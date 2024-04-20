Highlights Victor Wembanyama had an exceptional rookie season, exceeding the preseason expectations with his performance.

Brandon Miller showcased his skills, proving to be a cornerstone for the future of the Charlotte Hornets.

Scoot Henderson struggled to make a meaningful impact, showing potential for improvement in his sophomore year.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season was one of the most entertaining in recent memory. The most recent rookie class had a lot to do with that.

The 2023 NBA Draft Class came in with plenty of expectations and uncertainty. After seven months of regular season play, it’s safe to say most of them met expectations, and some uncertainty was squashed.

Since the dust has settled, it is only fitting we grade each of the Lottery Picks based on the expectations that they had, their overall impact on winning for their respective teams, and their productivity given whatever minutes they received.

1 Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Grade: A+

It reached a point with Victor Wembanyama that an A+ feels lacking to accurately grade his rookie season. If “generational” was a grade we could hand out in school, that is what he would have received.

Victor Wembanyama 2023-2024 Season PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 APG 3.9 WS 3.7 WS/48 .085 BPM 5.2 VORP 3.8

In less than a year, Wembanyama went from struggling versus the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League to ending his rookie season by putting up 34 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists versus the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Making a leap after a rookie season is normal. Doing so midseason is close to unheard of. It was a Most Improved Player case in itself, where Wembanyama was able to establish himself as a Top 25 player in the league.

Victor Wembanyama has arrived. He is only going to get better.

2 Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Grade: A

There were plenty of question marks the moment he was drafted over Scoot Henderson and pundits were not confident the Hornets infrastructure had the muscle to carry whatever baggage Miller was carrying coming into the organization.

It turns out Miller had enough muscle to carry the baggage that he had and then some.

Brandon Miller 2023-2024 Season PPG 17.3 RPG 4.3 APG 2.4 WS 0.8 WS/48 .015 BPM -2.6 VORP -0.3

Brandon Miller had a stellar rookie season, slowly rising up the ranks as a top-three rookie by the end of the year. In terms of impact, there is still room for improvement as is with any rookie. When it comes to pure production, Miller’s proven himself as a cornerstone for the future of the Charlotte Hornets.

3 Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Grade: D

Expectations can make or break a rookie’s grade in exercises like these. In the case of Scoot Henderson, it is the latter that happened.

Scoot Henderson 2023-2024 Season PPG 14.0 RPG 3.1 APG 5.4 WS -1.7 WS/48 -.045 BPM -5.8 VORP -1.7

After facing some injury trouble to start his campaign, Henderson came back and showed he can produce. The problem is how meaningful his production was for winning. As troubling as the Portland Trail Blazers are at present, Henderson did not contribute enough to make a good enough difference for the team.

The good news for Scoot is it is just the start of his story. He has satisfied one step: he can produce! The next step is being at least a neutral player for the Trail Blazers. It would not surprise anyone if he makes that leap come his sophomore year.

4 Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Grade B+

In many ways, Amen Thompson was an answered prayer for the Houston Rockets.

Amen Thompson 2023-2024 Season PPG 9.5 RPG 6.6 APG 2.6 WS 4.3 WS/48 .149 BPM 1.8 VORP 1.3

Thompson and the Rockets came into the season with limited expectations. Instead of jockeying for position in the lottery, they found themselves within the Play-In race entering the last month of the season, and Thompson was a big reason for their success.

Among players in the lottery, Thompson ranked highest in terms of Win Shares per 48 minutes; a testament to how he was able to impact the Rockets’ success. With Jalen Green and Alpren Sengun presumably being the franchise players of Houston, Thompson’s rookie season builds his case as the third option. Someone who fills the gaps; the type of player every emerging contender needs.

5 Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Grade: B

Ausar Thompson is a classic case of a player whose environment dragged down the impact he can make.

Ausar Thompson 2023-2024 Season PPG 8.8 RPG 6.4 APG 1.9 WS 1.8 WS/48 .053 BPM -2.2 VORP -0.1

Before the Detroit Pistons went on their legendary losing streak, Thompson stamped his class as one of the most dynamic defenders in the league. It went spiraling down the moment Detroit started to lose more and Thompson never returned to those heights again.

That’s not to say Ausar was bad the rest of the season. He just was not as phenomenal as we believe he can be. At the very least, there’s a foundation that can be used to build a strong career for Ausar. The only question is if his environment in Detroit can help him out, brick by brick.

6 Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Grade: C

Being a rookie in a team that makes a surprise run can either be a blessing or a curse. In Anthony Black’s case, it was more of the latter.

Anthony Black 2023-2024 Season PPG 4.6 RPG 2.0 APG 1.3 WS 1.6 WS/48 .067 BPM -3.0 VORP -0.3

Black never really had the chance to truly cement his spot on the Orlando Magic this season. The Magic shot up to playoff contention which limited opportunities for Black to get the amount of minutes you would expect out of a lottery pick.

The good news is it’s only year one for Black. A mediocre rookie season does not mean things will stay the same for him moving forward. Players of his caliber in a Magic environment that’s slowly building winning habits are made to make leaps.

7 Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Grade: C+

Bilal Coulibaly was put into an unfortunate spot. Ending up in a losing environment can be frustrating for any young player, especially when the player has a skill set that is built for meaningful, winning basketball.

To Coulibaly’s credit, he made the most out of whatever he was given by the Washington Wizards.

Bilal Coulibaly 2023-2024 Season PPG 8.4 RPG 4.1 APG 1.7 WS 0.4 WS/48 .013 BPM -4.2 VORP -0.9

It was not a perfect season by any means. Couliably was still quite inefficient on the offensive end and there is still opportunity for him to grow as a true impact player.

Coulibaly still had flashes of productive play and that’s what you hold on to if you are a Wizards fan. The energy he brings on the defensive end is a plus to have for any organization. It’s only a matter of the Wizards brass building the type of environment where Coulibaly can truly thrive; simple in theory, but a challenge in reality.

8 Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

Grade: Incomplete

Considering that Jarace Walker only played 340 minutes in 33 games for the Indiana Pacers, it does not feel right to give him a grade for the season that he had.

The Pacers are in the middle of transitioning from a happy-go-lucky, excited to just be here team, to a group that’s committed to winning postseason basketball. It’s a tough spot for a young player to be in but it can also be to Walker’s advantage down the line. It’s up to him whether he’ll allow this to fast-track his growth, or the lack of minutes cause his confidence to go dropping down.

9 Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz

Grade: C+

There was good reason to give Hendricks an incomplete; he had only played 40 out of 82 games this season. To his credit, he did play 21.4 minutes per game, a strong enough sample size to give a proper assessment of his rookie season.

Taylor Hendricks 2023-2024 Season PPG 7.3 RPG 4.6 APG 0.8 WS 1.2 WS/48 .070 BPM -1.6 VORP 0.1

The Utah Jazz find themselves in a weird spot where their best player should probably be contending for a playoff spot now, but two of their best players also happen to be rookies who need to go through some bumps in the road to grow. Hendricks established himself as one of those players together with Keyonte George.

He was productive and effective enough to warrant a C+ and with more reps coming next season, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he makes the leap together with George to help Lauri Markkanen contend for a playoff spot in the Wild West.

10 Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

Grade: B

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into the 2023-24 regular season as a tidal wave that swept through the league. For a rookie, wounding up in such a team can be overwhelming, especially since you are still trying to find yourself in the grander scheme of things.

Cason Wallace could have lost his way. Instead, he rode the wave and became a key part of the Thunder’s future.

Cason Wallace 2023-2024 Season PPG 6.8 RPG 2.3 APG 1.5 WS 4.0 WS/48 .115 BPM 0.1 VORP 0.9

At present, Wallace is a productive bench piece that helps the title hopes of the Thunder. In the future, he could be something more, especially as he continues to figure out his place within OKC’s deep roster of guards.

This is a good problem to have for both Wallace and the Thunder. He grades out as a B even before the Thunder start their postseason run. Don’t be surprised if he starts to grade even higher come next season.

11 Jett Howard, Orlando Magic

Grade: Incomplete

Jett Howard only played 67 minutes out of the 18 games he played this season. Since we gave Jarace Walker an incomplete, it is only proper Howard receives the same grade.

12 Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Grade: A

Among the lottery picks for the 2023 NBA Draft, it’s safe to say Dereck Lively II emerged as the best surprise among all of them.

Dereck Lively II 2023-2024 Season PPG 8.8 RPG 6.9 APG 1.1 WS 4.9 WS/48 .183 BPM 0.5 VORP 0.8

Lively’s seamless fit with Luka Dončić and overall productivity as a rookie big man surprised the league. In some ways, this should have been expected, because a player of Lively’s type is exactly the kind of player Luka needed. The results speak for themselves and Lively finds himself as a key piece for the Mavericks’ title hopes this season.

13 Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors

Grade: C+

Much like Coulibaly, Dick is a classic case of a talented player who ended up in a team that’s going through a rebuild. He was productive this season, but we were left looking for more winning impact from him.

Gradey Dick 2023-2024 Season PPG 8.5 RPG 2.2 APG 1.1 WS 0.3 WS/48 .010 BPM -5.4 VORP -1.1

The good thing for Dick is that he finds himself in a Toronto Raptors team that has some semblance of direction. They needed to blow it up and embrace the full rebuild. Now it is only a matter of steadying the ship and getting the Raptors back to the promised land. Gradey’s role as a backup guard will be extremely important in making this happen.

14 Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

Grade: C+

Jordan Hawkins found himself in a New Orleans Pelicans team that was looking to leap out of mediocrity. It was always a dicey situation for Hawkins personally, especially given how deep the Pelicans roster is. To his credit, he did the most of what he could even with the limited minutes that he got.

Jordan Hawkins 2023-2024 Season PPG 7.8 RPG 2.2 APG 1.0 WS 1.3 WS/48 .053 BPM -3.1 VORP -0.3

Even if the Pelicans end up getting eliminated from the Play-In Tournament due to injuries, it’s tough to call Hawkins and the Pelicans’ season a failure. The team is set to contend for years to come and the opportunity is ripe for Hawkins to establish a role as a microwave sixth-man scorer beside New Orleans’ versatile wings.

Hawkins’ overall efficiency needs work but he proved this season he has what it takes to both be productive and beneficial to winning basketball.