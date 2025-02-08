Graeme Souness has brutally named one Manchester United player who 'doesn't understand his position' and picked someone else in the side who would be better suited to playing there. This season has been tough for the Red Devils. Things started poorly under Erik ten Hag and they haven't improved following his departure and the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

In fact, they've gotten worse and the club are floundering in the bottom half of the Premier League table, on course for their worst ever finish since the league was launched in 1992. They've got some talented players in the team, but things just haven't clicked recently and some might be struggling to adapt to Amorim's very specific style of play.

One man who has been a regular feature for the side is Kobbie Mainoo. Following his breakthrough last season, he's emerged as a crucial figure at Old Trafford and is seen as one of the brightest prospects at the club. Still, according to Souness, he doesn't understand the position in which he's supposed to be playing under Amorim.

Related 20 Best Teenagers in World Football Right Now Two English stars feature as the 20 best teenagers in world football are named.

Souness Thinks Mainoo Doesn't Understand Defensive Duties

He's mostly played as a defensive midfielder

After breaking through last season, Mainoo looked excellent going forward and provided a real breath of fresh air in the United midfield. That's been absent this time around and that might be down to the fact he's predominantly been playing as a defensive midfielder. It's a role that he doesn't quite understand, according to the former Liverpool man who had this to say in his column with the Daily Mail:

"It didn’t surprise me to hear Ruben Amorim say that he felt Kobbie Mainoo was not ‘comfortable’ with the defensive side of his midfield game. "Mainoo catches the eye because he’s so good on the ball, drifts around, pops up on the left and the right, but he’s not got any sense of danger yet, and empties the midfield area too readily. Mainoo doesn’t yet understand all the disciplines of the position but he’s only 19. He can develop, with the proper guidance and instruction."

He wasn't finished there, though, as he went on to admit he thought fellow England international Adam Wharton, a player Mainoo has been compared to following both players' rise last season, is much better suited to that style of play. Souness wrote: "I said last June that of the young crop of England midfield players, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton had a far better understanding of the defensive duties in that role than Mainoo."

Mainoo's Defensive Output

The midfielder has put up disappointing numbers

As a defensive midfielder, a footballer is expected to bridge the gap between the defence and the middle of the park. They're expected to contribute defensively, disrupting their opponents with interceptions, tackles and duels. Mainoo has struggled to make that impact for United as the following graphic demonstrates.

The midfielder is averaging just 0.72 interceptions a game so far this campaign and just 1.76 tackles. He ranks 33rd and 36th in the Premier League in these categories and they aren't the sort of numbers one wants from their starting defensive midfielder if they're to become an elite football team.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 08/02/2025