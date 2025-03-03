Winning six trophies during his four years at Celtic manager, which includes three league titles, Gordon Strachan had a great time at Parkhead. Leading the club to multiple European quarter-finals, his time with the Glasgow side was a major success, and was perhaps too short.

Also managing Scotland, as well as Coventry, Southampton and Middlesbrough, Strachan is very experienced, and has managed some excellent talents. Having players such as Shunsuke Nakamura, Neil Lennon and Scott Brown at his disposal, he has managed some of Celtic's best ever.

In 2020, when giving an interview to the Sun, he revealed the greatest 11 of players he managed whilst at Celtic.

Artur Boruc

Goalkeeper

A maverick goalkeeper who perhaps didn't apply himself completely, Artur Boruc was adored by the Celtic faithful. Going on to enjoy time in the Premier League with Southampton and Bournemouth, the Polish stopper was an excellent goalkeeper.

Strachan said: “He had a great presence and was a terrific athlete. Honestly, he could’ve been the world’s number one – but he enjoyed life too much.”

Playing over 150 times for Celtic, Boruc was a great servant to the club, where he is still respected today.

Mark Wilson

Right-Back

Signed from Dundee United in 2006 by Gordon Strachan, Wilson spent six years at Parkhead, and was always reliable. A very solid full-back, he was very unfortunate to make just one appearance for the Scotland national side, having suffered significant injury problems whilst at Celtic.

“But for injury, he could’ve been Scotland’s regular right-back for a long, long time", Strachan said. "He got forward, crossed the ball, and didn’t squander possession – he gave everyone a good pass.”

Gary Caldwell

Centre-Back

A great leader, Caldwell was a fierce defender, as well as being fantastic with the ball at his feet. Signed in 2006 by Celtic, Caldwell proved to be a great bargain as the Hoops picked him up on a free.

A player that Strachan liked a lot, he said: “Signed for nothing from Hibs. People were scratching their heads and asking why we’d bought him.

"The truth behind is that I’d asked John Hartson who the hardest centre-back in the league was. When we signed him, football was changing, and Gary was one of the first real ball-playing centre backs.”

Stephen McManus

Centre-Back

A product of the Celtic academy, Stephen McManus joined the club at 15 years old, before rising through the ranks to eventually captain the side. Somebody who loves the Parkhead side, and is now a first team coach there, McManus was Celtic through and through.

A solid player, it was his leadership skills which stood out to Strachan, who said: “A great captain. He had limitations, but he did terrific for Celtic, and got to his maximum as a player on and off the pitch.”

Paul Telfer

Left-Back

Somebody that Strachan managed at three different clubs, Paul Telfer was a firm favourite of the former Scotland boss. Making over 300 appearances in the Premier League, Telfer was initially a winger, before dropping to full-back where he made the position his own.

Strachan wasn't sure who to choose at left-back, but opted for the man he had spent so much time with: “I have to mention Lee Naylor here, who was also in my thinking.

"But I had Paul at a few clubs and, no matter where I took him, he was always a man who set standards for training. He could play any position for you and do a job.”

Shunsuke Nakamura

Right-Wing

One of the finest players to ever pull on the famous green and white kit, Shunsuke Nakamura was consistently the best player on the pitch for Celtic.

Capable of doing things that no one else in the league could, he was perhaps the easiest player to choose on this list for Strachan who said: