Graeme Souness had a successful career in which he won 20 trophies, 15 of which came with Liverpool during their dominant era in the 1970s/80s under Bob Paisley, including five league titles and three European Cups. But nowadays, the Scotsman is most renowned for his - sometimes controversial - punditry.

During his lengthy career, the no-nonsense tackler also occupied the heart of the midfield at Middlesborough, Sampdoria, and Rangers, making 585 total club appearances, in which he scored 82 goals and provided 46 assists.

When asked to name who he thought the five greatest footballers of all-time were on Sky Sports' The Football Show, Souness opted to favour two active players as his top two choices, with just one player in his top five having failed to win a World Cup in his career.

Souness Touts Modern Era Pair in Top 2 Picks

Messi and Ronaldo are deemed clear of everyone else in the history of the game

Before kickstarting Souness' top five, which begins with Zinedine Zidane in fifth overall, Souness wanted to honorably mention the supremely skilful winger, George Best, though when constructing his top five, he noted that longevity was a key factor in his choices.

For France, 1998 Ballon d'Or winner Zidane led his country to a World Cup and a European Championship in 1998 and 2000 respectively, earning 108 total caps and firing in 31 goals. At club level, with Juventus and Real Madrid being the two most notable clubs he suited up for, one of the most technically gifted players of all time would provide 267 goal contributions in 689 appearances, which led to him winning 11 trophies.

I just got so much pleasure in watching Zidane. I have to mention George Best, because for a very short period of time, he was up there, but I mention longevity, and he didn't do it.

Whilst Brazilian legend Pele is the only player in history to have ever won three World Cups, he sits outside Souness' top two, along with that of Diego Maradona, who comes in at fourth place on the former midfielder's list.

Pele is considered the greatest striker in football history. However, due to playing virtually his entire career in his home country, before a brief stint in the United States, Souness has taken that into consideration.

Pele for me, as I understand it, this sort of Brazilian football is regional. So he won a lot of leagues and scored a lot of goals in lesser competitions, and then he went off to America to, again, play in a lesser competition.

Whilst Pele does sit above Maradona on the list, it is the Argentine's unique skillset and dribbling prowess which draws comparisons with his top two in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with the latter pipping the Portuguese superstar to the number one spot on his list. However, Souness does mention Maradona's notable personal struggles throughout his career, which could factor into his reasoning for lying in fourth place.

Having dominated the sport in the same era, the two tend to go hand-in-hand, and when you mention one, you simply cannot fail to mention the other. Ronaldo's 916 goals in just over 1,200 appearances highlights just a small fraction of how instrumental he has been to the growth of the game.

Meanwhile, Messi has completed football, winning every single trophy he could possibly win, capped off with a 2022 World Cup victory in a tournament of individual brilliance, in which he carried both his team, and the weight of a nation, on his back. It's simply hard to argue against either claiming that top spot.

Longevity, the leagues they've played in... Players like this don't come along with every generation. They are off the chart. You talk about consistency, goal scoring, assists, the things they bring to the team, the confidence they would bring to whichever team they're playing in. I just think they have been so far ahead of anybody else. There's an argument with Messi and Ronaldo. Going back generations, on a bobbly pitch, would they have been so effective, because they both run with the ball. Diego Maradona could do that. But, Diego seemed to have his personal problems at a time when he should have been enjoying his best years.

Graeme Souness' Top 5 Greatest Footballers Rank Player Nation 1. Lionel Messi Argentina 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 3. Pele Brazil 4. Diego Maradona Argentina 5. Zinedine Zidane France

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 30/12/2024.