exits the ring to make some guacamole while Gordon and Fred continue to take punishment inside the squared circle.

It was then revealed that the trio would be taking part in an actual wrestling match in front of a live audience, which shook the trio to their core. Gino perched himself in the crowd refusing to take part while Gino and Fred took some brutal shots. RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonRamsay, in Union Jack attire, took several stiff chops to the chest which commanded a reaction from the crowd as Gino sat comfortably but shocked in the crowd and screamed, "they're going to kill him!" Gino covered his eyes as Gordon received another absolutely brutal chop while in a seated position in the ring which echoed throughout the building.

Gordon also took some impact bumps during the match and even found himself on the receiving end of a leg drop, but in the end, it was "The Three Amigos", Gordon, Gino and Fred, who emerged victorious after a last-minute save from Gino secured the team the win.

Gordon Ramsay has a history of working with wrestling talent

While Gordon Ramsay making his in-ring debut in a victorious fashion may come as a shock to many, the celebrated TV chef actually does have some history with other names in wrestling, including MMA legend and former WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey as well as The Bella Twins.

A few years back, Ronda Rousey appeared as a special guest of Gordon's to cook a breakfast recipe. The segment, which saw Rousey hilariously set the alarms off, also got physical as the pair engaged in an arm wrestling match, and then began to exchange a series of holds and carries all over the kitchen.

The Bella Twins also featured on an episode of the show which ended with Gordon holding the WWE Championship in the air and WWE has previously posted videos of Ramsay critiquing WWE superstars' cooking skills, including Peyton Royce back in 2020.

While it doesn't look like Gordon Ramsay will make an in-ring debut for the WWE any time soon and is miles away from being the next Logan Paul in terms of celebrity crossovers, it is clear that the TV chef is a fan of professional wrestling. It wouldn't come as a surprise to see Gordon Ramsay make some sort of cameo appearance on WWE television somewhere down the line.