Highlights Leon Rose has solidified the Knicks as playoff contenders with smart moves.

Trading for Mikal Bridges brings elite defense and chemistry to the team.

Signing Cameron Payne adds depth and playoff experience, boosting the Knicks.

The New York Knicks have had a busy offseason so far in which they have attempted to build a contender heading into next season. Each move they have made has inched them closer to championship contention, but with that, has also been met with quite a bit of criticism.

Leon Rose has proven to be a very intelligent president of basketball operations for the Knicks. When he first assumed the role in 2020, the Knicks had only made the playoffs four times in the previous 19 years. They have since made it to three more playoff appearances and what will very likely be a fourth this upcoming season.

This offseason was the biggest test yet for Rose, as the Knicks were coming off of their best season in decades, and it was up to him to solidify the Knicks' chances at a championship run for this upcoming season. He wasted no time with his first move of the offseason.

Mikal Bridges Trade – A-

Knicks complete blockbuster trade with Nets

Shortly after the NBA Finals ended, the Knicks immediately made a splash to open up the NBA offseason. The Knicks gave up a good amount of their future to go after the Villanova champion and former teammate of Jalen Brunson , Donte DiVincenzo , and Josh Hart .

Mikal Bridges Trade Breakdown Nets Receive Knicks Receive Bojan Bogdanovic Mikal Bridges Mamadi Diakite Keita Bates-Diop Shake Milton 2026 2nd Round Pick 2025 1st Round Pick Draft Rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet 2027 1st Round Pick 2029 1st Round Pick 2031 1st Round Pick 2028 1st Round Pick Swap 2025 Top-4 Protected 1st Round Pick 2025 2nd Round Pick

Mikal Bridges was arguably the best possible player that the Knicks could have picked up in terms of fit on their roster. Not only does he have chemistry with many players on the Knicks roster that played for Villanova, but he, similarly to OG Anunoby , is the type of player who can seamlessly fit onto any roster.

Bridges will provide elite defense and three-point shooting for the Knicks. Bridges has also not missed a game in his entire six-year career, something extremely valuable to a Knicks team that has constantly been hurt.

The major downside to this trade is the sheer amount of first round draft picks that the Knicks traded away. Five first round picks is a large amount for a player that has never made an All-Star team.

The Knicks were in a situation where they had to overpay to get a deal done with the Brooklyn Nets due to the two teams being crosstown rivals. Prior to the trade, the last time the Knicks and Nets had made a deal was 1983.

One other benefit from the trade is Bridges' current contract as he is only making $23 million this upcoming season and $24 million in 2026. The combination of Bridges' cheap contract as well as the Knicks not having to give up a major player from their depth chart like Mitchell Robinson or Miles McBride makes giving up the large amount of picks an easier pill to swallow.

OG Anunoby Signs Five-Year Deal – A-

Why the slight overpay is worth it for the Knicks

Shortly after the Knicks traded for Bridges, their next priority was to re-sign Anunoby. The potential of a wing combo in Bridges and Anunoby on the defensive end was something the Knicks could not pass up on.

Knicks Team Stats With/Without OG Anunoby Last Season Category With Without Defensive Rating 107.8 116.7 Net Rating +13.2 +1.6 Opponent FG% .443 .481 Opponent 3PT% .319 .382 Opponent PPG 101.7 110.8

Anunoby was so important to this Knicks core as the team finished with a record of 20-3 when he was on the court. Re-signing OG was a must if the Knicks wanted a real chance at a championship and that is exactly what the Knicks ended up doing.

The contract itself was a little pricey than most would have liked, as the Knicks signed the elite 3-and-D wing to a five-year, $212.5 million contract. The contract averages out to an average of roughly $43 million a season, which is a big payday for a player who has never been named to an All-Star team.

The biggest concern for Anunoby going forward is his durability. Anunoby hasn't played in 70 games or more since his rookie season, including missing 32 games this season. With that said, Anunoby's impact on this team cannot be overstated, and even with his injury risks, the contract is still worth it.

It would have been nice if the Knicks were able to get a minimum games played clause on his contract, making the risk of injury less of a factor, but regardless, this move is one the Knicks should make every time.

Jalen Brunson Contract Extension – A+

What Brunson's discount contract does for the Knicks

After the Bridges trade, the Knicks' next move was to lock Brunson into a four-year, $164.5 million contract extension.

By signing the contract now, instead of waiting until next season, Brunson is agreeing to a pay cut of $113 million in guaranteed money and this allows the Knicks to have more cap flexibility for the foreseeable future.

On the Knicks' side of things, this move is a no-brainer, as it will allow the team to have more flexibility for both Julius Randle and Bridges' contract extensions down the line. It also proves that Brunson's main goal is to win a championship above all else and will help to bring that winning culture to New York.

This move could also set a precedent for many of the Knicks' future contract extensions down the line, such as Bridges or Hart.

This contract is nothing but great news for the Knicks, and it should solidify them as contenders for years to come.

Knicks sign Cameron Payne to Veteran Minimum – B-

Why Payne will give the Knicks an extra spark off the bench

The most recent move the Knicks made this offseason was signing guard Cameron Payne to a one-year veteran minimum contract. Payne had a solid season last year in which he played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers . Payne also proved to be a valuable scoring threat for Philadelphia in the playoffs, when he was, ironically, playing against the Knicks.

Payne has a lot of playoff experience so far in his nine years in the league, including an NBA finals appearance with the Phoenix Suns in 2021. Some have questioned what this move now means for Knicks backup point guard Miles McBride. While its possible that the Knicks could be interested in moving McBride for a backup center, it also remains very possible that Payne and McBride will share time on the court together.

One of the main downsides of this signing for the Knicks is it has the potential to stunt recently drafted Tyler Kolek's development. Kolek was expected to get occasional minutes this upcoming season for New York, however, now that the Knicks have signed Payne, this feels unlikely. With that said, the Knicks are competing for a championship next season and while Kolek could have added value on the court, Payne's contributions will be much greater.

One of the other downsides for New York is that Tyus Jones was still available on the market. Jones would have been the perfect signing for the Knicks, adding an extra layer of scoring and playmaking off the bench.

The Knicks could have taken advantage of his dry market and signed Jones to the max they could offer him, a two-year, $10 million deal. While Payne is no Tyus Jones, he is still a solid pickup for New York, one that will certainly help them come playoff time.