The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is now behind us, and while it did not feature the blockbuster type deals that many expected, we did see a flurry of moves on Thursday.

A number of teams solidified their rotations with an eye on deep postseason runs, while others made some moves that left fans and pundits scratching her heads.

Without further ado, here are GIVEMESPORT's grades for each big deal that went down on trade deadline day.

76ers acquire Buddy Hield – A

Full trade: Philadelphia receives Buddy Hield from Pacers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and 3 second-round picks

Following Joel Embiid's knee injury and subsequent surgery that will see him miss at least a month of action, the 76ers were motivated to make a move to bolster their roster in order to continue competing at the top of the Eastern Conference.

General manager Daryl Morey's big swing comes in the form of sharpshooter Buddy Hield, who has been linked with a move out of Indiana since the beginning of the season.

Hield is averaging 12.0 points per game this season, his lowest scoring output since his rookie season, but he is still a formidable three-point shooter, firing at a 38.4 percent clip on the year.

Buddy Hield - Stat Comparison Category 2023-24 Career Averages Minutes 25.7 29.2 Points 12.0 15.7 Rebounds 3.2 4.3 Assists 2.7 2.6 Field goal % 44.3 43.4 3-point field goal % 38.4 40.1

The 31-year-old will bring some much-needed shooting to a Sixers squad that ranks 19th in the NBA in three-point percentage, at 36.2 percent on 31.4 attempts per game. Hield should be a reliable pressure release valve for Nick Nurse's offense; an outlet for creators like Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to look for on broken possessions, for example.

Philadelphia should also be happy with what they had to give up in the deal, sending the expiring contracts of Marcus Morris and Furkan Korkmaz—fringe rotation pieces—to Indiana, while also surrendering three second-round picks.

Raptors acquire Kelly Olynyk – B+

Full trade: Toronto receives Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from Utah for Kira Lewis Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick

While puzzling at first, the Toronto Raptors' move for Canadian big man Kelly Olynyk and young wing Ochai Agbaji makes more and more sense the more you consider it. Olynyk is a talented scorer in the halfcourt, capable of both finishing inside and stretching the floor reliably.

The 32-year-old is averaging 8.1 points in 20.4 minutes per game, while shooting an impressive 56.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Olynyk should fit in seamlessly with head coach Darko Rajaković's offensive scheme.

Agbaji figures as a significant part of this trade as well, with Toronto betting on the 23-year-old's upside, especially on the defensive end. The former Kansas standout and 2022 14th overall pick could bud into a reliable 3-and-D wing, and he'll likely get the reps with the Raptors to prove himself.

The Jazz did well to recoup a first-round pick in this deal, even if it figures to be the lowest of Toronto's three 2024 first-rounders they owned prior to the trade.

Thunder acquire Hayward – B

Full trade: Oklahoma City receives Gordon Hayward from Charlotte for Tre Mann and Davis Bertans

This isn't the sexy move basketball enthusiasts wanted the Oklahoma City Thunder to make ahead of the deadline, but bringing in veteran wing Gordon Hayward could prove to be a valuable move as the top seed in the Western Conference looks to make noise in the playoffs.

Hayward is a shadow of his former, All-Star caliber self, but he's proven this year—on a putrid Charlotte Hornets squad—that he can still be impactful at 33 years old. Playing 31.5 minutes per game this year, Hayward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

General manager Sam Presti will also be content with the fact that he did not have to part with any of his draft picks in his treasure trove of assets, only dealing rotation guard Tre Mann and fringe piece (and high-earner) Davis Bertans.

However, the Thunder have failed to address perhaps their biggest area of need, which is the center rotation. Rookie Chet Holmgren has been a revelation down the middle, but his slight frame and relative inexperience could represent a weakness for OKC down the stretch.

The Thunder are 27th in the NBA in rebounds per game with 41.4, and not addressing their frontcourt needs will surely hurt their championship prospects.

Knicks acquire Burks, Bogdanović – A

Full trade: New York receives Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanović from Detroit for Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono, and 2 second-round picks

The New York Knicks are one of the big winners of the trade deadline after swinging a deal for two valuable rotation pieces in Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanović from the Detroit Pistons.

While neither are expected to be full-time starters for the Knicks, their steady veteran presence off the bench will do wonders in providing New York with secondary scoring. Both are shooting above 40 percent from three-point range on the season, adding to the Knicks' embarassment of riches for perimeter scoring.

Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanović - 2023-24 Stats Category Alec Burks Bojan Bogdanović Points 12.6 20.2 Rebounds 2.6 3.4 Assists 1.6 2.5 Field goal % 39.4 46.8 3-point field goal % 40.1 41.5

The front office and fans alike will be happy that they did not have to part ways with a first round pick in the deal, instead trading promising young guard Quentin Grimes and a slew of players that did not feature prominently in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

Paired with their big swing for OG Anunoby, which has worked wonders so far, New York have done some impressive business leading up to Thursday's deadline.

Mavericks acquire Gafford – B+

Full trade: Dallas receives Daniel Gafford from Washington for Richaun Holmes and a first-round pick

The Dallas Mavericks needed help in the frontcourt, and they made sure to address that need, starting with the acquisition of center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Richaun Holmes and a first-round pick.

Gafford feels like the ideal fit in Dallas, providing the steady rebounding and rim protecting presence the Mavericks have severely lacked so far this season. The Mavs are only 25th in rebounds per game in the NBA, and are allowing 66.5 percent of shots within six feet to go in (fifth-worst in the league).

Daniel Gafford - 2023-24 Rebounding/Defensive Stats Rebounds 8.0 Rebound percentage 14.3 Blocks 2.2 Contested shots 9.0 Defensive field goal % 51.3

Rookie Derrick Lively II has been a revelation for the Mavericks, bursting onto the scene and crafting a role as a starting center. The 19-year-old is averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. However, Lively has struggled with ankle injuries this season, and paired with his lack of experience in the NBA, trading for Gafford gives the Mavs some much-needed insurance in the five spot.

The only hesitation when assessing this deal is the length of Gafford's contract, which runs until 2025-26 at an average salary of $13.3 million. While the cap figure doesn't hurt, could Gafford's presence stunt Lively's growth into a star big man?

Nets acquire Schröder – C-

Full trade: Brooklyn acquires Dennis Schröder and Thad Young from Toronto for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr.

This one might qualify as the weirdest trade of the day.

The Toronto Raptors sent point guard Dennis Schröder and forward Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets for guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr. With neither team in a position to contend for a playoff spot—let alone a championship—this swap felt a little useless.

The intentions behind the deal became clearer when the Raptors waived Dinwiddie and the Nets waived Young, making them both free agents and placing the spotlight on Schröder as the main piece in the deal.

While the 30-year-old has been a steady presence for the Raptors, he does not fit their timeline of rebuilding around budding superstar Scottie Barnes, and in dealing with the Nets, they've found a way to offload the remaining year and a half of his deal, from which he earns an average salary of $12.7 million.

Dennis Schröder - On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 114.9 110.2 Defensive rating 115.9 116.6 Net rating -1.0 -6.4 Field goal % 49.0 46.3 Assist % 68.5 68.8

Schröder should help stabilize the Nets' point guard rotation, which has been an issue all season, between Dinwiddie's erratic play and Cam Thomas' high-volume, low-efficiency scoring approach.

Mavericks acquire Washington – B+

Full trade: Dallas receives PJ Washington from Charlotte for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick

The Mavericks weren't done with the Gafford trade, making a move for PJ Washington from the Hornets. Dallas gave up a significant haul for the 25-year-old forward, notably dealing marquee free agent signing Grant Williams, as well as Seth Curry and a first-round pick.

Washington is a capable and versatile scorer in the frontcourt, averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range this season. The 6-foot-7 forward will likely slide into the starting lineup alongside new pickup Daniel Gafford, giving mercurial guard Luka Dončić another cut and lob threat in the half-court.

The return package may seem steep, but Williams has not fit in well in Dallas, while Curry's role in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation has been inconsistent.

Washington is also signed through 2025-26 earning an average salary $15.5 million, which affords Dallas some flexibility in the future.

Suns acquire O'Neale, Roddy – B-

Full trade: Phoenix receives Royce O'Neale from Brooklyn and David Roddy from Memphis for salaries, 3 second-round picks, pick swap

Despite being hamstrung with few assets to deal with, the Phoenix Suns pulled off a big trade on Thursday, bringing in Royce O'Neale and David Roddy in a three-team trade with the Nets and Memphis Grizzlies—the only multi-team trade of the day.

O'Neale and Roddy will give the Suns some scoring and defending punch off the bench, providing the depth Phoenix's Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will need if they want any chance at carving a path to the NBA Finals.

Royce O'Neale and David Roddy - 2023-24 Stats Category Royce O'Neale David Roddy Minutes 24.5 23.2 Points 7.4 8.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists 2.8 1.6 Field goal % 38.8 40.2 3-point field goal % 36.6 30.1

In order to swing the deal, however, the Suns gave up practically their whole bench, leaving the rotation just as thin as it was before the move was made.

General manager James Jones did as good as he could under the circumstances, but the move may prove inconsequential once the postseason rolls around.

Bucks acquire Beverley – D

Full trade: Milwaukee receives Patrick Beverley from Philadelphia for Cam Payne and a second-round pick

The Milwaukee Bucks' only move of the day came in the form of divisive guard Patrick Beverley, poaching him from the 76ers in exchange for guard Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

The deal just doesn't make much sense for the Bucks, who have arguably downgraded their backcourt by swapping Payne for Beverley. Beverley is not only older—by six years—than Payne, but their production has been similar in a lead guard role off the bench this season.

Patrick Beverley vs Cam Payne - 2023-24 Stats Comparison Category Patrick Beverley Cam Payne Minutes 19.6 14.9 Points 6.3 6.2 Rebounds 3.1 1.3 Assists 3.1 2.3 Field goal % 43.2 45.5 3-point field goal % 32.1 39.7

Beverley intensity and leadership cannot be quantified, of course, but his character has clashed with a number of teammates over his career, and coming into a locker room with strong personalities like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard could be a powder keg.

Luckily, new head coach Doc Rivers is very familiar with Beverley from their time together with the Los Angeles Clippers, and should know exactly how to get the best out of the grizzly veteran. Still, I'm not sure what compelled the Bucks to make this lateral move.

Pacers acquire McDermott – A

Full trade: Indiana receives Doug McDermott from San Antonio for Marcus Morris, a second-round pick and cash considerations

With the final significant deal of the day, the Pacers traded for forward Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs for Marcus Morris, a second-round pick and cash.

This is a smart trade for the Pacers, who found a way to replace a chunk of Buddy Hield's production without breaking the bank. McDermott, now 32 years old, can still shoot the lights out, firing at a 43.9 percent from beyond the arc this season. While he's averaging his lowest scoring output since his rookie season with 6.0 points per game, he should fit in seamlessly with the Pacers' supercharged offense.

Doug McDermott - 2023-24 3-Point Shooting Splits Area Field goal % Field goals attempted Left corner 42.3 26 Right corner 40.0 10 Above the break 44.5 137

Indiana is not attached to McDermott for long either, as the 10-year veteran is on an expiring contract. Low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Pacers.