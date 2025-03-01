A magnificent player during his career, in which he was voted Scotland Player of the Year in 1980, Gordon Strachan went on to have a very successful time in management after hanging up his boots.

A right-sided midfielder, Strachan made 50 appearances for his national team, before later going on to manage them for four years between 2013 and 2017. Also being at the helm of Coventry, Southampton, Celtic and Middlesbrough, the former Man United player had some great achievements.

Helping Celtic to multiple league titles and European quarter-finals, Strachan was a brilliant leader, and he has now revealed his greatest 11 of Scotland players, which includes legends from a variety of eras, including Kenny Dalglish and Andy Robertson.

Jim Leighton

Goalkeeper

Making 91 appearances for Scotland, Strachan chose Jim Leighton between the sticks. Spending the majority of his career in his homeland with Aberdeen and Hibernian, Leighton was a fine goalkeeper. The former Tartan Army boss shared his reason for picking Leighton, describing him as:

"A great goalkeeper. I played with him all the time, and I haven’t picked him in any of my other ‘best XI’ teams, so I owed him one."

Danny McGrain

Right-Back

Playing for Celtic for 17 out of his 18 years as a player, Danny McGrain was a sensational full-back, and somebody Strachan had an easy choice selecting. The Scottish hero said:

"It’s funny, Danny was constantly voted as the world’s best right-back – but played most of his career at left-back. "He was just a machine, it was like playing against Junior for Brazil in 1982. Danny had the same sort of compact body, strength, and ability to run with the ball."

An all-round defender, McGrain won 15 trophies during his career, as well as the 1976/77 Scotland Football Writers' Player of the Year.

Alan Hansen

Centre-Back

Recognised nowadays for his time as a pundit on Match of the Day, Alan Hansen was a world-class defender in his playing days. Capable of doing it all, he would fit into the modern game seamlessly, due to his ability on the ball, and love of defending. Strachan was full of praise for the former Liverpool man, saying:

"Just brilliant. Scotland fans didn’t like that Alan was trying to pass the ball – it’s ridiculous that he only got 26 caps, especially when you look at some of those who have fifty-odd. "He was way ahead of his time, a ball-playing centre-back playing on horrendous pitches, not the lawns you get these days. Then again, back then, you could always just go back to the keeper if you got into trouble."

Gordon McQueen

Centre-Back

Partnering Hansen in Strachan's team is former Leeds and Man United player Gordon McQueen. A true defender who loved to stop the ball going in his net, as well as being a threat at the other end, Strachan wanted the 30-time Scotland international in his team.

"As a player, Gordon was seriously fast. People didn’t realise how quick he was, and he was a monster in the air. "When you first become a manager, you think it’s all about passing, but you soon learn how important heading the ball and tackling are. Gordon was like Virgil Van Dijk, plus he scored the winner against England, which gives him automatic passage into this team. "

Andy Robertson

Left-Back

The current Scotland captain, Andy Robertson is one of the Premier League's best left-backs ever. Having won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, he has helped to revolutionise the role of a full-back, due to his dynamic, all-action style, which sees him pose a serious attacking threat.

Strachan chose this team 5 years ago when Robertson was just 26 years old, but his choice becomes more and more accurate each year.

"Robbo is one of the best players in the world now and just seems to get better every time he plays. "He’s got the right attitude and that’s what’s taken him to where he is. To be in my greatest Scottish side of all time, at just turned 26, is testament to that – he’s incredible."

Billy Bremner

Central-Midfield