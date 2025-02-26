Few players were capable of unnerving Graeme Souness, one of the hardest football players in history. It was this sharp edge to the Scotsman that saw him enjoy a glittering 21-year career with achievements including five English titles and three European Cups, to name a few.

However, there have been occasions when even someone as combative as Souness was overwhelmed by an opposition player. The pundit opened up about this while speaking on Sky Sports' The Football Show, where he was asked to name an eleven of the toughest players he ever played against, and they all had something in common.

Souness prefaced his line-up by noting he had ultimately chosen the famous Brazilian team that featured in the 1982 World Cup. The star-studded squad only managed to make it to the second-round before losing to Italy, but still won the hearts of football fans. Souness recounted the moment he first met the team, and how he was dazed by the quality on display:

"This for me was the best team that's ever won the World Cup. "This was how I imagine Brazilian football to be. They were just on the front foot all the time. And it's the only game of football I've ever played in where I've felt within the first five minutes, we've not got a chance here. "They were a fantastic team, threats from everywhere."

Waldir Peres

Goalkeeper

The man between the sticks for Brazil's starting line-up in the 1982 World Cup was Waldir Peres. The goalkeeper had already amassed numerous achievements with Sao Paulo in the build-up to the tournament, meaning he was already in good stead as the country's finest shot-stopper at the time.

It started off slowly for Peres, who made a clumsy error in the first match against the Soviet Union. However, his performances improved, and he played all five of his country's fixtures that campaign, before the crushing loss to Italy in the second round.

In total, Peres managed 27 caps, representing Brazil at three World Cups, as well as one Copa America.

Leandro

Right-back

Leandro was renowned for his consistent defensive displays and his ability to contribute to the attack in Brazil's 1982 World Cup squad. He scored twice in this campaign, and made a total of 26 appearances for the national team overall.

At club level, Leandro plied his trade at Brazilian outfit Flamengo for his entire career, and this was where he earned a reputation as one of the country’s most reliable full‐backs. He helped his side to numerous trophies and national honors, including three top-flight league titles and one Copa Libertadores - the highest level of competitive football in South America.

Oscar

Centre-back

Oscar formed one half of the centre-back pairing in Brazil's iconic 1982 side. Over the course of his career, he earned almost 60 caps for the national team, and was called up to the squad for three consecutive World Cups.

The defender also won a fair few titles at Sao Paulo, where he made almost 300 appearances. This was alongside various stints in America and Japan later at the end of his career.

Souness will have seen first-hand the quality Oscar brought to the team, as he was the man who headed in Brazil's second goal in the 4-1 rout over Scotland in 1982.

Luizinho

Centre-back

Partnering Oscar in both Souness' toughest opponents XI and in Brazil's 1982 team was Luizinho. The duo were a formidable combination, and while many of the dynamic Brazilian forwards during their time often stole the show, the defenders often provided the necessary balance to complement them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oscar and Luizinho featured a total of 27 times together per records, losing just twice and conceding 0.7 goals per game on average.

Luizinho was a strong performer in the 1982 World Cup campaign - he started all five of his team's matches and was named in the All-Star line-up for that tournament as the best player in his position.

Leo Junior

Left-back

On the opposite flank to Leandro is Leo Junior at left-back. The Flamengo legend currently stands as the all-time record appearance-maker with a remarkable 857 outings for the club. He has also amassed almost 70 caps for the national team, scoring six goals in the process.

Junior assisted Oscar for Brazil's second against Souness' Scotland in 1982, and he notched an additional goal and assist later in the campaign as well. His performances earned him a place in the tournament's All-Star team, despite his side being knocked out in the second-round.

Souness spoke highly of the left-back, who is often underrated in the history books:

"The boy Junior never gets mentioned as a great in Brazilian terms but believe me he was."

Toninho Cerezo

Right Midfielder

GettyImages

Toninho Cerezo featured four times for Brazil in the 1982 World Cup, featuring primarily in defensive midfield, but the Belo Horizonte-born man proved he was capable of playing in a number of positions in his career, including attacking midfield and on the right flank.

With 57 caps to his name, he is well-remembered for his service to the national team, but he was equally instrumental at club level. He featured predominantly for Atletico Mineiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil, but also enjoyed successful stints in Italy with Roma and Sampdoria. With both the two clubs, Cerezo came agonizingly close to European Cup glory, making the finals in 1984 and 1992.

Falcao

Central Midfielder