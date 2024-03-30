Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets agreed to a blockbuster trade late this week.

The Eagles are acquiring a future Day 2 draft pick, while the Jets are getting star edge rusher Haason Reddick.

The Jets did well in the trade by acquiring a replacement for Bryce Huff, while the Eagles got a decent return for a disgruntled All-Pro.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets are both coming off disappointing seasons that ended long before the Super Bowl, despite the aspirations both organizations had.

Both sides came together to complete a blockbuster trade on Friday that should further their offseason overhauls. The Jets are acquiring All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick, while the Eagles will be getting a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second rounder based on playing time and production.

Reddick was granted permission to seek a trade earlier in the offseason, so this trade isn't coming out of left field. Philadelphia already signed former Jet Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal, so the teams are effectively swapping premier pass rushers this spring.

How did each team fair in this move? The following are GIVEMESPORT's grades for the Haason Reddick trade.

Related Report: Eagles Trade Haason Reddick to Jets for Conditional 3rd Rounder The edge rusher had requested permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, now he lands with the Jets in New York.

Eagles Receive: 2026 Conditional 3rd Round Pick

Philly picks up a long-term draft asset for their disgruntled pass rusher

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are getting a third-round draft pick in 2026 as a result of this trade, but the pick could become a second if Reddick plays 67.5% of snaps and gets at least ten sacks next season. Either way, the Eagles are getting a day-two pick for a player who wanted a new contract extension they weren't willing to pay.

Reddick became a star in Philly, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods with the Eagles after signing a three-year, $45 million contract during the 2022 offseason. He's put up 11+ sacks in four straight seasons and ranks fourth in that category since 2020.

Given his production, it's hard to say the Eagles got fair value for Reddick, even when taking the contract dispute into account.

At this past year's trade deadline, the Chicago Bears forked over a second-round pick for Montez Sweat, subsequently signing him to a four-year extension. The Miami Dolphins gave up first and fourth-round selections in the middle of the 2022 season for Bradley Chubb, who was playing that year on the franchise tag (they too eventually gave Chubb a big extension).

Notably, just a few weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants completed a swap for two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns. The return for Carolina was similar to what the Eagles got for Reddick, though the Giants had to give Burns a market-setting five-year, $150 million contract as well.

Brian Burns Trade Details Panthers Receive: Giants Receive: 2024 2nd Round Pick 2025 5th Round Pick OLB Brian Burns

Reddick certainly won't command as much on his own contract extension, but the Jets will likely make him the next nine-figure edge rusher soon enough. Given how tight their cap sheet is, it's understandable that the Eagles didn't want to pay up, even for an All-Pro.

Reddick is 29 (set to turn 30 in the middle of next season), so swapping him out for the younger, cheaper Bryce Huff is reasonable business. And the cap savings the team is getting from the Reddick swap have already been put to good use, given that they signed Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier in free agency.

All in all, the Eagles found a way to get better this offseason despite losing their best pass rusher. That's a feather in the cap for general manager Howie Roseman, but it doesn't mean Philadelphia made out like bandits in this trade.

Grade: B

Jets Receive: LB Haason Reddick

New York acquires a much-needed sack artist for its defense

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets were on the other end of the Bryce Huff free agency saga, losing a player who led the team in sacks last season with 10.0.

Getting Reddick was a necessary move, and doing so for a down-the-road day-two pick is exemplary work by general manager Joe Douglas. The only worry is that a certain franchise quarterback will be retired by then, which will make the pick more valuable.

Of course, the counterargument is that once Aaron Rodgers is done, the Jets won't be contending anyways, and they'll be able to afford to lose out on a pick or two.

Reddick fills a huge need on the edge in head coach Robert Saleh's 4-3 defensive front, and he'll play opposite Jermaine Johnson and next to Quinnen Williams on New York's defensive line. Though not as deep as the pass rush rotation he experienced with the Eagles, there's more than enough talent around him to ensure Reddick can continue his assault on opposing quarterbacks.

Haason Reddick NFL Ranks (Since 2020) Stat Total Rank Sacks 50.5 4th Tackles for Loss 51 T-7th Forced Fumbles 13 1st Pressures 143 7th

As aforementioned, the Jets are likely going to give Reddick an extension, which won't begin until he turns 30. That's not the death sentence it once was for edge rushers - Reddick's former teammate, Brandon Graham, posted 11.0 sacks in 2022 as a 34-year-old - but it does offer a chance for downside in an otherwise-excellent trade.

Still, even if Reddick struggles towards the tail-end of whatever contact the Jets give him, the team is playing for the here and now. There's no telling how much juice Rodgers has after tearing his achilles in his age-40 season last year, and there's no viable contingency plan available.

The Jets' Super Bowl window is this upcoming season. They can't bank on it lasting any longer than that. For that purpose, getting Reddick for 2024 was a shrewd move.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Over the last four seasons, Reddick has played for the Eagles, Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals. In each of those campaigns, Reddick paced his team in sacks, totaling 50.5 since 2020.

Barring an extension that puts New York in salary cap hell for the next few seasons, it's hard to see how the Jets could have done better in replacing Huff this late in the offseason. Still, they gave up a valuable pick that will almost certainly convey after Rodgers retires, so they don't get perfect marks for acquiring Reddick.

Grade: A-

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated. All salary cap info via Spotrac.