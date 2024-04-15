Highlights The Dallas Mavericks had an A+ season, strengthened the team, and look like one of the best teams heading into the NBA Playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets look ready to repeat as NBA champions, running it back with most of the same roster as last season.

The star-studded LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors all disappointed among sky-high preseason expectations.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season has been one of the best campaigns of the modern era, giving basketball fans intense competition, seeding races, and great games down to the final week. There has been absolute chaos in just about every part of the standings, and the final day decided the fate of many teams.

After the dust has settled, it is now time to grade every Western Conference team's season. This list will take into account expectations and goals, whether those are championship-based, making the playoffs, or even tanking for the best possible draft pick.

Dallas Mavericks: A

Added talent at the trade deadline to make a playoff push

After a slow start to the 2023-24 season that left fans wondering whether the Dallas Mavericks had wasted another year of Luka Dončić's prime, the Mavericks have been one of the league's best teams over the past few months. Kyrie Irving has mastered his chemistry with Dončić, and their combination of dual shot creation has made Dallas unguardable, especially late in games.

In addition, the Mavericks' new additions have thrived and completely changed the makeup of the team. Dereck Lively, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford have added an element of size and athleticism that Dallas desperately needed, allowing the Mavericks to play competent defense and rebound. They'll be an incredibly tough matchup in the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 44.5 50

Denver Nuggets: A-

The defending champs have a solid chance of repeating

Coming off of their first title in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets had an incredible regular season once again. 57 wins, the fourth-best net rating, and a top-three seed in the West is a great year for any team. However, Denver gets knocked down a bit because they let the first seed slip through their hands by losing to the lowly Spurs in the penultimate game of the year.

Denver's five-man unit of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Gordon remains one of the very best in the league, and the Nuggets received quality production from bench players like Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, and Peyton Watson. Nothing is stopping this squad from repeating.

Denver Nuggets Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 52.5 57

Golden State Warriors: C

Despite a vintage season from Curry, the Warriors have disappointed

In a season where Stephen Curry was healthy and played 74 games, the Golden State Warriors only managed 46 wins and grabbed the tenth seed in the West. Suspensions and drama surrounded Draymond Green for much of the year, and the Warriors' role players were often inconsistent, causing the team to fall behind in the deep Western Conference.

The breakout of Jonathan Kuminga as well as the surprising rookie season of Brandin Podziemski have been offset by declining performances from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. Golden State has played well for stretches but was never able to keep it going for long periods of time. This off-season will be interesting for Golden State, as the clock is ticking on Curry's prime.

Golden State Warriors Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 48.5 46

Houston Rockets: B+

Missed the playoffs, but have a promising future

The Houston Rockets took a massive step forward this year, jumping from 22 wins in 2023 to 41 in 2024 and competing until the last 10 days for a Play-In spot. Jalen Green made a huge leap into the dynamic flamethrower many thought he could become, while Houston's young core emerged as a viable rotation next to offseason additions Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

Ime Udoka has changed the culture of the franchise, and exciting times lie ahead for Houston.

Houston Rockets Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 44 41

Los Angeles Clippers: A-

The Clippers need to make a playoff run

The LA Clippers' season will largely be judged on their playoff performance and the outcome of the James Harden trade, but they have had an excellent overall year. After starting 0-6 with James Harden in the lineup, LA ripped off a 26-6 heater over the span of two months, putting them among the league's elite. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Harden all played 68 or more games, which bodes well for their postseason hopes.

However, the Clippers have been very mediocre since February, and Harden's game has deteriorated with tougher officiating. It remains to be seen whether he can step up in the playoffs under the increased physicality, and LA's championship hopes may depend on it.

Los Angeles Clippers Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 46.5 51

Los Angeles Lakers: C

Streaky play has plagued the Lakers

If the LA Lakers knew before the season that they would get a combined 148 games from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they would expect to be comfortably within the West playoff picture. Instead, they fought to the final day of the season to escape the nine vs. ten Play-In, and now will have to win a Play-In game just to make the dance.

The inconsistent effort, poor point-of-attack defense, and extremely questionable coaching decisions have cost the Lakers many games, but they have shown the ability to be an elite team for a long stretch (23-10 since February). Their place in the standings might make it too hard to make a deep playoff run, but the team is clearly capable of competing with the league's best.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 57.5 47

Memphis Grizzlies: D+

Injuries made 2023-24 a lost season in Memphis

Unfortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies wasted a year of contention in the middle of their core's prime because of injuries and off-court drama. Ja Morant began the season with a 25-game suspension and only played nine contests before being ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 16 games, while Desmond Bane sat out 40 times.

Memphis fans can write this season off and prepare for next year.

Memphis Grizzlies Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 45.5 27

Minnesota Timberwolves: A+

The Rudy Gobert trade is paying off

The 2024 season was a dream for the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 56 games and securing the third seed in the West. Hoping to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004, the Timberwolves have finally found a core to build around. Led by the league's best defense anchored by Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels next to the explosion into superstardom by Anthony Edwards, Minnesota has been consistently excellent all year.

With Karl-Anthony Towns returning earlier than expected from his knee injury, Minnesota has a real chance to make a deep postseason run for the first time since the Kevin Garnett era. To make things even better for Wolves fans, this is just the start of a long run of excellence in Minnesota, as their entire core is young outside of Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 44.5 56

New Orleans Pelicans: A

Zion Williamson is finally healthy

After several years of injuries and inconsistency plagued the Zion Williamson era in New Orleans, the team has finally hit its stride in 2024. The Pelicans won 49 games and nearly escaped the Play-In Tournament because of the development of Williamson into peak form, excellent two-way production from Brandon Ingram, and the emergence of one of the most well-rounded two-way rosters in the league.

Just like Minnesota, the Pelicans' core is very young and still improving, and they should be a contender for years to come. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to challenge the West's elite in this playoff run.

New Orleans Pelicans Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 44.5 49

Oklahoma City Thunder: A+

The rebuild in OKC is over and the Thunder are competing

Oklahoma City is arguably in the most enviable position a team could possibly be in, as they own 11 first-round picks in the next four drafts while already having one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. OKC won 57 games and secured the West's first seed behind an incredible group of young players in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, and several others. They are also led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has burst onto the scene as a consensus top-six player due to his MVP-level season.

The Thunder will have tons of options this off-season to improve even further and fix their flaws, but they are geared up for a deep postseason run right now. Sam Presti has done an incredible job building this roster, and the future is extremely bright in OKC.

Oklahoma City Thunder Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 44.5 57

Phoenix Suns: C+

The star power in the desert didn't make a splash

The Phoenix Suns endured a very disappointing season mostly due to tough injury luck, but finished strong despite a brutal schedule down the stretch. Winning 49 games and earning the sixth seed by escaping the Play-In Tournament is an accomplishment considering the Suns' big three missed a combined 50 games, but Phoenix has been frustrated with their inability to put consecutive months of good basketball together.

Phoenix may have to revisit their plan to build around three injury-prone stars with redundant skillsets while leaving the rest of the roster somewhat bare, as it will make the regular season much tougher. However, the Suns are a huge threat to any team they draw in the playoffs due to the high ceiling Kevin Durant and Devin Booker provide.

Phoenix Suns Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 52.5 49

Portland Trail Blazers: C-

Scoot Henderson got off to a slow start

The Portland Trail Blazers never expected to be good in 2024 in the wake of the Damian Lillard trade, but this season has been disappointing nonetheless. Members of their young core failed to develop as hoped, while third-overall pick Scoot Henderson had a very slow start that led to an underwhelming rookie campaign.

However, it is all about the future for Portland, and this year was just a stepping stone to upcoming changes in Rip City.

Portland Trail Blazers Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 25.5 21

Sacramento Kings: B-

The Kings find themselves in the playoffs for the second straight season

Winning 46 games behind great years from De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis should be a quality accomplishment for the Sacramento Kings, but the brutal Western Conference has forced them into the ninth seed and the double Play-In. The loss of Malik Monk late in the season was backbreaking for the Kings, and the front office must make some changes in the off-season. However, Kings fans should still be excited about the position they are in moving forward.

Sacramento Kings Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 44.5 46

San Antonio Spurs: C+

Development was the name of the game in Texas

The 2024 season in San Antonio was only about one thing: the development of Victor Wembanyama. Although they only won 21 games, Wembanyama somehow far exceeded his expectations as he took three separate leaps within the season, making him a top-20 player and DPOY candidate already.

The Spurs have massive changes to make over the next two off-seasons, as their ballhandlers simply aren't cutting it and they must surround Wembanyama with the requisite talent. The time to win is now.

San Antonio Spurs Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 28.5 22

Utah Jazz: C

The Jazz tried to tank but didn't do a great job

The Utah Jazz had one of the more uneventful seasons in the league, winning just 31 games behind a mismatched roster of players. It is unclear what direction the franchise wants to go in, with trade uncertainty surrounding Lauri Markkanen all season. It is time for Utah to make a choice about whether they want to build around Markkanen or blow it all up and officially rebuild.

With two first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Jazz should be able to right the ship and field a competitive team next season.

Utah Jazz Expected Win Total Actual Win Total 35.5 31