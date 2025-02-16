Graeme Souness was one of football's original hardmen, and he displayed all the necessary characteristics to earn him such a tagline throughout his time at Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers, Middlesbrough and the rest of the spells at his other clubs.

Football was simply a different game in the 1970s and 1980s when he played; tackles were more commonplace and the sport was more gladiatorial with big 50/50 challenges flying in across the park. In Souness's own words: "It was a very different game back then."

Speaking via TalkSport in 2011, he said: "Every team had tough players, and the referees would allow you a great deal more than they do today. Also the pitches, certainly after the first couple of months of the season, were cutting up and bobbly, so there were a lot more mistimed challenges – or at least the players would claim they were mistimed.

"The whole Leeds team of the late 1970s, well for me it was the late ’70s, were a very tough group – Johnny Giles, Billy Bremner and Terry Yorath. But you know, every team then had two or three players who were prepared to go to war."

He identified five players who stood out as the toughest of his career: Johnny Giles, Billy Bremner, Terry Yorath, Joe Jordan and Kenny Dalglish.

Johnny Giles

Notable Clubs: Manchester United and Leeds United

Despite being considered a 'hardman' by Souness, Johnny Giles was also regarded as one of the most skilled and influential midfielders to play for both Leeds United and the Republic of Ireland.

His Leeds side was celebrated for their success with two English First Division titles, FA Cups, and League Cups, as well as reaching the finals of European competitions, and he enjoyed a strong partnership with Bremner.

Whenever he faced Liverpool and Manchester United, he was extra aggressive in midfield, but he was also revered for his technical qualities, making him a brilliant player and one that Souness battled with on multiple occasions.

Billy Bremner

Notable Clubs: Leeds United and Hull City

Another part of that successful Leeds side, he spent 16 years at the club. Winning eight trophies and reaching the final of the FA Cup on three occasions, he was a key player and another intimidating figure.

In the early 1970s, he was awarded the Football Writers Footballer of the Year award while he also featured in the PFA Team of the Year in 1974. An article written by The Sunday Times once described him as "10 stone of barbed wire" for his tough tackling mentality and playing style on the pitch.

Terry Yorath

Notable Clubs: Leeds United, Coventry City and Tottenham Hotspur

The Welsh midfielder was known for his combative style, which served him well throughout his club and international career. He captained Wales and led Leeds to both the FA Cup and European Cup finals, as well as the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

He led by example and his career was defined by his fearless nature and it certainly caught the eye of Souness. "Yorath was one of the hardest I came up against – first with Leeds and then when he moved to Tottenham.

"We always had great physical encounters. I was a boy of 19 when he taught me a great lesson and caught me quite badly.

"After that, I learned to pick and choose the balls I’d go for so I never got hurt. We had lots of fun – at the end of the day I might just have come out on top, though he might say differently."

Joe Jordan

Notable Clubs: Leeds United, Manchester United and AC Milan

Playing mainly in Scotland and England, the intimidating striker won multiple leagues and cups at Rangers in the 1970s before playing for Leeds, Man United and AC Milan, earning a reputation as a fearsome and combative player.

At international level, he featured in three World Cups, and he was once headbutted in a World Cup qualifier by Italian defender Claudio Gentile while playing for Scotland, before carrying on despite the visible blood.

Speaking on Jordan, Souness said: "I believe the really tough men are the guys who played up front, because they were playing with their back to a 6ft-plus burly centre half. Joe Jordan was a tough player."

Kenny Dalglish

Notable Clubs: Liverpool and Celtic

One of Scotland's and Great Britain's greatest-ever players, Dalglish was a legend across his time at Celtic and Liverpool, winning 32 trophies at club level, including three European Cups.

He finished as the runner-up in the 1983 Ballon d'Or as well, and he was truly one of the best in the world in the 1970s and 1980s as he helped Liverpool dominate in England and Europe. But he was also a fierce competitor and one that held the respect of Souness who played with him at Anfield.

"Kenny Dalglish was a very tough player. In fact, I think Dalglish was one of the hardest players I played with – strong and brave, people tried to kick him every time he went out there."