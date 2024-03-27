Highlights The Tennessee Titans landed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade last week.

Tennessee capitalized on Will Levis' rookie contract by adding a player who makes them better immediately at a low cost.

The Chiefs were crushed for a perceived bad return, but actually operated in shrewd fashion on their journey for a third straight championship.

The trade involving L'Jarius Sneed was the biggest of the NFL offseason thus far.

When the Kansas City Chiefs shipped their star cornerback to the Tennessee Titans last Friday night, Titans fans may have celebrated by streaking in the park or skinny-dipping in the dark.

In all seriousness, Sneed isn't the most heralded player in the universe, but he has been one of the best corners in football the past two seasons and should help improve Tennessee's secondary in a much-needed way. On the surface, landing a player of his caliber for merely a future third-round pick and a seventh-round pick swap looks like a coup.

Should Titans fans be happy with this trade? How does it make sense from Kansas City's perspective? You can see how it stacks up for each squad in GIVEMESPORT's evaluation below.

Tennessee Titans Trade Grade: A

The Titans added a great player without sacrificing the future

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Since the legal tampering period opened on Mar. 11, Tennessee has confirmed a desire to build around 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. The bulk of their nearly $81 million in cap space has been spent on fixing their offense, which ranked 27th in points per game (17.9) a season ago.

Tennessee Titans' Offensive Free Agent Signings Player Position Average Annual Value Calvin Ridley WR $23,000,000 Lloyd Cushenberry C $12,500,000 Tony Pollard RB $7,000,000 Mason Rudolph QB $2,870,000 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR $2,000,000 Saahdiq Charles G $1,500,000

Bringing in high-end talent for new head coach Brian Callahan and staff, including noted offensive line guru Bill Callahan, was a smart idea. However, the Titans were also lacking in pass defense. Last year, they were 30th in EPA/Pass, 24th in yards per attempt allowed, and last in interceptions (6).

With Sneed now set to handle the opposition's No. 1 receiver and free agent addition Chidobe Awuzie matched up on wideout No. 2, they should improve drastically. Going from bottom-tier to league-average in that department in one season under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson would be a massive win.

It won't be easy for Tennessee to rise to the top of the AFC South unless Levis takes a second-year leap, but capitalizing on the rookie contract window for any quarterback is wise. The four-year, $76.4 million contract they handed Sneed also isn't egregious by any means.

At the end of the day, Titans' general manager Ran Carthon added one of the league's best defenders on a reasonable long-term deal while preserving both financial flexibility and premium draft capital for future seasons. It's so good, it almost sounds make-believe. He deserves praise for getting it done.

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Grade: B-

The "underwhelming" return was worth determining Sneed's locale

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Many analysts have given Kansas City bad reviews because the return for Sneed - a 2025 third-round pick - essentially amounts to what they'd have gotten by letting him enter free agency unabated. The Athletic gave them an F for the deal. However, that conclusion can only be reached through tunnel vision.

If the Titans were to win Super Bowl 59 - something BetMGM gives them +15000 odds on (tied for second-lowest in the league) - the Chiefs would own pick No. 96 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The compensatory pick Kansas City would have gotten without franchise tagging Sneed would likely be the last of the third-round choices (approximately No. 100 overall) or the first of the fourth-round selections (roughly No. 132 overall).

Assuming Tennessee doesn't win Super Bowl 59, Kansas City will likely have moved up at least 20 spots on day two of the 2025 draft and another 31 from the seventh-round swap in this year's event. In a vacuum, that doesn't sound worth it. But, generally speaking, the compensation they received doesn't drastically differ from what other franchises got for talented corners.

High-End Cornerback Trades: March 2023-Present Trading Team (Year) Cornerback Traded Trade Return Kansas City Chiefs (2024) L'Jarius Sneed, 2024 7th-Round Pick (No. 252) 2025 3rd-Round Pick, 2024 7th-Round Pick (No. 221) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024) Carlton Davis, 2024 6th-Round Pick (No. 201), 2025 6th-Round Pick 2024 3rd-Round Pick (No. 73) Green Bay Packers (2023) Rasul Douglas, 2024 5th-Round Pick (No. 160) 2024 3rd-Round Pick (No. 91) Los Angeles Rams (2023) Jalen Ramsey 2023 3rd-Round Pick (No. 77), TE Hunter Long

The Athletic gave the Los Angeles Rams a C- for the above trade just over one year ago, involving what the Chiefs likely anticipate being the low-end of the range the Titans pick will fall in next season.

The Rams weren't defending back-to-back Lombardi Trophies like Kansas City will be in 2024, but the returns align enough for the Chiefs to get similar marks. That's without considering the methodology behind general manager Brett Veach's decision-making.

Kansas City's desire to sign Chris Jones long-term always lessened the chances of Sneed being in town for the long-haul, but Veach didn't want to let his star corner play a big role in hindering the team's chances at a three-peat. The only way he could guarantee Sneed wouldn't do so was by utilizing the franchise tag.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Houston Texans, among others, could have bolstered their chances at a deep postseason run next season by adding Sneed to their secondary.

The Bengals and Texans in particular had more than enough cap space to pursue him. Instead, because of the tag, they now had to meet the Chiefs' demands and give Sneed his desired contract. That wasn't going to happen.

It takes two to tango. The biggest reason Tennessee was able to bring Sneed to Nashville without giving up premium draft assets was because it was one of the destinations Veach was okay seeing him land in. If he had not been fine with Sneed being a Titan, the cornerback would not have wound up there.

Kansas City may not have maximized its return, but minimized the damage Sneed could inflict on them during what will be an almost unprecedented quest for three consecutive Super Bowl wins. A move so shrewd should be lauded, not bashed.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.