Highlights The 2023-24 season showcased intense battles for seeding, highlighting the chaos introduced by the Play-In system and league parity.

Some teams, like the Hawks, struggled despite star duos, while others, like the Celtics, dominated with key trades and strong performances.

Injuries and roster moves defined many teams' seasons, from disappointment for the Nets to rising stars like Banchero lifting the Magic.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season has come to a close after providing some of the most exciting seeding races in recent memory. The addition of the Play-In as well as incredible parity has created additional chaos that NBA fans aren't used to as the season winds down.

Every team entered the 2024 campaign with different goals in mind, whether that be a championship run, a playoff appearance, developing their young players, or simply tanking to secure the best possible draft pick. With that said, the grades below will consider each team's goals but also how they performed on the floor relative to expectations.

Atlanta Hawks: C-

All-Star duo of Murray and Young end up in the Play-In

The Atlanta Hawks spent another season where they have been for the entirety of the Trae Young era, outside of one Conference Finals run: mediocre. Young missed 30 games, but they played poorly with and without him on the floor, leading trade rumors to intensify. This is the third straight year in the Play-In Tournament for Atlanta, as they've won between 36 and 43 games each of the seasons.

The Dejounte Murray experiment next to Young has clearly failed, and Atlanta would do well to move on from one or both of them this summer. The Hawks should invest in their future, compile some draft picks, and try to rebuild, possibly around one of their two star guards.

Atlanta Hawks Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 41.5 36

Boston Celtics: A++

The Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals

No list about the 2023-24 regular season should start without mentioning the Boston Celtics, who dominated the rest of the field for 82 games to a degree that has rarely been seen across NBA history. Winners of 64 games, Boston clinched the one-seed in the East with 11 games left in the season and finished the year seven or more games ahead of every team in the league. The Celtics also boast the fourth-best net rating in NBA history and have been the most dominant two-way squad since Kevin Durant's Warriors.

The off-season trades for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been rousing successes, transforming Boston from a perennially good team to a truly great team. Based on the historically great basketball they've played and the overwhelming talent on the roster, the Celtics should dominate the Eastern field. All that's left for them to do is complete the journey with a championship.

Boston Celtics Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 54.5 64

Brooklyn Nets: D-

With limited draft picks, the Nets decided to tank anyway

This year was a complete disaster for the Brooklyn Nets, as they entered it with hopes of at least securing a Play-In spot and instead notched 50 losses in a campaign to forget. They didn't get the evolution they were looking for out of Cam Thomas or Nic Claxton, and Mikal Bridges regressed from his excellent start as a primary scoring option. Brooklyn played a lot of minutes with guys that didn't seem to fit in their future plans, and the team struggled.

All the changes from the past few years have left Brooklyn with a mismatched, untalented roster that has very little direction. To make matters worse, the Nets do not own their first-round pick in any of the next three years. It is going to be a very tough next few years in Brooklyn, but a solution might start with trading Bridges to recoup some assets.

Brooklyn Nets Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 37.5 32

Charlotte Hornets: D+

LaMelo Ball was hurt for most of the year

Every year, it seems as if the Charlotte Hornets go backward. The defense, effort, and culture just keep regressing, while injuries have robbed Charlotte of their most exciting player, LaMelo Ball. Charlotte owns a bottom-three offense and defense, posting the worst point differential in the league. The Hornets have decreased in wins from 43 in 2022 to 27 in 2023 to just 21 in 2024, and there are no signs of a change.

The only silver lining for this team is the breakout of second-overall pick Brandon Miller, who looks like he may be their next franchise player. Now the Hornets have to make a decision about whether Ball will be his long-term running mate. With Steve Clifford coaching his final game as the Hornets' coach, Charlotte must nail their coaching hire to instill a new culture. The franchise badly needs it.

Charlotte Hornets Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 30.5 21

Chicago Bulls: C+

A veteran cast winds up in the Play-In

As NBA fans are well aware of, the Chicago Bulls have been stuck in the unenviable position of mediocrity for several years now, and the Zach LaVine/DeMar DeRozan pairing has just not worked out. Injuries to key players such as Lonzo Ball have derailed the progress the Bulls made in this era, but it is time to start fresh. Whenever one or both of these players is wearing a new uniform, it will be at least a year too late, but this season finally pushed Chicago in the right direction.

The Bulls have been a well above-average team for the last four months of the season, and much of the turnaround is because of the younger players and their increased opportunity. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso are building blocks for the future, which may be closer than Bulls fans think. This upcoming off-season will go a long way into determining the fortunes of the franchise.

Chicago Bulls Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 37.5 39

Cleveland Cavaliers: B+

A streaky season got the Cavaliers in the playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a weird, yet successful second season with Donovan Mitchell. They started the year off slowly, were the best team in the league for a month in the middle of the season, and had a rocky end to the campaign. Cleveland is another squad whose fortunes have been severely affected by injuries, but have oddly played better at times without key guys.

Approaching 50 wins and avoiding the Play-In tournament has been impressive considering all the adversity, but two aspects of the season keep it from being an A. Firstly, they declined slightly from last year despite the key additions of Max Strus and Georges Niang. Their mediocre performance has also caused rumors to swirl about Mitchell's long-term future with the club, and securing an extension for their best player now seems unlikely.

Cleveland Cavaliers Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 50.5 48

Detroit Pistons: D

The Pistons were easily the worst team in the league

2023-24 was truly a disaster for the Detroit Pistons, as they lost nearly 70 games and had an NBA single-season record 28-game losing streak. Injuries contributed to their struggles, as Cunningham missed 20 games, Duren missed 21, Thompson missed 19, and Stewart missed 36. Detroit also struggled to find cohesion as a team and was one of the worst clutch teams in the league.

However, there is a young core in place that should give Detroit fans hope for the future, in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Isaiah Stewart. Despite the brutal season, each of these players provided hope and a glimpse into what the Pistons' future could look like. Detroit must capitalize on another lottery pick, as well as figure out the future of the Ivey/Cunningham backcourt.

Detroit Pistons Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 28.5 14

Indiana Pacers: B+

The Pacers made the playoffs outright

The Indiana Pacers achieved their goal of finally breaking through and making the playoffs for the first time with its new core, and they did this despite having a hobbled Tyrese Haliburton for much of the season. Before Haliburton got injured, Indiana was extremely dangerous and boasted a top-2 offense, but they weathered the storm very well after the injury. Considering how important he is to their offense, winning nearly 50 games is something to be proud of.

The Pacers have clear flaws that will prevent them from a deep playoff run, but this season has provided the blueprint for off-season fixes that should take the team to the next level. Indiana is a team that can win games with pace, space, and prolific offense, but lacks the size and defense required to make a deep playoff run. Give this squad a deeper bench, more size, and a three-and-d wing, and they'll be ready to contend.

Indiana Pacers Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 38.5 47

Miami Heat: D+

Of course, the regular season doesn't matter in South Beach

Another year passes, another disappointing regular season for the Miami Heat. Despite being arguably the most successful playoff team of the era in the Eastern Conference, Miami consistently underperforms in the regular season, and this has been no different. Inconsistent effort, injuries, and a general lack of passion have put them in a precarious situation. The Heat are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely because of the Play-In, but the question is why?

Improving the regular season product for the Heat starts with a better effort from Jimmy Butler, both in terms of games played and his performance when he is on the floor. It's unclear whether he can give the team more in the regular season and still perform at a high level in the playoffs. Miami also must find a lineup they trust and stick to it, as all the changes have made it tough for the players to build a rhythm. However, the first step in that process may be to take a big swing on a trade to bring in more talent.

Miami Heat Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 48.5 46

Milwaukee Bucks: C-

Firing Adrian Griffin was a bad move in hindsight

Despite a season that appears excellent from the outside, where the Milwaukee Bucks notched 49 wins, were one of the league's best offenses, and secured the East's third seed, Milwaukee had one of its worst campaigns since the emergence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their rookie head coach was fired midseason, new acquisition Damian Lillard struggled, and the entire roster lacked chemistry for a majority of the year.

The Bucks' poor regular season revealed serious flaws in their team construction, as there just isn't enough perimeter athleticism on the roster to defend competently. Despite a frontcourt that features two of the best rim protectors in the league, Milwaukee's point-of-attack defense was so poor that the Bucks posted the 10th-worst defense in the NBA. The Bucks are an aging roster that must tweak their formula if they want to contend with Lillard and Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 53.5 49

New York Knicks: A

The Knicks finally have a point guard

Considering all the injuries and adversity the New York Knicks faced this season, it is remarkable that they have been able to achieve so much. 50 wins, the fifth-best point differential, and the second seed in the Eastern Conference are stunning accomplishments for a squad that lost their second-best player for half the season, their third-best player for 30 games, and their starting center for 51 contests.

In addition to the injuries, the Knicks also started the year just 17-15 with an inferior previous core of players before trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto for OG Anunoby. The only constant for this franchise this year has been the breakout superstardom of Jalen Brunson, who produced at an All-NBA level all season long.

New York was able to piece together 50 wins because of their incredible defensive habits, strong culture, and consistent effort. Head coach Tom Thibodeau deserves massive credit for the way the team battled through adversity and has emerged as a dark horse title contender.

New York Knicks Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 44.5 50

Orlando Magic: A

One of the league's youngest teams burst onto the scene

After adding 12 wins to their record from 2022 to 2023, the Orlando Magic had legitimate hopes to be a playoff team for the first time since 2020. With young franchise cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner alongside several interesting developing players, Orlando is expected to be much better in 2024, but they have blown those expectations out of the water. Orlando somehow outdid their previous 12-win improvement by taking an extra 13 games in 2024, securing a top-five seed in the East.

They've accomplished this feat so quickly under the terrific coaching of Jamahl Mosley, who has instilled a culture of effort, toughness, and execution which has led them to the league's third-ranked defense. Their ability to stifle opposing offenses with All-NBA caliber perimeter defenders like Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac, combined with the All-Star emergence of Banchero has positioned them with a chance for a postseason run.

Orlando Magic Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 36.5 47

Philadelphia 76ers: B-

Injuries threw the Sixers off course

Not much can be said about the Philadelphia 76ers' 2024 season without discussing Joel Embiid's injury and its effect on the team. Philadelphia is 31-8 (65-win pace) with Embiid, and just 16-27 without him. The emergence of Tyrese Maxey as a true star scoring guard allowed Philly to float the ship as well as they did, and Embiid's return gives hope for a surprise playoff run.

The emergence of Kelly Oubre as a quality shot creator, Nicholas Batum as a solid three-and-d wing, and continued excellence from Tobias Harris helped Philly earn an opportunity in the playoffs. However, Embiid's injuries have had an effect on the outcome of nearly every 76ers campaign since his rookie year, and nearly wiping out another entire prime season should cause Philly some pause.

Philadelphia 76ers Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 48.5 47

Toronto Raptors: D+

The Raptors sold their present at the trade deadline for a bright future

Another team that may have had expectations of competing for a Play-In spot, the Toronto Raptors quickly turned to tanking for a better draft pick once things went south. Toronto has been 8-26 since the beginning of February. The main story of the season was trading OG Anunoby to the Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, as well as shipping out star forward Pascal Siakam to Indiana. Toronto finally engaged in the rebuild that had been years in the making due to a redundancy in their players' skillsets.

The future depends on how they can build a new lineup featuring Quickley, Barrett, and Scottie Barnes. These three players provide a solid foundation for new head coach Darko Rajaković to build around, and Toronto has all of their first-round picks going forward.

Toronto Raptors Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 36.5 25

Washington Wizards: F

Despite having some talent, the Wizards were bad all season

The only positive you can take away from this season is that the Washington Wizards finally tanked successfully after years, but the irony is that the 2024 draft is looked at as one of the worst in recent memory. The Jordan Poole trade was a disaster, the defense was atrocious, and the roster doesn't have many pieces for the future. Washington was one of three teams to finish in the bottom six in both offense and defense and posted the third-worst net rating in the league.

The Wizards have several big decisions to make this summer, from draft choices to Poole's future with the team considering his contract. Hitting on draft selections and trading assets for young players and picks can start the rebuild fully. The position the Wizards are in currently is a warning about delaying a rebuild for too long, and how a team can get stuck in the middle. Dark times lie ahead for Washington.

Washington Wizards Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 24.5 15