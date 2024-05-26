Highlights Graeme Souness' 3-4-3 formation includes Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, and one wildcard who he never actually played with.

Souness described Nottingham Forest icon John Robertson as his generation's most undated player.

He largely includes his former Liverpool teammates in his side.

Graeme Souness, an appearing equally combative in the television studio as a pundit post-retirement, had a glistening, trophy-filled career representing Liverpool in a golden period where the Merseyside club would win three European Cups.

The all-action Scottish midfielder – who became one of the first British players to feature in Serie A after a move to Sampdoria in 1984 – would excel in star-studded title-winning teams throughout his illustrious playing career, so, naturally, picking his team-mates' XI for BBC Football proved challenging for the Scotsman.

Despite also representing Rangers, Sampdoria, Middlesbrough, and the Scottish national team, it was his Liverpool teammates, who, under the stewardship of Bob Paisley, would dominate domestic and European competitions throughout the late 70s and early 80s, that would take up most of the spaces in Souness' team-mates XI.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Ray Clemence, Richard Gough, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson

Ray Clemence, perhaps ahead of his time in the sense that he was a goalkeeper who possessed advanced technical ball-playing prowess, was the rock-solid, ever-present backbone of arguably Liverpool's most successful team to date.

Souness, opting for an ambitious 3-4-3 shape for his team-mates' XI, picked Liverpool legends Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson to partner Scottish centre-back Richard Gough to make up a three-man defence. By Souness' own admission, Gough wasn't the silkiest player on the ball, but his abundance of bravery and aggression is nicely complimented by the passing range and intelligence of Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson beside him.

Backing the physicality and stamina of his defence to keep any of Europe's top attacking talents quiet, Souness said:

So that back-three, good luck playing against them if you're a striker. You ain't getting any joy if you get in a race. You ain't getting any joy if you want to take them on physically.

Midfield

Sammy Lee, Terry McDermott, Ronnie Whelan, John Robertson

Souness, a midfielder who for a period in the late 70s and early 80s was once widely recognised as one of the greatest players in Europe, gracefully decided to leave himself out of his XI.

GIVEMESPORT STATISTIC: Graeme Souness helped to bring 15 trophies to Anfield in just six years at the club.

Ronnie Wheelan, Liverpool's dependable holding midfielder for much of Souness's time at the Merseyside club, earned himself a spot in the Scotsman's team-mate's XI. Terry McDermott, affectionately nicknamed 'Terry Mac' by supporters, is, despite 54 goals and a trophy cabinet that would make many of Europe's best-ever players blush, a surprise pick in Souness' midfield, he said: "Terry Mac, people wouldn't assume he was a great player, but I'd put him as a great player. He had a wonderful technique and the most ridiculous engine."

Sammy Lee, whose defensive dedication will be useful in Souness' attacking 3-4-3 formation, earns himself a place at the right of midfield, while John Robertson, a European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest and considered by Souness as "the most underrated player of my generation", is on the left of midfield. Souness reminisced:

"He was someone that when you looked at him you thought he's not very fit, carrying a bit of weight, shuffled around. I can think of one game, we played New Zealand in the World Cup in 1982, and I can remember after an hour I'm blowing, and I'm looking at him and he's still bombing up and down the line and I'm thinking, how can he do that?

"And Robbo was a truly world-class footballer. If he'd played for Liverpool or Arsenal, he would be revered countrywide, Europe-wide, maybe even worldwide, whereas right now it's only people in Nottingham."

Forwards

Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Lionel Messi (Wildcard)

Wow, this is some front three picked by Graeme Souness; all-time Kop heroes Ian Rush and Kenny Daglish partner Lionel Messi, the man many argue to be football's greatest-ever player, to make up what would be one of the deadliest front threes to grace a football pitch. Retrospecting on the career of Liverpool's 'King Kenny', Souness recalls:

"Kenny was a very special player, very intelligent, very brave, got goals, creator of goals, saw passes that only a few of the best players see. And the word warrior is not associated with Kenny, but he certainly was one."

Rush, the deadly Welsh goalscorer who scored over 200 goals across two spells at Liverpool, plays through the middle, enjoying the services of the abundant creative player surrounding him, while Messi plays on the left. Souness has been eager to make the most of the excellence of the Argentine's playing career, saying: "Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo don't come along every generation."

Who is the next Messi? Who is the next Ronaldo? There isn't one! Messi just does things that get you off your seat time and time again more than anyone else."

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.