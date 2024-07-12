Highlights Bronny James had a modest debut at the NBA Summer League, scoring only 4 points and earning a grade of C.

Bronny showed improvement in his second game, but his offense remains a work in progress.

Bronny proved to be a better defender with 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks, earning a B+ for game 2.

Despite being taken in the second round, Bronny James was arguably the biggest name to come out of this year’s NBA Draft . While the narrative has been that is the case simply due to his father, Bronny is on a mission to silence the doubters and prove that he is the real deal.

His first test, and chance, to prove himself, came courtesy of the NBA Summer League. The Summer League is an offseason exhibition competition organized by the NBA, which serves to allow teams to try out different rosters, including G-Leaguers and other rookies.

Taken by the L.A. Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny has a lot to prove despite him being the son of LeBron James . Participating in the California Classic Summer League, the Lakers have played three games so far, going 0-3, but Bronny has partaken in two. Here is how he has fared so far in his first two NBA-adjacent appearances.

First Game: Father’s Approval

Bronny earned his father’s approval in his first Summer League Game

In the Lakers’ first Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings , Bronny made headlines as he nailed his first basket as a professional basketball player. It would not come until the second quarter, however, when he grabbed the ball from Colin Castleton and drove to the basket for a layup.

That moment was certainly memorable, but there would not be much else to celebrate. Bronny ended up making one more basket in the game, finishing with just four points on 2-for-9 shooting from the floor, in 21 minutes of play. The Lakers would end up losing the game by a score of 108-94.

It was not all bad news for Bronny, however, as he also notched two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He did admit after the game, however, that he would need to make improvements.

“Looking at my mistakes and looking at the things I did right is really good for me. But also just game by game growing that comfort in my playing my game, I feel like that’s a big part of why I come out here and get those reps in.” —Bronny James

Bronny did not exactly light up the court in college at USC, and so far, that aspect of his game has translated to the NBA court. It is fair that he receives a grade of C for his performance in the first game. Now, the basketball world would be watching to see how he would bounce back in his next appearance.

Second Game: Highs and Lows

Bronny had more highs in his second game, but also had lower lows

Bronny made his second appearance on a professional court during the Lakers’ third Summer League game against the Miami Heat . He showcased more improvements to his game than in his first appearance, but his performance also came with some blunders.

He was much better defensively in his second appearance, playing hounding defense and poking the ball out, creating turnovers. His ability to be a disruptive defender definitely led to the Lakers scoring some points — but not many of those points were his own.

Bronny finished his second game with just three points. He had fewer shot attempts, going 1-for-3, but overall, his stats were better than the first game. He recorded five rebounds, two steals, and three blocks, and had the second-best plus/minus on the team, at +8.

Despite the upsides, there were also a few low moments. Specifically, he air-balled a shot which did not count as it was taken after the whistle was blown, and he was brutally crossed up by Heat guard Alondes Williams, causing him to fall to the ground.

It is clear that Bronny is more of a defender than his father is, and that his offensive game needs work. But he has showcased the feistiness necessary to begin his career as a roleplayer, and then transition into something greater. It is fair that he receives a grade B+ for his performance in game two.

Overall, in the two Summer League games Bronny James has played in so far, he has earned a grade of C. Two games is not a huge sample size, and his grade is simply based on those two games alone thus far.

His level of improvement in just one game was impressive, but he still has a lot of work to do in order to be ready for the season (assuming he does not begin in the G League, which the Lakers have already denounced). Once he sharpens his skills, the rest of the league best look out for the formidable father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny.