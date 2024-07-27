Highlights The Spurs traded the draft rights to Rob Dillingham for future assets, but it's a risk.

Signing Chris Paul enhances the Spurs' roster by providing a veteran point guard.

Acquiring Harrison Barnes adds three-point shooting and playoff experience to the team.

The San Antonio Spurs began their offseason with a primary goal of improving their core around Victor Wembanyama .

The Spurs have a nice collection of young talent. However, their talent wasn't strong enough to translate into winning last season, especially in the loaded Western Conference.

The Spurs came into the offseason looking to start 2024-25 with an improved roster while conserving their assets to trade for a superstar once Wembanyama fully develops.

As soon as the offseason began, San Antonio wasted no time and made multiple moves to help build its roster for today and the future.

Spurs Trade Rob Dillingham – C+

Trading Dillingham could be a colossal mistake

The Spurs had the fourth and eighth picks in the NBA Draft. They selected Stephon Castle with the fourth pick and Rob Dillingham with the eighth. The idea of Dillingham and Wembanyama sharing the court sounded promising, as Dillingham was one of the better passing point guards in the draft class.

However, moments after Dillingham was selected, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves . In return, the Spurs received a 2031 unprotected first-round pick as well as a 2030 pick swap (top 1 protected).

The Spurs must not have been very high on Dillingham or anyone else in the draft class, so they opted to trade the pick away. This trade was a very risky move for San Antonio, as Dillingham has one of the best upsides in the entire class.

The Spurs' front office must be confident that this Timberwolves team will start trending in the wrong direction and will be forced to blow things up by 2030. With Anthony Edwards only 22 years old, this seems unlikely.

The Spurs' angle is to compile future draft capital to make a trade for a superstar down the line. The Spurs are not in title contention yet, but they will be once Wembanyama emerges as the MVP candidate he is destined to become.

These future picks from Minnesota could help the Spurs acquire that superstar.

Whether Dillingham will live up to his potential is up for debate, but it seems odd that the Spurs weren't willing to take a shot to see what a Webanyama-Dillingham duo could look like.

Spurs Sign Chris Paul to One-Year Deal – A

Paul is exactly the type of player that Wembanyama needs

The Spurs lacked a true point guard through most of the 2023–24 season. Many of the lineups the Spurs experimented with had Jeremy Sochan starting at point guard.

This is not Sochan's natural position, as he had been playing power forward earlier in his career. Sochan, who is 6-foot-8, did not work well in tandem with Wembanyama, at least at the point guard position, due to his height and lack of elite ball-handling skills.

The Spurs also experimented with starting Tre Jones, but Jones had similar issues running the floor.

Chris Paul should fix many of these issues and raise Wembanyama's ceiling.

Chris Paul 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 9.2 RPG 3.9 APG 6.8 FG% 44.1 3PT% 37.1

The Spurs needed a veteran player on this roster, and they got exactly that in Paul.

Paul is entering his 20th season in the league and has played in 149 playoff games. His experience will do wonders for a team whose oldest player last season was 29-year-old Devonte' Graham.

Paul will not only help Wembanyama's game grow as an elite passer, both out of the pick-and-roll and as a lob threat, but he will also be a great mentor for other young players on the roster, including Devin Vassell , Keldon Johnson and Castle.

With a player of Paul's caliber joining the team, the Spurs should be fun to watch next season and may surprise some people by sneaking their way into the Play-In Tournament.

Spurs Acquire Harrison Barnes – A+

The Barnes trade was an underrated move

After signing Paul via free agency, the Spurs decided to add another veteran to the roster by trading for Harrison Barnes .

The trade was part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings that included DeMar DeRozan going to Sacramento.

Barnes will add solid three-point shooting and defense to a team that could use help in those areas. Barnes has also played in 71 playoff games and won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

If the Spurs want to make a playoff push next year, Barnes has the regular season and playoff experience to help them do it.

Harrison Barnes 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 12.2 RPG 3.0 APG 1.2 FG% 47.4 3PT% 38.7

The Spurs also acquired a 2031 first-round pick swap that is completely unprotected. This pick could potentially have decent value, as it is unclear whether De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will still be members of the Kings seven years from now.

The idea of the trade is that, since the Spurs had to take on Barnes' contract, they were also rewarded a future pick. This is an absolute win for the Spurs, as Barnes can help them win now, and they acquired a pick on top of that without giving up any assets of their own.

Barnes is set to make $18 million next season and $19 million in 2026. For a team with a large amount of cap space, this contract isn't awful, and Barnes will come off the books in two years.

The trade simultaneously made them better in the short term while also giving them a future asset for the long term.