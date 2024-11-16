Key Takeaways Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest players to ever pull on a Liverpool shirt.

Club legends - such as Steven Gerrard - have been full of praise for the 'Egyptian King' in the past.

Graeme Souness, however, hasn't been quite as glowing in his assessment, labelling Salah 'the most selfish' player he's ever witnessed.

Mohamed Salah is highly regarded as one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, with the Egyptian winger still going strong at 32. Arne Slot's Liverpool have been in fine form this term, with the former Roma and Fiorentina forward still playing his part as the Reds' biggest attacking threat.

He's the eighth highest-scoring player in the division's history, and could yet creep higher on that list before his time at Anfield comes to a close. Supporters of the Merseyside-based outfit have fallen in love with the man affectionately known as the 'Egyptian King', with club icons even heaping praise on the electrifying wide player.

Steven Gerrard - perhaps the greatest player in the club's history - has previously been glowing in his assessment of the Reds' top Premier League scorer of all-time (per The Daily Mail): "I think he's going to be one of these players that we'll all appreciate even more when the day eventually comes when he moves on."

While Gerrard is clearly a big fan of Salah, some players who previously pulled on the famous red shirt have been as complimentary of the Egypt international. For example, Graeme Souness had some rather choice words for Salah following the 32-year-old's infamous touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp against West Ham United last season.

Graeme Souness Slams Mo Salah

He branded the winger as 'selfish'

Then-manager Klopp had opted not to select the Egyptian winger for the trip to the London Stadium as the Reds looked to desperately cling on to their fading Premier League title hopes. When he finally called upon his clinical goalscorer, the German boss was seen exchanging words with the player at the side of the pitch before his introduction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has now made more Liverpool appearances (366) than Graeme Souness amassed during his time at Anfield (359).

Souness - who played 359 times for the club - didn't hold back in his assessment of the situation on William Hill's Three Up Front podcast. The Scottish midfielder-turned-pundit claimed: "He no doubt has an exceptionally large opinion of himself, and he’ll have been angry at not starting the game against West Ham last week. I think the situation with Jurgen Klopp was a reaction to only being brought on with 10 minutes to go – it was more Salah than it was Klopp in that confrontation."

Not stopping there, Souness went on to claim that Salah is the 'most selfish' player he's ever witnessed during his long time in the game. He continued:

"Salah is the most selfish player I have ever witnessed. Even prior to that game, whenever Klopp takes him off, he is never happy about it. That is what you want from your players, if you take them off on two goals, they should want to stay on to score a third. When Sadio Mane was there they’d fall out all the time."

This opinion was doubled down on when Souness noted in his column for The Times: "He is perhaps as greedy a player as I have seen. All the top names have an element of that, but he is extremely selfish."

Souness Claims Salah 'Will Disappear' in Games

He doesn't think the Reds' ace is willing to 'get himself hurt'

Not only did he question whether Salah is a true team player, but the Liverpool legend went on to state he doesn't think the Egypt international likes to get involved in aggressive battles with opponents on the pitch. Known for his hardman persona on the pitch, Souness said:

"When the going gets tough and another player puts it on him, Salah will disappear from a game." "Last season at Old Trafford, Lisandro Martínez went through him early on, and for the rest of the game Salah was looking over his shoulder for Martinez – he doesn’t like that side of the game. He’ll never get himself hurt."

Souness was a hard-tackling, bruising midfielder during the peak of his playing days, while Salah is a graceful and elegant winger. The two are very different and clearly come with different ideas and approaches to the beautiful game.

Salah's Liverpool Career so Far

The Egyptian is already among the club's greats

Since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017 for a modest fee of £36.5 million, he's been the best-performing player at Anfield season after season. He goes down as Klopp's greatest-ever signing at the English club, ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The most difficult skill in football is putting the ball in the back of the net consistently. However, Salah has made this look easy at times as he initially broke the record for the most goals in a Premier League season during his debut campaign in the red shirt. He's now hunting down Thierry Henry in the all-time scoring charts while edging closer to a place in the all-time assists rankings.

With his contract running out at the end of the 2024/25 season, the electric winger's future is uncertain, but fans will be hoping to see plenty more goals from Salah in the future.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 261 163 74 Champions League 68 42 18 Champions League Qualifying 2 1 0 Europa League 9 5 4 Club World Cup 2 0 1 UEFA Super Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 12 6 1 EFL Cup 8 3 0 Community Shield 3 1 1

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-11-24.