Highlights Gradey Dick's trajectory with the Raptors has been a high point this season, despite a rocky start to his season.

Dick's time with Raptors 905 helped him regain confidence and skill and he has since become an integral part of Toronto's rotation.

From sitting on the edge of the rotation, Dick became a regular starter due to injuries.

In a season of Toronto Raptors lows, you just need to start trying to find the highs. Whether that's moments in games, thinking about the future, or focusing on the improvements of players.

One high spot to this Raptors season has been the trajectory of Gradey Dick.

Drafted 13th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Gradey Dick caught the eyes of Toronto Raptors fans immediately with that iconic red sequined suit he wore. Soon, fans were captured by his goofy personality and social media presence, and he came into the season already a fan favorite.

Cheers were loud whenever he stepped onto the court, but on a team that was then grasping at straws trying to form an identity, there wasn't much room for Gradey to make his mark. He lingered on the edge of the rotation, not getting enough minutes to truly develop.

As the team started to morph towards a younger identity, Gradey Dick's impact rose. It wasn't an immediate change though, Gradey had to put in the work to turn into the player his team needed him to be.

Now, at the end of the season, Gradey has proved he has the mentality and work ethic to continue to become the player that his team needs him to be.

A Trip to the 905

Gradey Dick spent time with the Raptors 905 in the G-League

After a less-than-ideal start to his rookie year (by no fault of his own), it seemed Gradey Dick's confidence was struggling. He wasn't shooting as well as he had been advertised in the draft. He also wasn't getting the on-court time needed to develop his decision-making skills and strength.

The team decided to send him down to the Raptors 905, the team's G-League affiliate team. There, he would get plenty of on-court time, a green light to get his shooting jitters out, and some time to build strength.

"The thing I tried to come in to league with was just staying focused on the goal. Don't let outside noise come because at every level there's so many distractions. With social media, I think that's the biggest. I feel like if you let that dictate your life, that's only going to be negative for you." - Gradey Dick

The Raptors and the 905 are extremely close and connected in terms of development. Going up and down from the main team to the 905 with Dick was Raptors assistant coach Mery Andrade, whose role on the team is to contribute to developing the younger players coming up through the G-League to the NBA. Everything Dick was doing with the 905 was being closely watched by the team, reported back on, and tracked.

In January, when it was clear trades were starting to be made and Dick would soon need to play more minutes with the main team, he was brought back. He then spent a few weeks in the gym, not seeing any in-game minutes, but focusing on working on his body and building strength.

All of this made it so that when his number was called, he was ready to make an impact.

Unexpected Change in Plans as the Injury List Grew

Dick went from not being in the rotation to starting regularly

From being on the edge of the rotation to start the season to being a regular starter by March, Gradey Dick could only make sure he was ready for the moment.

When he looks back on his rookie year, he says the thing that will stick with him is that you just have to stay ready no matter what. That's what he did, and when the Raptors injury list grew to unbelievable lengths in March, Dick's number was called.

By then, his shot was back. He shot 41.1 percent from three in February and March, leading rookies in efficiency from three-point range. He started scoring in double digits more consistently, despite the Raptors' 15-game losing streak throughout March.

In the Raptors' Wednesday night game against the Brooklyn Nets, Dick bested his career high yet again and scored 24 points, making six three-pointers.

Ready for the Future

Gradey Dick averaged 8.4 points per game in his rookie season

The theme in this Raptors season has been building for the future. Every move, trade, and decision has not really been about the current moment but about how it will affect the team in a few seasons.

Gradey Dick's development in such a short time is a promising sign that he can continue to make leaps. If he developed so much in the season, surely the off-season will provide him with plenty of time to make an even bigger leap going into next year.

The future of the team is a little more clear now than it was when he was drafted as well. They know they are going young, and while the pieces won't be 100 percent solidified until the free agency dust settles, Gradey Dick should be an integral part of this team going forward.

"This is exactly what we want. We want Gradey to be in those situations. We want our young guys to be here. We're going to have some really good film for us to take a look at over the summer and remind our guys that those are the areas that we need to improve and get better." - Darko Rajaković

As for the rest of this season, getting Dick as many reps as possible during the team's last two games in Miami this weekend should help end his rookie campaign on a high note.