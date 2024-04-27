Highlights The Bears, Commanders, and Patriots all aced their first-round pick with impressive QB prospects going in the top 3.

The Green Bay Packers posted the lowest grade with their pick of Arizona OT Jordan Morgan.

The Saints, Bengals, and Chiefs all managed A+ picks outside the top 10 selections.

Day 1 of the NFL Draft has come to a close and while most fan bases are celebrating their newest additions, there are also some left confused. Sorting through all the chaos and excitement, many of these selections are easy to make sense of, but it doesn't mean they were the right choice.

In time, we'll have more clarity on who got it right and who messed up. But for now, all we have is speculation, and we plan to use it! With a closer look, here are GIVEMESPORT's first round grades of the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Grade: A+

Credit: Jeff Roberson / AP

A pick that has been set in stone for months, the Chicago Bears deserve the highest grade for not overthinking this selection. Caleb Williams possesses all the traits and abilities to be a franchise quarterback and should be stepping into an offense set up for him to succeed. Getting the highest-graded player at the team's biggest need to fill one of the most impactful positions is never a bad idea. The Bears receive a perfect score and no notes.

2 Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Grade: A

There was certainly a 'Big 3' from this year's quarterback class, and the Washington Commanders had to make a tough choice at the top in selecting which passer would be under center for them, hopefully guiding the team through their rebuild, and to their success after. LSU's Jayden Daniels is one of the best dual-threat quarterback prospects in NFL history, and his 2023 campaign effectively showcased just what he's capable of both as a passer and with his legs.

Jayden Daniels College Stats Season Games Pass Yards TD INT Comp% 2019 12 2,943 17 2 60.7 2020 4 701 5 1 58.3 2021 13 2,380 10 10 65.4 2022 14 2,913 17 3 68.6 2023 12 3,812 40 4 72.2

Washington still has a ways to go before they can feel confident in the team competing at a high level, but they seem to have landed a promising quarterback, and that is always worth the gamble.

3 New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Grade: A+

There is still plenty of development needed for Drake Maye to work out in the NFL, but the upside and ability make him a prospect worth investing in, and the New England Patriots chose to do so with the third overall pick on Thursday night.

Graded as GIVEMESPORT's second-ranked quarterback, the team gets a bit of a bargain with him sliding by as the third one taken off the board. Now, the responsibility of surrounding him for success takes precedence. The New England roster still has plenty of offensive needs, but getting their passer at three was the right first step.

4 Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Grade: A+

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After selecting Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State in 2023, it seems Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort decided to dip back into the well and this time came away with Marvin Harrison Jr. The wideout has been stellar with the Buckeyes, recording two seasons with over 1,200 yards, and even winning the 2023 Biletnikhoff Award given to college football's top wideout.

Marvin Harrison Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards YPR TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

The Cardinals pair Harrison Jr. with Kyler Murray, who will undoubtedly be thrilled to have him. A move that elevates the offense, brings in an elite prospect, and keeps your star quarterback happy is undoubtedly an excellent choice and scores an A+.

5 Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Grade: B+

The Los Angeles Chargers were heavily rumored to be trading back, but tackle rumors started to swirl surrounding the pick, and it eventually ended up being the case as the team went and secured Notre Dame's Joe Alt. Jim Harbaugh and staff have made it known how much they want to win up front and with a controlled running game, and getting one of the top tackles in the class is a great step in doing so.

Still, missing out on the chance to trade down and having to move one of Alt or Rashawn Slater out of left tackle could result in some problems.

6 New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Grade: A

The need at wide receiver was easy to notice in the New York Giants' offense, and being able to acquire a difference maker in LSU's Malik Nabers will give Daniel Jones the best chance at finding success in 2024. In a potential make-or-break campaign for numerous involved parties, the hope is that the addition of an elite wideout could help Jones recapture his magic from 2022.

The only reason this pick doesn't get an A+ is because the team is likely making the wrong choice by sticking with Jones. With three more quarterbacks taken in the top 15, did the Giants not have one that they liked? Or were they too scared to move on and admit their mistake with the Danny Dimes extension?

7 Tennessee Titans: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Grade: B+

With Joe Alt off the board, it appeared the Tennessee Titans had to pivot, but still wanted to make a pick to help bolster the offensive line. Alabama tackle JC Latham is one of the most exciting run-blockers the draft has ever seen and could be in the upper echelon of NFL offensive tackles from his first days in the league.

Other options on the board are graded higher by GIVEMESPORT's team, such as Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State) and Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), and the move from right tackle to left could create issues. However, Latham should be an excellent player for Tennessee.

8 Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Grade: C-

Talent-wise, this pick may have been a little early, but understandable. However, with the context, this pick just gets more confusing. Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons agreed on a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason that puts the franchise in position to try to contend. Instead, they opted to select an understudy to wait aside in the wings.

The grade is saved on the belief that Penix Jr. will find success with this coaching staff, and eventually take over at quarterback. But to punt on picking a top-level player like Rome Odunze, Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, or someone else feels like a move that also punts on trying to contend in 2024.

9 Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Grade: A+

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With two top-10 selections, it would be difficult for the Bears to have a bad night, but they aced both selections by picking two players in GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 prospects of this NFL Draft. Odunze will step into an already talented offense featuring weapons such as D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Cole Kmet. But with his ability, don't be surprised if he is able to be the top producer of the offense in his rookie season.

Some may feel the team could have gone defense, but the uncertainty of Allen's long-term future makes this a warranted selection, and a talent like Odunze generally isn't available at nine. He and Williams should be an electric pairing during their time in the Windy City.

10 Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Grade: B

With Cousins gone, the Minnesota Vikings weren't content with sitting around and rebuilding, they immediately went out and found their next quarterback for the organization in National Champion J.J. McCarthy. At Michigan, McCarthy was more of a game manager, but with the right surrounding pieces, that kind of play is all you'd need.

With players like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockeson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones surrounding him, there's a good chance he can carry that efficiency over to the NFL while working and developing with an offensive-minded coach in Kevin O'Connell.

11 New York Jets: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Grade: A

The New York Jets came into the 2024 NFL Draft with some flexibility after key additions like Tyron Smith, Haason Reddick, and Morgan Moses helped plug holes and address needs around their roster. With that freedom, the team still decided to pick from the trenches, and chose Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

Likely the top-graded player on their board, Fashanu should be able to provide the team with high-quality pass protection while developing his play strength and power in the run department. Assuming he is able to develop, Fashanu is likely the long-term answer at left tackle and should help keep whoever is under center well-protected for years to come.

12 Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Grade: C-

An unprecedented run on quarterbacks was capped off with Oregon's Bo Nix being selected 12th overall by the Denver Broncos, the sixth passer selected by that point. It's clear these passers were highly coveted around the league, and Sean Payton must have confidence that Nix will be able to effectively run his offense at the next level.

This pick feels desperate, as Nix was productive in college, but didn't show enough in regard to NFL-made moments like throwing over the middle or dealing with complicated defenses. Perhaps he's able to find success in the NFL, but as it stands, this seemed like a move that was too need-oriented.

13 Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Grade: B

Brock Bowers was one of the top players in college football during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, and his success resulted in him being picked 13th by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round. Working in to an offense that features Davante Adams, Jaokobi Meyers, and Michael Mayer, getting Bowers in there will be a scary passing attack.

Brock Bowers College Stats Year Receptions Receiving yards YPR TDs 2021 56 882 15.8 13 2022 63 942 15.0 7 2023 56 714 12.8 6

The grade is down a letter with more pressing needs unaddressed, such as offensive line or outside cornerback. However, when a player like Bowers gets to your pick, it's understandable to overlook needs.

14 New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Grade: A+

Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk appears to be done with football with degenerative knee issues which propped the offensive tackle spot to the top of the team's needs list. Fortunately for them, the 2024 NFL Draft had one of the greatest tackle batches of all time, and they were able to secure Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga because of it.

Fuaga is an excellent blocker who can pull into space at an elite rate while winning with power at the line of scrimmage. The selection is one of the best of the night, and it should provide the Saints with a high-caliber lineman up front for years to come.

15 Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Grade: A+

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The first defensive player off the board, the Indianapolis Colts got themselves an immediate contributor off the edge in UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu. The pass-rusher was extremely productive for his two seasons with the Bruins, showcasing incredible technique and ability on his way to posting back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.

Now, Latu takes his skill set with him to the Indianapolis front seven where he should be able to play opposite of Kwity Paye and be part of one of the most exciting young defensive end duos in the NFL. With a young but sneaky team poised to compete in 2024, keep an eye on the Colts to be a dark horse contender.

16 Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

Grade: B+

Mike Macdonald got to witness firsthand what an impactful defensive tackle can do for a defense, watching Just Madubuike record 13 sacks on the season. So it's no surprise the Seattle Seahawks opted to go for one of the most impressive interior defenders in this draft with Texas' Byron Murphy II, who showcases some excellent traits in college.

The interior on the offensive line is desperately needing help, so that keeps this grade from going any higher. But expect Murphy to succeed in Seattle, and carve out a nice career in the NFL.

17 Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Grade: B

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As part of defensive players falling, the Vikings made some phone calls and eventually got themselves a deal to move up to pick No. 17 in order to acquire Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. With a tremendous first step at the snap and extremely long arms, the pass rusher has plenty of traits to be excellent working alongside defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The pick itself is a good one, but the trade package Kwesi Adofo-Mensah agreed to sending the team's 2025 third- and fourth-round picks is a bit too rich, and limits this team's ability to build through the draft next season, hurting the overall grade.

18 Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Grade: A+

Amarius Mims is a high-upside pick, and the Cincinnati Bengals were the perfect landing spot for him. Now able to sit and wait behind veteran Trent Brown as long as needed, Mims can be given patience and time as he gets healthy and acclimated to the NFL.

The Bengals have been putting plenty of resources into their offensive line over the past few seasons, but now have acquired a potential superstar that could elevate the unit to a whole new level in time. Excellent work by Duke Tobin and company.

19 Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Grade: A-

At last year's draft, the Los Angeles Rams acquired two major pieces to the team's pass rush in Byron Young and Kobie Turner. Now in 2024, they look to continue building in that department, selecting Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. The outside linebacker worked his way up from the FCS level before transferring to the Seminoles and establishing himself as one of the top edge defenders in the country.

Now, he'll join an exciting and young front seven where he'll hope to make an impact while the Rams look to build on their 2023 playoff appearance.

20 Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Grade: C+

After selecting Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers went tackle once again and this time it was with Washington's Troy Fautanu. A member of the Washington Huskies' prolific pass-heavy offense, the 23-year-old showcased excellent pass sets and nice athleticism that had teams intrigued by him both in or outside the line.

Where Jones and Fautanu line up is yet to be answered, but the team now has two young exciting prospects occupying their tackle positions, and that should go a long way in helping establish some offensive success.